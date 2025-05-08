NavigatorGold EA

  1. EA Profit Navigator - Your Path to Consistent Forex Profits

Unlock the Power of Smart Trading with EA Profit Navigator!

EA Profit Navigator is a sophisticated, RSI-based automated trading robot designed to help traders navigate the Forex market with precision and confidence. Built for MetaTrader 4, this Expert Advisor combines robust trading logic with dynamic risk management to deliver consistent results, whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader. With its user-friendly interface and customizable settings, EA Profit Navigator is your ultimate tool for achieving profitable trades in the fast-paced world of Forex.

Why Choose EA Profit Navigator?

  • Proven RSI Strategy: Leverages the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to identify high-probability buy and sell signals, ensuring trades are executed at optimal market conditions.
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Automatically adjusts lot sizes based on performance with a smart multiplier system, balancing risk and reward for sustainable growth.
  • Profit Target System: Closes all positions once a predefined USD profit target is reached, securing your gains and protecting your account.
  • Broker-Friendly Design: Includes lot size validation and margin checks to ensure compatibility with any broker’s trading conditions, eliminating common errors like "Invalid Trade Volume."
  • Customizable Parameters: Fine-tune lot size, take profit, stop loss, and RSI settings to match your trading style and risk tolerance.
  • Robust Risk Management: Built-in stop loss and take profit features protect your capital while maximizing profit potential.
  • Seamless Performance: Optimized for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe, with flexibility to adapt to other symbols and timeframes.
Key Features
  • RSI-Based Entry Signals: Uses RSI with a 14-period setting to detect overbought (65) and oversold (32) levels, ensuring precise trade entries.
  • Adaptive Lot Management: Increases lot sizes after losses using a customizable multiplier (default 1.20) to recover efficiently while maintaining strict validation.
  • Profit Locking: Automatically closes trades when your target profit (default $50) is achieved, safeguarding your earnings.
  • Broker Compatibility: Adjusts to 4-digit and 5-digit brokers with dynamic pip calculations for accurate stop loss and take profit levels.
  • Error-Free Execution: Prevents trade errors with rigorous checks for lot size, margin, and broker restrictions.
  • User-Friendly Setup: Easy-to-configure external parameters, including lot size, take profit, stop loss, and magic number, for a personalized trading experience.
  • Detailed Logging: Comprehensive logs for lot size calculations and trade execution, making it easy to monitor and optimize performance.
Recommended Settings
  • Symbol: XAUUSD (optimized, but adaptable to other pairs)
  • Timeframe: H1 (recommended for best results)
  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (for 0.10 lot size)
  • Broker: Any MT4 broker with low spreads and reliable execution
  • VPS: Recommended for 24/5 operation and uninterrupted performance

How It Works


EA Profit Navigator uses a disciplined trading strategy powered by RSI to identify trend reversals and execute trades with precision. When a buy or sell signal is triggered, the EA opens a position with a validated lot size, applying stop loss and take profit levels to manage risk. If a trade closes at a loss, the EA intelligently increases the lot size for the next trade to recover losses, while ensuring compliance with broker restrictions. Once the target profit is reached, all positions are closed, locking in your gains.
Why Traders Love EA Profit Navigator
  • Set-and-Forget Automation: Let the EA handle the heavy lifting while you focus on strategy or other priorities.
  • Consistent Performance: Designed to deliver steady profits with controlled risk, ideal for long-term trading success.
  • Transparent Operation: Detailed logs and alerts keep you informed of every trade and decision.
  • Trusted Development: Backed by rigorous testing and optimization Ea Profit Navigator is developed by a team with a passion for trading excellence.
Installation & Support
  1. Purchase and Download: Buy EA Profit Navigator from the MQL5 Marketplace.
  2. Install: Copy the EA to your MT4 platform’s Experts folder.
  3. Configure: Attach the EA to an XAUUSD M1,M5 chart  Timeframe and adjust settings as needed.
  4. Trade: Activate the EA and watch it navigate the markets for you!
Support: Our dedicated team is available to assist with setup, optimization, and any questions. Contact us via the MQL5 platform for prompt, professional support.
Take Control of Your Trading Journey
Don’t leave your trading to chance. With EA Profit Navigator, you gain a reliable partner that trades smarter, not harder. Join thousands of traders who trust our EA to deliver results. Download now and start your journey to consistent Forex profits!
Buy EA Profit Navigator Today and Navigate the Markets with Confidence!














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Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
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4.39 (51)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
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Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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