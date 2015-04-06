Sonic Hedging Grid EA
- Experts
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Yeoh Kian HuiMy Trading Philosophy
Successful trading is not about speed or hype — it’s about discipline, timing, and execution.
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
Sonic Hedge Grid EA is an advanced grid-based Expert Advisor designed to navigate volatility, control drawdown, and systematically extract potential profits from price retracements using a systematic buy-only grid combined with strategic hedging sells.
Unlike traditional grid or martingale systems, Sonic Hedge Grid EA uses controlled hedging, cluster-based exits, and global profit protection to reduce risk exposure while maintaining consistent trading behavior.Core Trading Concept
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Anchor Buy Entry
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The EA starts with a single BUY position.
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No indicators, no over-optimization — pure price-action grid logic.
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Grid Expansion on Price Drop
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When price drops by a defined grid distance, the EA:
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Opens a new BUY
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Opens a protective SELL hedge
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This locks drawdown and pauses further grid expansion.
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Smart Hedging Control
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While a SELL hedge is active:
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No new BUY grids are opened
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Individual BUY exits are paused
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This prevents runaway grid stacking.
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Cluster Close Logic (Key Feature)
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The EA continuously monitors the last 2 BUYs + last 1 SELL
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When their combined profit reaches the target, all three positions are closed together
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Optional safety check ensures price behavior confirms a valid bounce
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Cycle Continues Automatically
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After a successful cluster close, the grid resumes naturally.
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Automatically closes ALL open positions when total floating profit reaches a defined dollar amount.
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Ideal for:
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Equity protection
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Daily profit targets
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Hands-off account growth
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Individual Trade Management
BUY Trades
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Trailing Stop mode (point-based)
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OR fixed profit in dollar value per trade
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BUY exits are intelligently paused during hedging to avoid imbalance
SELL Trades
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Optional trailing stop
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Optional fixed Take Profit in points
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Real-time display of:
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Balance / Equity
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Free Margin
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Drawdown %
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Grid level count
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Active hedge status
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Spread (converted to logical points)
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High drawdown warning included
✔ Buy-only grid with intelligent hedge protection
✔ No martingale, no lot multiplication
✔ Cluster-based hedge closing (2 BUY + 1 SELL)
✔ Global profit close (account-level safety)
✔ Trailing or fixed exits (BUY & SELL independently)
✔ Max grid level limiter (or unlimited if desired)
✔ Custom point scaling for XAUUSD (Gold) and NASDAQ (NAS100)
✔ Fully automatic operation
✔ Clean, readable on-chart dashboard
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XAUUSD (Gold)
- NASDAQ (US100)
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High-volatility pairs with sufficient retracements
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Low to medium spreads recommended
Avoid extremely tight margin or very small accounts without testing.🔧 Important Notes
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This EA is NOT a scalper
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This EA does NOT chase trends blindly
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This EA is designed for range behavior, pullbacks, and volatility cycles
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Works best on accounts with sufficient margin and reasonable leverage
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Start with small lot sizes
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Use reasonable grid spacing
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Set a global profit target to lock gains
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Always test on demo before live deployment
Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. Grid and hedge strategies can experience drawdowns during strong unidirectional markets. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use proper risk management and trade responsibly.