Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 9
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cheduecoglioni(barabashkakvn's edition) version "1.005":cheduecoglioni.
Hi Mr. Vladimir,
If the adviser works at each tic - why to open five positions in a row? Maybe it is worth opening one position which will have a volume * 5?
cheduecoglioni(barabashkakvn's edition) version "1.003"
Now with protection from lack of money when opening a position:
I think that's enough. And now I can place this file in the codebase.
Very kind of you.
Can I ask you how does it deal with spikes? For example if a bar closes at a certain value below TP and the next one opens up well over TP.
How does the algorithm behave in that case? Does it close the trade straight away cause the value has gone above TP?
Very kind of you.
Can I ask you how does it deal with spikes? For example if a bar closes at a certain value below TP and the next one opens up well over TP.
How does the algorithm behave in that case? Does it close the trade straight away cause the value has gone above TP?
If was gap, then "TP" will be closed at the price of opening of bar:
If was gap, then "TP" will be closed at the price of opening of bar:
you mean the gap between the closing price of one bar and the opening one of the next bar?
you mean the gap between the closing price of one bar and the opening one of the next bar?
Yes.
Yes.
On your side, on the side of the developer: is it something that worries you or it's something that somewhat compensate itself in the long run?
Like, if it happens two or three times in a day (or more) that there's a low spike, so the next bar opens at a lower value than SL, which means that you lost a significant amount on that trade. Is it something that you want to avoid however you can or it's something that overtime will cancel itself (statistically) with high spikes, where the value at which the next bar opens is above the TP value?
On your side, on the side of the developer: is it something that worries you or it's something that somewhat compensate itself in the long run?
Like, if it happens two or three times in a day (or more) that there's a low spike, so the next bar opens at a lower value than SL, which means that you lost a significant amount on that trade. Is it something that you want to avoid however you can or it's something that overtime will cancel itself (statistically) with high spikes, where the value at which the next bar opens is above the TP value?
What is "low spike"? If it is possible place the picture.
What is "low spike"? If it is possible place the picture.
it's the wrong term but put simply the case when a bar closes at a value, and the next one opens up at a lower value than SL
it's the wrong term but put simply the case when a bar closes at a value, and the next one opens up at a lower value than SL
Naturally, if there was a gep and the bar opened well below the "SL" level, then "SL" will be executed at the opening price of the bar - that is, there will be more losses.