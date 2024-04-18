Sunan Giri

5

Sunan Giri EA by Victoradhitya

Risk Disclosure :
Futures, Forex, Stock, Crypto and Derivative trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor.
An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment.
I am not responsible for any financial losses you may incur by using this EA!


ea uses a no martingle strategy or martingale strategy depends on your set
every trade always uses a hidden SL

EA has back test for 5 years
Minimum balance $1000

Reviews 3
worldofhunger
1268
worldofhunger 2024.05.01 19:55 
 

Good EA, doesnt trade often but it is good EA, thank you.

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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
EA Black Dragon
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Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
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Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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Sunan Giri EA for MT5 by Victoradhitya Risk Disclosure : Futures, Forex, Stock, Crypto and Derivative trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. I am not responsible for any financial losses you may incur by using this EA! ea uses a no martingle strategy or martingale strategy depends on your set every trade always uses a hidden SL EA has back test for 5 years Minimum balance $1000
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Your destiny is in your hand, This EA design to control your RISK PER TRADE so even you using the martingale system you can control your drawdown. Every failure of your entry will partial hedge with this ea, so the floating loss will reduce and the drawdown can be controlled. You need Broker with this requirement spesification : - Hedging Account (dont use Netting Account) - Big leverage  - NO SWAP  - NO COMMISION - NO Hidden Cost - Margin Hedge = 0 - Low spread  - Low slippage
Victor Marti Hedge Tunnel
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Combine the Technical Analysis entry and Mathematics Algorithm trading system. Using Zone Recovery strategy logic and increment lot. Risk Disclosure : Futures, Forex, Stock, Crypto and Derivative trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. I am not responsible for any financial losses you may incur by using this EA!
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[Deleted] 2025.07.20 01:49 
 

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Victor Adhitya
7803
Reply from developer Victor Adhitya 2025.08.22 08:51
Thanks For Feedback
Natalija Melnitsjenko
747
Natalija Melnitsjenko 2024.06.03 19:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Victor Adhitya
7803
Reply from developer Victor Adhitya 2024.06.06 07:45
thanks for feedback
worldofhunger
1268
worldofhunger 2024.05.01 19:55 
 

Good EA, doesnt trade often but it is good EA, thank you.

Victor Adhitya
7803
Reply from developer Victor Adhitya 2024.06.06 07:45
thanks for feedback
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