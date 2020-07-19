Ultimate No Nonsense Backtester

Ultimate No Nonsense FX Backtester - You can Run Forward Test Simulation with this tool!

Do Not Download the Demo Here, Please Read Below!









Step by Step Manual Guide PDF for this backtester

PDF List of Commands(Shortcuts) for this backtester



Ultimate NNFX Backtester is a powerful utility tool that significantly reduces the length of backtesting process for NNFX followers.

As well as for Forex traders that operates their entries and exits at the close of a candle and manage the risk using ATR.

Please read through following detailed descriptions and explore the tool in the chart. Please also see the video on how to operate this tool.

If any confusions and bugs, please direct to wushintse@gmail.com with pictures or videos of the issue.

I will get back to you as soon as possible.



Please check out the demo first to see if you like this product

The correct Demo version can be found in this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52403



Link to my NNFX History News Event Tool: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53243







Note: This tool will not work properly in strategy tester(demo version) due to chart object creation.

Powerful Functions:

Ability to save buy and sell trades and calculate profit or loss with mouse clicks and buttons.

Ability to Run Forward Test Simulation and save you tons of time.

You can backtest any commodity, anytime frame, any broker's data.

Ability to rewind trades up-to as early as possible during backtesting.

Automatically calculates the profit of the scaled out position and add to the total profit.

Ability to perform Monte Carlo Simulation after your backtest to evaluate your algorithm's ability to withstand random market movements.

Automatically calculates win rate & ROI & auto update balance & Max Drawdown + Current Drawdown.

Ability to set Max Drawdown alert, will triggered as soon as breached.

Shows GrossProfit & GrossLoss & Profit Factor & Total P/L.

All live stats of your backtest is directly displayed on the chart - live stats can be hidden or bring back by keypress.

Ability to generate the equity curve overview directly on chart.

Ability to adjust your risk every single trade with a single keyboard press.

Displays your computer timezone + your broker's timezone using GMT.

Auto-adjust lot size and Max Drawdown as your equity curve grows during backtest.

Ability to print out the backtest result to /MQL4/Files with all stats included by pressing TAB key.

Ability to set max trades to be recorded and increase it as you need as backtesting goes.(by key press)

Ability to Reset backtest with a single keypress(R).

Ability to measure candle bodysize.





Customizable Parameters(in the same order as inputs)





Starting Balance Risk % ATR_Period ATR Take Profit Multiplier ATR Stop Loss Multiplier % of Position to be scaled out % of Max Drawdown Alert Backtesting Years Number of Trades to be recorded



