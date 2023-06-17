Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 62
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Code 'Open by iMACD Close by iSAR.mq5' 1.001 Now work only on a new bar. Signals changed
Thanks, Vladimir.
I think there's one more update needed: parameter for days allowed to trade, so I can set for example Mon-Fri are allowed, Sat-Sun not allowed.
Thanks, Vladimir.
I think there's one more update needed: parameter for days allowed to trade, so I can set for example Mon-Fri are allowed, Sat-Sun not allowed.
Saturday and Sunday are days off by default. Therefore, I consider the advisor to be formed.
Code 'Open by iMACD Close by iSAR.mq5' 1.002 ++ Trade by days
Saturday and Sunday are days off by default. Therefore, I consider the advisor to be formed.
Code 'Open by iMACD Close by iSAR.mq5' 1.002 ++ Trade by days
Thanks again, Vladimir.
I have a question about the for loop starting from line 321. You have a number of return statements in this loop, such as in line 329, 335, 359, and so on. Should you use continue instead?
Thanks again, Vladimir.
I have a question about the for loop starting from line 321. You have a number of return statements in this loop, such as in line 329, 335, 359, and so on. Should you use continue instead?
What is a line number? Note that people can use different kinds of Styler - so the line number doesn't say anything.By the way, the discussion can be conducted in Open by iMACD Close by iSAR
What is a line number? Note that people can use different kinds of Styler - so the line number doesn't say anything.By the way, the discussion can be conducted in Open by iMACD Close by iSAR
Okay, I'm asking the question there.
Can any one tell me that what is buy and sell condition in expert advisor in this Half_Trend indicator
You should ask your question in the thread where you downloaded this code.
You should ask your question in the thread where you downloaded this code.
Sorry I delete this next time I follow rules
Thanks
Hi,
I need to develop an indicator that, using futures tick information, each time a candle closes, calculates where the volume is distributed: in the upper half, lower half, or along the candle.
An image I hope clears my need
Any idea or sample which I can begin with?
Thank you very much?