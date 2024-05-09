Smart Trend Trading System Online Course

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Must-Read PSTS Guide 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766038

Free Online Course 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766525

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Watch the Smart Trend Youtube Video on how to Use the new Panel.











































Part 1: General presentation of the Smart Trend Trading System:







Part 2: Deep dive into the trend following strategy





Part 3: Deep dive into the reversal strategy:







Part 4: Deep dive into the scalping strategy:







Part 5: How to turn the Smart Trend into an EA using the smart universal EA







Part 6:How to Use the Smart Filter On the Smart Trend









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