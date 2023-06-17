Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 47
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I can not understand: what exactly should the adviser do?
The signal same.
But, not buy or sell, but also close position.
I want to use it for closing this EA.
The signal same.
But, not buy or sell, but also close position.
I want to use it for closing this EA.
Initially, in the figure below, a signal to open a BUY position.
You are proposing to make a change: should it be a signal to close BUY positions?
Initially, in the figure below, a signal to open a BUY position.
You are proposing to make a change: should it be a signal to close BUY positions?
First I open buy.
Second EA close if yours rule is true
------
First I open Sell
Second EA close if yours rule is true
If at the previous bar (bar # 1) the price is Open below the line, and the price Close is above the line - that is, at bar # 1 the price crossed the line from bottom to top and remained above the line - this is a signal to CLOSE a BUY position
if on the previous bar (bar # 1) the price is Open above the line, and the price Close is below the line - that is, on bar # 1 the price crossed the line from top to bottom and remained below the line - this is a signal to CLOSE a SELL position
First I open buy.
Second EA close if yours rule is true
------
First I open Sell
Second EA close if yours rule is true
I can not understand you: who opens? what opens? where does it open? who should close? under what conditions?
I can not understand you: who opens? what opens? where does it open? who should close? under what conditions?
Sorry...
I manual hand open trade
Sorry...
I manual hand open trade
I tried to understand your idea: Crossing Trend Line Current Timeframe Close Position
I tried to understand your idea: Crossing Trend Line Current Timeframe Close Position
Thank you for prompt response to the above.
Yes, that's what I wanted.
Big thanks,
Hy Vladimir!
I have Ideas (indicator)
Last candle (0) in% of previous 5 candles (separate)
Candle value: open_close (body)
0 compared to 1 --> how many %
0 compared to 2..........
0 compared to 3...........
0 compared to 4...........
0 compared to 5...........
I attached a picture to make it clear
Thanks kindly in advance,
Hy Vladimir!
I have Ideas (indicator)
Last candle (0) in% of previous 5 candles (separate)
Candle value: open_close (body)
0 compared to 1 --> how many %
0 compared to 2..........
0 compared to 3...........
0 compared to 4...........
0 compared to 5...........
I attached a picture to make it clear
Thanks kindly in advance,
I decided to treat the body as High minus Low. Try this version:
I decided to treat the body as High minus Low. Try this version:
I'm so Sorry
I don't need histogram. History data did not important
So, I can't see what I want.
I would like The right corner of the screen with numbers and percent