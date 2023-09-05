SFT Fibo Smart Zones

The indicator displays overbought and oversold levels, calculating them using the Fibonacci golden ratio formula.

It enables both trend-following and counter-trend trading, accommodating breakouts and rebounds from these levels.

It operates on all timeframes, across various currency pairs, metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Suitable for binary options trading.

Key Features:

  •  Based on the Fibonacci golden ratio
  •  Shows overbought and oversold levels
  •  Suitable for market and pending orders
  •  Simple and user-friendly configuration
  •  Works on all timeframes and symbols
  •  Applicable to trading currencies, metals, options, and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.)
  •  Suitable for manual trading and expert advisor development
 Can be used in conjunction with other indicators for more precise entries and signal confirmation.

Indicator Settings:

  • Levels Depth - period for level calculation.

Trading Recommendations for "Rebound" Strategy:

  •  Trade direction should align with the trend direction.
  •  When the price approaches red levels (support), consider opening Buy or Call positions (for options).
  •  When the price approaches blue levels (resistance), consider opening Sell or Put positions (for options).
  •  Exit the trade when it touches the opposite level or based on set Stop Loss and Take Profit.
  • When using Stop Loss and Take Profit, it's advisable to set the Stop Loss just beyond the level marked by a solid line, with Take Profit at 1-2 times the Stop Loss or at one of the opposite-colored levels.

This indicator has proven to work well alongside the SFT Stable Swing indicator.

Various trading strategies are possible - you can develop the most comfortable one for yourself through trading experience.


Wishing you stable and profitable trading !

Thank you for using our software.

If you found it helpful, please share the link with your friends.

To stay updated on the release of new useful trading programs, add us as friends: SURE FOREX TRADING.















Recensioni 3
Jaime Cabezas
57
Jaime Cabezas 2025.01.27 19:13 
 

Excelente indicador

lisi 7887
1534
lisi 7887 2023.09.06 13:09 
 

Отлично!!!Нужен сигнал при касании!!!

LennytheSnake
36
LennytheSnake 2024.08.27 20:11 
 

Great product!

