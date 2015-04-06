Sonic Hedging Grid EA

Sonic Hedge Grid EA is an advanced grid-based Expert Advisor designed to navigate volatility, control drawdown, and systematically extract potential profits from price retracements using a systematic buy-only grid combined with strategic hedging sells.

Unlike traditional grid or martingale systems, Sonic Hedge Grid EA uses controlled hedging, cluster-based exits, and global profit protection to reduce risk exposure while maintaining consistent trading behavior.

Core Trading Concept

  1. Anchor Buy Entry

    • The EA starts with a single BUY position.

    • No indicators, no over-optimization — pure price-action grid logic.

  2. Grid Expansion on Price Drop

    • When price drops by a defined grid distance, the EA:

      • Opens a new BUY

      • Opens a protective SELL hedge

    • This locks drawdown and pauses further grid expansion.

  3. Smart Hedging Control

    • While a SELL hedge is active:

      • No new BUY grids are opened

      • Individual BUY exits are paused

    • This prevents runaway grid stacking.

  4. Cluster Close Logic (Key Feature)

    • The EA continuously monitors the last 2 BUYs + last 1 SELL

    • When their combined profit reaches the target, all three positions are closed together

    • Optional safety check ensures price behavior confirms a valid bounce

  5. Cycle Continues Automatically

    • After a successful cluster close, the grid resumes naturally.

Advanced Exit & Risk Management Global Profit Protection

  • Automatically closes ALL open positions when total floating profit reaches a defined dollar amount.

  • Ideal for:

    • Equity protection

    • Daily profit targets

    • Hands-off account growth

Individual Trade Management

BUY Trades

  • Trailing Stop mode (point-based)

  • OR fixed profit in dollar value per trade

  • BUY exits are intelligently paused during hedging to avoid imbalance

SELL Trades

  • Optional trailing stop

  • Optional fixed Take Profit in points

Drawdown Awareness Dashboard

  • Real-time display of:

    • Balance / Equity

    • Free Margin

    • Drawdown %

    • Grid level count

    • Active hedge status

    • Spread (converted to logical points)

  • High drawdown warning included

Key Features Summary

✔ Buy-only grid with intelligent hedge protection
✔ No martingale, no lot multiplication
✔ Cluster-based hedge closing (2 BUY + 1 SELL)
✔ Global profit close (account-level safety)
✔ Trailing or fixed exits (BUY & SELL independently)
✔ Max grid level limiter (or unlimited if desired)
✔ Custom point scaling for XAUUSD (Gold) and NASDAQ (NAS100)
✔ Fully automatic operation
✔ Clean, readable on-chart dashboard

Recommended Instruments

  • XAUUSD (Gold) 

  • NASDAQ (US100) 

  • High-volatility pairs with sufficient retracements

  • Low to medium spreads recommended

Avoid extremely tight margin or very small accounts without testing.

🔧 Important Notes

  • This EA is NOT a scalper

  • This EA does NOT chase trends blindly

  • This EA is designed for range behavior, pullbacks, and volatility cycles

  • Works best on accounts with sufficient margin and reasonable leverage

Best Practices

  • Start with small lot sizes

  • Use reasonable grid spacing

  • Set a global profit target to lock gains

  • Always test on demo before live deployment

Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Grid and hedge strategies can experience drawdowns during strong unidirectional markets. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use proper risk management and trade responsibly.


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Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale. Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit. Setup is incredibly eas
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Poison Ivy
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Experts
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
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