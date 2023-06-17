Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 14
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
and all the similar points as in picture, when price reaches as the same number of bollinger band upper and lower
It's just that my code does not work on every tick, but only when a new bar appears.
What do you mean "touches"? Describe it. Show the picture.
Please take a look at this picture, your ea opens position on the green arrow's candle, but i want it to open position at the red arrow's candle
It's just that my code does not work on every tick, but only when a new bar appears.
cant it be change somehow to get the position on the current bar ? for example use arrey set as serries to call the price of bollinger band's lower and upper band and then when the current price is equal to that number then place an order ! what you think?
Crossing of two iMA version "1.008"
Now the parameter "InpPriceLevel" is connected.
((in pips) <0 -> Stop orders, =0 -> Market, >0 -> Limit orders)
It remains to implement the trailing and all.
Hello sir, i create EA. Do you think this is accurate Profitable?
Please pay attention to the topic name: only MQL5!
Crossing of two iMA .
Intersection of two (iMA, Moving Average), as the filter - the third indicator (iMA, Moving Average).
Calculation of the volume of the position ( Lot ): either manually or the risk as a percentage of the balance.
Method of trading: Stop-, Market- or Limit-orders. Also put up Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop.
Input parameters:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
indicator vertical line
84alb, 2017.05.22 20:35Hi, there is an indicator that draw a vertical line in the time that I imposed? for example for all 18:15 it draws a vertical line
Input parameters (approx.):
Next will be ...
An interesting idea: draw a vertical line and transfer it every day
Input parameters (approx.):
Next will be ...
Here's how it will work:
Published! (Vertical line)