Ultimate No Nonsense Backtester

4.59

Ultimate No Nonsense FX Backtester - You can Run Forward Test Simulation with this tool!

Do Not Download the Demo Here, Please Read Below!



Step by Step Manual Guide PDF for this backtester

PDF List of Commands(Shortcuts) for this backtester


Ultimate NNFX Backtester is a powerful utility tool that significantly reduces the length of backtesting process for NNFX followers. 

As well as for Forex traders that operates their entries and exits at the close of a candle and manage the risk using ATR.

Please read through following detailed descriptions and explore the tool in the chart. Please also see the video on how to operate this tool.

If any confusions and bugs, please direct to wushintse@gmail.com with pictures or videos of the issue.

I will get back to you as soon as possible.


Please check out the demo first to see if you like this product
The correct Demo version can be found in this link:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52403


Link to my NNFX History News Event Tool:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53243


Note: This tool will not work properly in strategy tester(demo version) due to chart object creation.

Powerful Functions:

  • Ability to save buy and sell trades and calculate profit or loss with mouse clicks and buttons.
  • Ability to Run Forward Test Simulation and save you tons of time.
  • You can backtest any commodity, anytime frame, any broker's data.
  • Ability to rewind trades up-to as early as possible during backtesting.
  • Automatically calculates the profit of the scaled out position and add to the total profit.
  • Ability to perform Monte Carlo Simulation after your backtest to evaluate your algorithm's ability to withstand random market movements.
  • Automatically calculates win rate & ROI & auto update balance & Max Drawdown + Current Drawdown.
  • Ability to set Max Drawdown alert, will triggered as soon as breached.
  • Shows GrossProfit & GrossLoss & Profit Factor & Total P/L.
  • All live stats of your backtest is directly displayed on the chart - live stats can be hidden or bring back by keypress.
  • Ability to generate the equity curve overview directly on chart.
  • Ability to adjust your risk every single trade with a single keyboard press.
  • Displays your computer timezone + your broker's timezone using GMT.
  • Auto-adjust lot size and Max Drawdown as your equity curve grows during backtest.
  • Ability to print out the backtest result to /MQL4/Files with all stats included by pressing TAB key.
  • Ability to set max trades to be recorded and increase it as you need as backtesting goes.(by key press)
  • Ability to Reset backtest with a single keypress(R).
  • Ability to measure candle bodysize.


Customizable Parameters(in the same order as inputs)


Starting Balance

Risk %

ATR_Period

ATR Take Profit Multiplier

ATR Stop Loss Multiplier

% of Position to be scaled out

% of Max Drawdown Alert

Backtesting Years

Number of Trades to be recorded 


Reviews 22
R4ndall
37
R4ndall 2022.06.18 08:00 
 

Nice backtester, couldn't be simpler or more informative! I got my money's worth out of it within the first week of using it.

adamspd1983
39
adamspd1983 2021.11.18 16:15 
 

Hands down the best backtester.

chrizzzz96
34
chrizzzz96 2021.07.05 18:33 
 

please, comment in the comment section

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The FFx Hidden Manager panel will help you to manage easily your orders directly on the chart. Below all features described: TP, SL and TrailingStop are hidden Each order has its own lines on chart Drag & Drop any line to change the TP/SL as per your need Option to move automatically the SL line at breakeven when TP #1 is reached Option to choose the TP/SL type (by pips or price) Option to choose the TrailingStop type (by pips, MA, Fractals, PSAR or ATR) Define which order(s) you want to manage
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
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Utilities
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
News Trader Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (16)
Utilities
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
Bears CD HTB Global
Igor Semyonov
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Bears CD HTB Global  (Bears Convergence/Divergence High Top Bottom Global) is an analytical bears convergence/divergence indicator (C, D or CD) between a financial instrument and 22 MT4 indicators working on all periods simultaneously. The indicator measures the power of CD for indicators and periods and is the second one out of the two possible versions (HBT and HTB). Features The analyzer is not a lagging one. It works by ticks and is able to show CD in the main window even in case the MT4 in
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NNFX History News Tool
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No Nonsense Forex History News Tool Please do not download Demo here, There is no demo version and it will not work. Pros: Ability to adapt any GMT timezone broker News Event precision up to M5 time-frame Extremely easy to use NNFX History News Tool is a tool dedicated to NNFX followers, it is designed to ease up the process of incorporating  NNFX News Event during back-testing. History News provided by this tool starts from 2015/01/01 - 2020/08/09.  The news event history provided by this t
Ultimate MultiPair Price Alert
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Download link for the sound files, it is to be placed in the MQL4 Sound Folder. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762237 Simplify your trading with   Ultimate Price Alert , a lightweight and powerful utility tool designed for MetaTrader 4. This intuitive tool allows traders to set price alerts for all 28 major and cross forex pairs plus gold (XAUUSD) on a single chart, eliminating the need to open multiple charts and streamlining your workflow. Key Features: Multi-Pair Alerts on One Chart :
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R4ndall
37
R4ndall 2022.06.18 08:00 
 

Nice backtester, couldn't be simpler or more informative! I got my money's worth out of it within the first week of using it.

adamspd1983
39
adamspd1983 2021.11.18 16:15 
 

Hands down the best backtester.

chrizzzz96
34
chrizzzz96 2021.07.05 18:33 
 

please, comment in the comment section

ScottC
19
ScottC 2021.03.05 23:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ctbconan
24
ctbconan 2021.03.03 08:36 
 

Is there any way to change the leverage as it is entering trade sizes that I wouldn't be able to enter in practice due to being limited to a 1:30 leverage ratio here in the UK?

sellitus
19
sellitus 2021.02.08 03:55 
 

Best backtester and developer I've come across in a LOOONG time! It just works and it is so incredibly easy to use! Had a special request and the developer near immediately took care of me. Can't recommend this back tester enough, and I think this would work beyond NNFX trading strategies as well. 11/10 Marshall style

Nehemaia Lord
74
Nehemaia Lord 2021.01.02 06:01 
 

This is the best No Nonsense Backtester ever. Customer Support is Almost instant.

ctrodrums
229
ctrodrums 2020.12.30 17:28 
 

Best Backtester Ever. And best customer service as well!!

Kevin Olding
96
Kevin Olding 2020.12.29 19:16 
 

Love it, but could have better instructions or manual. Unable to get the spreadsheet report. Apart from that very nice tool.

I Kai Wu
2858
Reply from developer I Kai Wu 2021.01.01 04:17
Hi have you checked PDF guide and Video guide?
Zirconaircon
24
Zirconaircon 2020.11.30 06:53 
 

Jas is a champ who delivers quality indicators along with this back tester. It is very user friendly, does all the hard work for you. Jas is also very responsive if you have any issues with it. Worth every cent in my opinion

matej000
33
matej000 2020.11.11 19:57 
 

Very good tool, the best i have seen, and used it quite a lot... I recommend, and he is giving full support. Thank you

DarylOsden1
19
DarylOsden1 2020.11.01 01:01 
 

This is the best. You can do REAL simulated trading which lower the apprehension when using real $$. I also bought the other NNFX Algo tester and didn't like it since I am NOT a programmer and the discord site was not too helpful as well. I would pick this tester hands down since it puts you IN THE TRADE

Trusow
315
Trusow 2020.10.25 17:18 
 

Very glitchy when you try using custom indicators

I Kai Wu
2858
Reply from developer I Kai Wu 2020.10.25 18:38
You have not even tried to reach me and provide information on the problems you have, no other users has experienced glitch when applying custom indicators. Please provide screenshots and more information in the discord.
Rehr
21
Rehr 2020.10.24 22:46 
 

100% worth it. This tool has been a massive help. And I find myself using this more than anything else. Great work.

Orbital Technologies Limited
147
Mr Arsh Tufail Patankar 2020.09.27 22:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

dehash9
19
dehash9 2020.09.15 23:12 
 

Awesome tester. Time saver. I can back test strategy on few pairs for 3.75 years each every day.

Luca Puzzoli
28
Luca Puzzoli 2020.09.07 08:08 
 

This back tester is a game changer ,it allow you to back test years of data in few minutes. The developer is very helpful and always available if you need help.

forexfilip
34
forexfilip 2020.08.30 12:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

EVL
201
EVL 2020.08.17 19:04 
 

This tester is great. Powerful yet easy to use. With just three clicks on the mouse, you can enter and exit a trade and the tool will automatically compute for the results. Not only does is give Profit/Loss but also TP1 and TP2 values! This can be used on any Time Frame but also on anything on the market like metals, crypto, commodities and is a must have for any successful trader! Aside from that, the developer, Jas is very accommodating and is constantly taking suggestions to improve the tool as possible.

TonyNguyen0918
24
TonyNguyen0918 2020.08.17 01:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

12
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