Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!)
I want to make an attention to the members of the forum about this thread: the topic started is proposing to code your ideas for free and post the code (indicator or EA) to this thread and to the CodeBase as well). This is free!
But as far as I understand - good and well developers (or well explained) ideas are accepted as a high priority.
This is free of charge so why not?
For Metatrader 5 only sorry.
And this thread is the continuation of the old thread (Requests & Ideas, the beginning) which was started in 2006 for free coding for Metatrader 4. But this old thread is not supported anymore (for MT4 free coding). And because of that new thread was opened -Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!)- just to continue with same proposal but for Metatrader 5.
Just for information.
Good day everyone,
This is a great idea and opportunity, an applaud to you guys......... here I start:
I have been trying to edit this EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/17752 but didn't succeed after a good effort of tries, I only have basic understanding in programming.
It is a very good EA but after noticing that it's based on pending orders, my idea was to make that optional.
The EA gives the option of:
1. Immediate buy/sell when two Moving Averages (MA) cross
2. #1 and trading with pending orders (original idea of EA @ https://www.mql5.com/en/code/17752 ) when 2 Moving Averages (MA) cross (bool option true)
3. An option to use a 3rd slower MA for filtering buy/sell.
I attempted #1 and #2 and compiled without errors but the backtesting results are not as expected:
Option #1 is not taking place and the common/repeating journal errors are ' Invalid fill ' and ' Unsupported filling mode '.
Option #2 is only placing pending orders as expected but its jumping action of #1.
the idea for #1 is to immediate buy/sell when 2 MAs cross and when a position is closed after TP due to a
pro-longed trade and #2 is activated, the original pending order placed same time with the immediate buy/sell will be triggered when the pre-set break-out level is crossed.
Everything else like MM, TP, SL, Trailing options, Trading hours etc. stays the same, I've noticed that slippage was asked for at input but not included in the execution of opening positions (pls confirm)
I didn't attempt option #3 because of my limited coding but it's an option I would really like included in.
Attached is the mq5 file I was working on. I tried explaining the intention of some of the coding lines I added, please do give the correct implementation of the idea if it's wrong or a better alternative
that you may have in mind, or put the alternative in comments.
Thanks in advance, hoping to hear from you guys soon...
ITM7
- votes: 19
- 2017.03.22
- Vladimir Karputov
- www.mql5.com
...
Intersection. In this regard, clarification is necessary.
Look at these two pictures:
=>
The second picture ("18:00:01") shows that the intersection is approximately in the middle between the bars 17:00 and 18:00 (this is the period PERIOD_H1). But there are also such uncertain moments:
Here the intersection is almost in the middle of the bar.
I want to show that there is an important parameter in the intersection - distance:
Intersection. In this regard, clarification is necessary.
Look at these two pictures:
=>
The second picture ("18:00:01") shows that the intersection is approximately in the middle between the bars 17:00 and 18:00 (this is the period PERIOD_H1). But there are also such uncertain moments:
Here the intersection is almost in the middle of the bar.
I want to show that there is an important parameter in the intersection - distance:
Thank you for your response,
For the intersection, I wasn't aware of that and glad you commented on that, but since intersection time is less prone to uncertainty in longer time frames only, I would prefer using values at the opening of a new candle to determine if an intersection has taken place.
I was busy writing down a more detailed explanation of the trading strategy and tried to specify all important parameters needed in the strategy/EA and neglected the reasons for certain constraints to reduce the length of the explanation.
I'm not sure though if I should just 1. write the whole explanation here on the thread or 2. I should upload it in a zipped MS/PDF document.
Because of the different time zones, you might read this reply a bit late from now so I will just do both 1. and 2. and you decide which is best to keep on the forum and delete the unwanted / unnecessary.
Intersection. In this regard, clarification is necessary.
Look at these two pictures:
=>
The second picture ("18:00:01") shows that the intersection is approximately in the middle between the bars 17:00 and 18:00 (this is the period PERIOD_H1). But there are also such uncertain moments:
Here the intersection is almost in the middle of the bar.
I want to show that there is an important parameter in the intersection - distance:
Thank you for your response,
For the intersection, I wasn't aware of that and glad you commented on that, but since intersection time is less prone to uncertainty in longer time frames only, I would prefer using values at the opening of a new candle to determine if an intersection has taken place.
I was busy writing down a more detailed explanation of the trading strategy and tried to specify all important parameters needed in the strategy/EA and neglected the reasons for certain constraints to reduce the length of the explanation.
I'm not sure though if I should just 1. write the whole explanation here on the thread or 2. I should upload it in a zipped MS/PDF document.
Because of the different time zones, you might read this reply a bit late from now so I will just do both 1. and 2. and you decide which is best to keep on the forum and delete the unwanted / unnecessary.
This is option 2.
I noticed that option 1. has changed a bit from the way i initially wrote it in a MS document, and also, it is more clear in the MS document then when i just pasted it directly on this thread. I deleted it because of that
Thank you once again for your valuable time
Tired of using one, two or three (MA, Moving Average). I propose to use ONE indicator: Alligator. What tell?
Good day Vladimir,
The use of 1 indicator (alligator) is not a bad idea, but for this strategy, the effectiveness will be reduced greatly. The separate MAs are needed for the following.
1. To have separate methods (smooth, exonential etc.)
2. The 3rd MA should be able to be used and not used when Filter option is activated/deactivated beacause
2.1 For trending currency pair, filter is needed
2.2 For a broadly ranging currency pair, filter should be deactivated.
Because the alligator's MAs cannot have separate methods (smooth, exponential etc.) and the 3rd MA in the Alligator can not be directly activated/deactivated to work as a filter, I propose the EA should make use of 3 separate MAs to be effectively in the market.
Kindly bare with the separate MAs just once more,
Thank once again for understanding
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Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!)
Thanh Pham Duy, 2019.11.26 11:54
Hi, i have idea but im not a programer. Somebody can help me code like below:
1- All RSI signals appear <20 and at the same time Stochatics <15, Buy.
2- All RSI signals appear> 70 and at the same time Stochatics> 80, Sell.
3- If the price exceeds 10 pips, then add an order (Lot = Lot * 1.52)
Options: TP, SL, MaxTrade, Trailing Stop, Lot...
Thanks you