Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 47

New comment
 
Vladimir Karputov:

I can not understand: what exactly should the adviser do?

The signal same.
But, not buy or sell, but also close position.


I want to use it for closing this EA.

 
MT5.Boy :

The signal same.
But, not buy or sell, but also close position.


I want to use it for closing this EA.

Initially, in the figure below, a signal to open a BUY position.

Crossing Trend Line Current Timeframe

You are proposing to make a change: should it be a signal to close BUY positions?

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Initially, in the figure below, a signal to open a BUY position.

You are proposing to make a change: should it be a signal to close BUY positions?

First I open buy.
Second EA close if yours rule is true
------
First I open Sell
Second EA close if yours rule is true


If at the previous bar (bar # 1) the price is Open below the line, and the price Close is above the line - that is, at bar # 1 the price crossed the line from bottom to top and remained above the line - this is a signal to CLOSE a BUY position
if on the previous bar (bar # 1) the price is Open above the line, and the price Close is below the line - that is, on bar # 1 the price crossed the line from top to bottom and remained below the line - this is a signal to CLOSE a SELL position

 
MT5.Boy :

First I open buy.
Second EA close if yours rule is true
------
First I open Sell
Second EA close if yours rule is true

I can not understand you: who opens? what opens? where does it open? who should close? under what conditions?

 
Vladimir Karputov:

I can not understand you: who opens? what opens? where does it open? who should close? under what conditions?

Sorry...
 I manual hand open trade

 
MT5.Boy :

Sorry...
 I manual hand open trade

I tried to understand your idea: Crossing Trend Line Current Timeframe Close Position

 
Vladimir Karputov:

I tried to understand your idea: Crossing Trend Line Current Timeframe Close Position

Thank you for prompt response to the above.

Yes, that's what I wanted.

Big thanks,

 

Hy Vladimir!

I have Ideas (indicator)

Last candle (0)  in% of previous 5 candles (separate)

Candle value: open_close (body)

0 compared to 1 --> how many %

0 compared to 2..........

0 compared to 3...........

0 compared to 4...........

0 compared to 5...........


I attached a picture to make it clear


Thanks kindly in advance,

Zero candle

Exampleexample
 
MT5.Boy :

Hy Vladimir!

I have Ideas (indicator)

Last candle (0)  in% of previous 5 candles (separate)

Candle value: open_close (body)

0 compared to 1 --> how many %

0 compared to 2..........

0 compared to 3...........

0 compared to 4...........

0 compared to 5...........


I attached a picture to make it clear


Thanks kindly in advance,

Example

I decided to treat the body as High minus Low. Try this version:

Files:
rompared.mq5  9 kb
 
Vladimir Karputov:

I decided to treat the body as High minus Low. Try this version:

I'm so Sorry
I don't need histogram. History data did not important
So, I can't see what I want.
I would like The right corner of the screen with numbers and percent


1...404142434445464748495051525354...69
New comment