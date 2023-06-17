Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 14

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Fafar.forex :

and all the similar points as in picture, when price reaches as the same number of bollinger band upper and lower 


It's just that my code does not work on every tick, but only when a new bar appears.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   static datetime dtPrevBars=0;
   datetime time_0=iTime(0);
   if(time_0==dtPrevBars)
      return;
   dtPrevBars=time_0;
 
Vladimir Karputov:

What do you mean "touches"? Describe it. Show the picture.

Please take a look at this picture, your ea opens position on the green arrow's candle, but i want it to open position at the red arrow's candle
Files:
1.JPG  69 kb
 
Vladimir Karputov:


It's just that my code does not work on every tick, but only when a new bar appears.


cant it be change somehow to get the position on the current bar ? for example use arrey set as serries to call the price of bollinger band's lower and upper band and then when the current price is equal to that number then place an order ! what you think?   
 
Volume Indicators - Where is the money?
 

Crossing of two iMA version   "1.008"

Now the parameter "InpPriceLevel" is connected. 

((in pips) <0 -> Stop orders, =0 -> Market, >0 -> Limit orders)


It remains to implement the trailing and all.

Files:
Crossing_of_two_iMA.mq5  42 kb
 
Hello sir, i create EA. Do you think this is accurate Profitable?
Files:
TesterGraph.gif  11 kb
 
Nortrom:
Hello sir, i create EA. Do you think this is accurate Profitable?

Please pay attention to the topic name: only MQL5!
 

Crossing of two iMA .

Intersection of two (iMA, Moving Average), as the filter - the third indicator (iMA, Moving Average).

Calculation of the volume of the position ( Lot ): either manually or the risk as a percentage of the balance.

Method of trading: Stop-, Market- or Limit-orders. Also put up Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop.

Input parameters:

  • "Parameters of the first Moving Average";
    • Period of the first Moving Average
    • Shift of the first Moving Average
    • Method of the first Moving Average
  • "Parameters of the second Moving Average";
    • Period of the second Moving Average
    • Shift of the second Moving Average
    • Method of the second Moving Average
  • "Parameters of the Third Moving Average";
    • Third indicator Moving Average - filter
    • Period of the third Moving Average
    • Shift of the third Moving Average
    • Method of the third Moving Average
  • "Parameters of Money Management";
    • True -> lot is manual, false -> percentage of risk from balance
    • Lots (use only if lot size is manual)
  • "Parameters of trading";
    • Risk in percent for a deal from balance
    • (In pips) <0 -> Stop orders, = 0 -> Market,> 0 -> Limit orders
    • Stop Loss (in pips)
    • Take Profit (in pips)
    • Trailing Stop ("0" -> not trailing)
    • Trailing Step (use if Trailing Stop> 0)
    • Magic number
    • Slippage
 
An interesting idea: draw a vertical line and transfer it every day

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

indicator vertical line

84alb, 2017.05.22 20:35

Hi, there is an indicator that draw a vertical line in the time that I imposed? for example for all 18:15 it draws a vertical line

Input parameters (approx.):

Indicator "Vertical line"

Next will be ...

 
Vladimir Karputov:
An interesting idea: draw a vertical line and transfer it every day

Input parameters (approx.):

Next will be ...


Here's how it will work:


Published! (Vertical line)
1...789101112131415161718192021...69
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