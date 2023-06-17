Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 33
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GalacticExplosion.mq5
version "1.006"
Limitations: the calculation of profits is simplified so far - the profit on the trading account is taken into account (that is, profit, swap and commission for our magic are not taken into account yet). Opens no more than 8 positions.
Paragraphs 1-8 are fulfilled. Details in the project:
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9. If we have 8 open trades or more we will open new trades in the exact same way as the first 8 trades, but now we will open them only if there's a distance of at least 10 pips (100 points) of drawdown between this new bar and the closest previous trade. This is not grid trading, we will open trades at whatever distance the new bar opens, as long as it's minimum 10 pips with respect to any previous trade AND that we're not in the forbidden time.
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I have a question: "is the situation permissible, when there are BUY positions and SELL positions?"
I have a question: "is the situation permissible, when there are BUY positions and SELL positions?"
I have a question: "is the situation permissible, when there are BUY positions and SELL positions?"
hi sir, i need indicator mql5 for showed total pips closed today and the amount and growth today.
thanks for advance first.
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Items 1-9 are fulfilled. Please check and show tests on currency pairs.
GalacticExplosion
version "1.007"
Details in the project:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!)
Vladimir Karputov , 2017.12.18 21:31
I chose the name of the adviser: "GalacticExplosion".
I created a public project "GalacticExplosion":
To participate in the project, upgrade your terminal to the build of 1711.
hi sir, i need indicator mql5 for showed total pips closed today and the amount and growth today.
thanks for advance first.
What's the idea? I do not see any ideas yet.
Items 1-9 are fulfilled. Please check and show tests on currency pairs.
GalacticExplosion
version "1.007"
Details in the project:
Dear Vladimir,
Thank you very very much! Here's my backtest with these settings: Pair: GBP/USD. Timeframe: 4H. START HOUR: 0. END HOUR: 8 Lot: 0.1 All others as default. I have a comment, but since I'm very grateful for the great work you're doing here and I know this thread as specified "as is" in your first message, don't consider this a request, but an idea, and if you don't do it I'll still be very grateful for this. And I'm not sure this idea is possible!My idea is about the START and END time. I've seen that many EAs accept that parameter always in the same day and don't accept it from the previous day. Example: You can enter START HOUR: 0, END HOUR: 8 and that's ok. But if you enter START HOUR: 20 and END HOUR: 8, the EA doesn't open any trade in backtest, because it doesn't admit an hour from one day and another hour from the next day (the day finishes at 0)
I believe this algorithm would perform better in brokers that are GMT+2 or GMT+3 if we could use START HOUR: 20 and END HOUR: 4. That means the time period start in one day and finishes in the other! So if that's tricky when we finish this I can hire you as freelancer to do that, I'm not a programmer and have no idea of how hard that can be or if it's possible!
Have a blessed day and weekend. This is great Vladimir, I appreciate it.
What's the idea? I do not see any ideas yet.
Dear Vladimir,
Thank you very very much! Here's my backtest with these settings: Pair: GBP/USD. Timeframe: 4H. START HOUR: 0. END HOUR: 8 Lot: 0.1 All others as default. I have a comment, but since I'm very grateful for the great work you're doing here and I know this thread as specified "as is" in your first message, don't consider this a request, but an idea, and if you don't do it I'll still be very grateful for this. And I'm not sure this idea is possible!My idea is about the START and END time. I've seen that many EAs accept that parameter always in the same day and don't accept it from the previous day. Example: You can enter START HOUR: 0, END HOUR: 8 and that's ok. But if you enter START HOUR: 20 and END HOUR: 8, the EA doesn't open any trade in backtest, because it doesn't admit an hour from one day and another hour from the next day (the day finishes at 0)
I believe this algorithm would perform better in brokers that are GMT+2 or GMT+3 if we could use START HOUR: 20 and END HOUR: 4. That means the time period start in one day and finishes in the other! So if that's tricky when we finish this I can hire you as freelancer to do that, I'm not a programmer and have no idea of how hard that can be or if it's possible!
Have a blessed day and weekend. This is great Vladimir, I appreciate it.
The project "GalacticExplosion" I will finish on the basis of the description ( # 299 ).
Of course, later, if you want, you can create an individual work for me ( To create new work for me https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn ).