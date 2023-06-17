Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 62

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Code 'Open by iMACD Close by iSAR.mq5' 1.001 Now work only on a new bar. Signals changed
 
Vladimir Karputov:
Code 'Open by iMACD Close by iSAR.mq5' 1.001 Now work only on a new bar. Signals changed

Thanks, Vladimir.

I think there's one more update needed: parameter for days allowed to trade, so I can set for example Mon-Fri are allowed, Sat-Sun not allowed.

 
dipnqd :

Thanks, Vladimir.

I think there's one more update needed: parameter for days allowed to trade, so I can set for example Mon-Fri are allowed, Sat-Sun not allowed.

Saturday and Sunday are days off by default. Therefore, I consider the advisor to be formed.


Code 'Open by iMACD Close by iSAR.mq5' 1.002 ++  Trade by days

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Saturday and Sunday are days off by default. Therefore, I consider the advisor to be formed.


Code 'Open by iMACD Close by iSAR.mq5' 1.002 ++  Trade by days

Thanks again, Vladimir.

I have a question about the for loop starting from line 321. You have a number of return statements in this loop, such as in line 329, 335, 359, and so on. Should you use continue instead?

 
dipnqd :

Thanks again, Vladimir.

I have a question about the for loop starting from line 321. You have a number of return statements in this loop, such as in line 329, 335, 359, and so on. Should you use continue instead?

What is a line number? Note that people can use different kinds of Styler - so the line number doesn't say anything.

By the way, the discussion can be conducted in Open by iMACD Close by iSAR
 
Vladimir Karputov:

What is a line number? Note that people can use different kinds of Styler - so the line number doesn't say anything.

By the way, the discussion can be conducted in Open by iMACD Close by iSAR

Okay, I'm asking the question there.

 
Rahul Ramani :
Can any one tell me that what is buy and sell condition in expert advisor in this Half_Trend indicator

You should ask your question in the thread where you downloaded this code.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

You should ask your question in the thread where you downloaded this code.

Sorry I delete this next time I follow rules 

Thanks

 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "How to start with MQL5".
 

Hi,

I need to develop an indicator that, using futures tick information, each time a candle closes, calculates where the volume is distributed: in the upper half, lower half, or along the candle.

An image I hope clears my need



Any idea or sample which I can begin with?

Thank you very much?

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