Smart Trend Trading System Online Course
Trading Systems

Smart Trend Trading System Online Course

9 May 2024, 16:30
Issam Kassas
Issam Kassas
12
7 161


Stay Connected

Join MQL5 Channel 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas
Must-Read PSTS Guide 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766038
Free Online Course 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766525
Free Pro Trading Ebook 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766038



Watch the Smart Trend Youtube Video on how to Use the new Panel.




















Part 1: General presentation of the Smart Trend Trading System:


Part 2: Deep dive into the trend following strategy


Part 3: Deep dive into the reversal strategy:



Part 4: Deep dive into the scalping strategy:


Part 5: How to turn the Smart Trend into an EA using the smart universal EA


Part 6:How to Use the Smart Filter On the Smart Trend

Join the My MQL5 Channel to Stay Updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas 


#Smart Trend Trading System