Trade Copier Global Free

4.5

This is the Free version of the product: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/19928

Free version limitations:

Only EURUSD trades are copied.

Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer.


Features

  • Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay.
  • Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes.
  • Can connect many Slaves to the same Master.
  • Supports pending and market orders.
  • Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below)
  • Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master
  • Several lot calculation methods
  • The software will be constantly improved based on feedbacks
  • Does not affect the trades made by other EAs


Inputs

  • Mode (master/slave) - select "master" to copy from the account or "slave" to copy to the account.
  • Master settings (only in "master" mode, see above):
    • Pending orders (true/false) - Send or ignore pending orders. If "true" is selected then the pending orders will be sent to the slave. If "false" is selected then the pending order is sent only when it triggers on the master (and becomes a market order).
    • CustomComment - The Master can specify a custom text to be sent as the OrderComment instead of the trade's original OrderComment. Leaving the input empty disables the feature.
  • Slave settings (only in "slave" mode, see above):
    • Master ID - ID value obtained from the EA running in "master" mode. See the screenshots for details
    • Hedge - This function reverses the trade direction. A "buy" trade opened on the Master will open a "sell" on the Slave
    • Order Execution - Makes it possible to execute the trades on the Slave side or just receive notifications about the signals
    • Notifications - Can set the type of the notifications or disable all of them (order openings/closing, modifications or simple text message)
    • Notification type - Email alerts, Popup alerts, Push notifications
    • Lots Mode (identical/fixed/balance) - identical: exact same amount from the Master, fixed: amount entered in the "Fixed Lots" input, balance: proportional to balance sizes (slave lots = master lots * slave balance / master balance)
    • Fixed Lots - see above
    • Lots Multiplier - multiply the calculated lot size (works in all lots mode)
    • Comment Mode (fromMaster/Input/Both) - fromMaster: copies the OrderComment from the Master, Input: uses the text specified in the "Text Input", Both: Specified text + Master OrderComment
    • Input - see above
    • Symbols - Specifies the symbols to be copied. If the input is empty then all orders are sent. Many symbols can be specified comma separated. For example: EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY (three symbols are copied the rest is ignored) or USD,GBP (all symbols contain USD or GBP are copied).
    • Magicnumber - Specifies the magic numbers to be copied. See above at Symbols.
    • Custom Symbols - Use these inputs when the Symbol sent from the Master is not available to trade in your Slave MT4 terminal. Format of the input: "Master,Slave" (comma separated without quote marks). For example: Master symbol - DE30, Slave Symbol - GER30, input format: "DE30,GER30". Five inputs are available to set Custom Symbols


Setup

  1. Tools - Options.
  2. Select "Expert Advisors".
  3. Tick "Allow WebRequest for listed URLs".
  4. Add the following URL without quotes to the list: "http://81.2.237.86". Click OK.
  5. Repeat steps 1 to 4 on all PCs where you would like to run the Copier (either Master or Slave).
  6. Attach the Copier to a single chart. In the EA's Inputs window, set the Mode to "master". Click OK.
  7. On the chart, a text box appears with the ID of the Master. Copy this text.
  8. On the Slave computer, attach the Copier to a single chart. Set the Mode to "slave".
  9. Add the Master ID from step 7 to Master ID within the inputs. Click OK.

Check the screenshots for help.


Notes and limitations

  • The delay depends on your location and the execution speed of the broker (average less than 1 second).
  • Run only one instance of the copier per MT4 terminal.


Reviews 15
William Walker
24
William Walker 2024.09.18 09:19 
 

Excellent and simple in use program. Within days I will buy for 12 months. Thank you

Vae_Victis
73
Vae_Victis 2024.01.14 20:05 
 

I am realy suprised how smooth this copier works. Installation is very easy, good explanation by author. Working on my VPS fine, 1 Master to 3 Slaves and all Trades are copied. It works simultaneosly, Trades are copied 1 to1 exact how in the Master. Remember when you have not the exact TP SL and entry Points on the Slave maybe (was my issue) the VPS lacks of Memory. So the Trades will be copied with little delay but nothing problematic. Author makes it easy to check if your VPS is well equipped to the task, you can see on the Master Terminal a Ping (high Ping bad of course, after checking with my VPS Provider increased RAM and all good!) Will test it till end of the month and then go for the paid version to copy all my Trades :) I copy EA Trades and manual !

Elmira2022
85
Elmira2022 2023.07.08 05:00 
 

Good for use in trading

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4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.88 (32)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Trade Signal Pro MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Bidhan Chandra Roy
Utilities
Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Trade Copier Global MT5
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (4)
Utilities
This Copier allows you to copy trades between Metatrader terminals even when they are installed on separate computers.  Having both MT4 and MT5 versions of the Copier makes it possible to send trades from MT4 to MT5 and vice versa. Demo version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/39290 MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/19928 Only Hedging Accounts are supported! Netting Accounts are not! Features Fast execution (~1 sec,  depending on location/broker) Automatic symbol prefi
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Utilities
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
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William Walker
24
William Walker 2024.09.18 09:19 
 

Excellent and simple in use program. Within days I will buy for 12 months. Thank you

Vae_Victis
73
Vae_Victis 2024.01.14 20:05 
 

I am realy suprised how smooth this copier works. Installation is very easy, good explanation by author. Working on my VPS fine, 1 Master to 3 Slaves and all Trades are copied. It works simultaneosly, Trades are copied 1 to1 exact how in the Master. Remember when you have not the exact TP SL and entry Points on the Slave maybe (was my issue) the VPS lacks of Memory. So the Trades will be copied with little delay but nothing problematic. Author makes it easy to check if your VPS is well equipped to the task, you can see on the Master Terminal a Ping (high Ping bad of course, after checking with my VPS Provider increased RAM and all good!) Will test it till end of the month and then go for the paid version to copy all my Trades :) I copy EA Trades and manual !

Apichart Bowins
18
Apichart Bowins 2023.07.19 10:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Elmira2022
85
Elmira2022 2023.07.08 05:00 
 

Good for use in trading

00363
104
00363 2022.07.31 05:42 
 

good

Joao Victor Da Silva Terra
298
Joao Victor Da Silva Terra 2022.06.13 04:42 
 

Testei aqui nao funcionou a versão test no EURUSD, da o seguinte erro: 2022.06.13 04:42:22.704 Trade_Copier_Global_Client__1 EURUSDmicro,H1: cannot set millisecond timer (60)

acavallini
141
acavallini 2021.08.22 10:23 
 

Very good!

Prafull Manohar Nikam
6355
Prafull Manohar Nikam 2021.08.07 04:28 
 

Best trade copier available on the market!

Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.07.11 13:38 
 

So far so good.Thanks

140200523
14
140200523 2021.04.08 21:27 
 

exellent

Nikoletta Kokova
145
Nikoletta Kokova 2021.03.13 12:15 
 

good))

rchuah
201
rchuah 2020.06.13 07:54 
 

Even though the free copy of TCG is only applicable to EURUSD, it is one of the best trade copier I have used. Kudos to the Laszlo Tormasi for making this free copy. I will definitely support him and purchase both the MT4 and MT5 copier once I have the funds in future!

Giordan Costa
1220
Giordan Costa 2020.04.17 15:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.16 10:12 
 

Hmm, looks to have potential. I am revisiting this EA and retesting.

Ali irwan
5137
Ali irwan 2017.07.27 14:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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