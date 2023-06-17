Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 34
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By the way, when you test in the Strategy Tester (in visual mode) I recommend using the LifeHack Balance Equity indicator - you will be comfortable watching the balance and equity in Strategy Tester:
The final version of the project is published
GalacticExplosion
version "1.008"
Details in the project:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!)
Vladimir Karputov , 2017.12.18 21:31
I chose the name of the adviser: "GalacticExplosion".
I created a public project "GalacticExplosion":
To participate in the project, upgrade your terminal to the build of 1711.
Hey, So for example in PHP you can use:
Is this possible in MT5, i was unable to find out how? If not it would be useful to me.
Another request for debugging purposes; ability to record used vars in a block of code:
Would be useful to me for faster debugging purposes. Just loop through the array to print msgs.
Thanks for reading & have a blessed day.
Hey, So for example in PHP you can use:
Is this possible in MT5, i was unable to find out how? If not it would be useful to me.
***
Try this script:
The final version of the project is published
GalacticExplosion
version "1.008"
Details in the project:
Hi Vladimir,
Thank you so much for this, I can hardly express myself. I wish you a blessed week and holidays.
Pardon my ambiguity/ lack of proper explanation.
The intention is to be able to reference to the name of a string/array/etc using a string directly.
so
It's called variable variables.
http://php.net/manual/en/language.variables.variable.php Please review this page incase i'm still unable to clarify myself properly.
Pardon my ambiguity/ lack of proper explanation.
The intention is to be able to reference to the name of a string/array/etc using a string directly.
so
It's called variable variables.
http://php.net/manual/en/language.variables.variable.php Please review this page incase i'm still unable to clarify myself properly.
The variable name is a constant. The name of the variable is unchanged.
Sorry, this is not interesting.
It's just a info indicator for inform abt performance for current day.
And why do we need such an indicator? What is the idea of using it?
Pardon my ambiguity/ lack of proper explanation.
The intention is to be able to reference to the name of a string/array/etc using a string directly.
so
It's called variable variables.
http://php.net/manual/en/language.variables.variable.php Please review this page incase i'm still unable to clarify myself properly.
Please see this:
Macro substitution (#define)