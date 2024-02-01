MM DigiTraderz

There is no doubt that money management plays a key role in the success of a forex trader. Many people, despite having a good strategy for trading in the forex market, fail to earn a steady income because they do not observe the stop loss and take profit levels in their trades.

The Digitraderz.com team, due to the request of some of their audience, has designed a trader assistant robot for managing the stop loss and take profit levels in forex trades. This money management robot is offered for free in the MetaTrader 4 and 5 versions.

You can use the trader assistant robot to determine your risk level in trades once and for all and trade with more focus on your strategy, because this expert is watching over your trades. The applications and benefits of using this expert (EA) are very attractive and diverse.

Some of the advantages of the money management expert include the following:

  • Risk control of trades without setting stop loss
  • Management of take profit levels of trades
  • Prevention of broker candle making
  • Management of all trades at the time of news release
  • Usable in all forex brokers
  • No interference with the performance of other trading robots
  • Separation of money management of long and short trades
  • Setting stop loss and target in dollars and euros (base currency of the account)
  • Simple design and easy use
  • Usable in real and demo accounts
  • Free download of the robot for all traders
  • Possibility of use in MetaTrader 4 and 5


Expert Name MM DigiTraderz
Creator
🌱DigiTraderz
Version
🆕 1.1.3
MT4 version
✅Yes
MT5 version
✅Yes
Robot price
🆓Free
Available accounts
 🖥️Demo and real
Execution on positions 
Just Manual trades
Broker limitations
 🚀None
Automatic stop loss
💰In buy and sell positions
Automatic take profit
 💰In buy and sell positions
Money Managment for all traders 📊simultaneous execution

To download this expert, you can use the money management expert page on the Digi Traders website or watch its tutorial video on YouTube.
source: https://digitraderz.com/expert-advisor-money-managment/



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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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