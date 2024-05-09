Smart Trend Trading System Online Course

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Join MQL5 Channel 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas
Must-Read PSTS Guide 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766038
Free Online Course 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766525
Free Pro Trading Ebook 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766038
Watch the Smart Trend Youtube Video on how to Use the new Panel.
Part 1: General presentation of the Smart Trend Trading System:
Part 2: Deep dive into the trend following strategy
Part 3: Deep dive into the reversal strategy:
Part 4: Deep dive into the scalping strategy:
Part 5: How to turn the Smart Trend into an EA using the smart universal EA
Part 6:How to Use the Smart Filter On the Smart Trend
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