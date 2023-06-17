Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 19
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I do not know yet.
I is just an idea to create something similar with dashboard (and improve it by adding one pattern and the other one and next one ...).
Seem I has understood. Something like it (two patterns in one adviser):
?
For example:
- AUD / JPY sale signal confirmed - "Evening Star" pattern formed
- EUR / USD unconfirmed sell signal - formation of the evening star template
- The signal for the purchase of crude oil Brent - .... pattern
- and so on.
And it can be a good forecasting tool - on the diagram with push, email alert, etc.
Just an idea.
It is unclear - these processes should be displayed on the graph (using the Comment () text)?
Programming template:
... pattern
+
... other pattern
+
[more patterns can be added later]
+
eurusd
+
gbpusd
+
... [everything in Market Watch window of MT5] - for scanning
+
graphics on the charts (for visuality)
+
comments on the chart
+
email/push ...
------------------
It may be the project for few years.
Besides, if we can use this programming template for Ichimoku (Ichimoku is having 6 signals with the combination of them; but any pattern is having one signal/buy/sell only) instead of patterns so we will get the other forecasting tools.
Other indicators = other tool
----------------
And finally, we will get the following: if we want to know which pair/symbol to trade today so we will attach this forecasting tool to the chart to receive information about everything. It may be limited to D1/W1/MN1 timeframes only.
For example, we want to know about the pair we will trade today (buy or sell). We attach this tool/dashboard to the chart, this tool will scan all the symbols in Market Watch window, and we will get the results on the charts, comments, and so on. Just in the morning.
----------------
But it is the idea for few years of the development.
It is unclear - these processes should be displayed on the graph (using the Comment () text)?
This is the article with very complicated examples related to dashboard - this part of the article.
And this is more simple decision here:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Looking for a special pivot point dashboard indicator
Milio1337, 2015.01.14 12:30
Hey,
I am looking for an indicator which is something like a dashboard. on this dashboard there should be the currencies you have selected and when one currency is next to a pivot point (s1,s2,r1,r2) there should pop up something like an alert or number on this dashboard.
Anyone got an idea?
Attached Image
should look like this, just with pivot points
thanks
It is unclear - these processes should be displayed on the graph (using the Comment () text)?
Those are the alerts
This is the article with very complicated examples related to dashboard - this part of the article.
And this is more simple decision here:
I had a question: how is it better to give a name for the symbols?
Option 1 (all symbols in one line):
Option 2 (each symbol in a separate line (at most 10 symbols):
?
I had a question: how is it better to give a name for the symbols?
Option 1 (all symbols in one line):
Option 2 (each symbol in a separate line (at most 10 symbols):
?
I think - all symbols in one line is better for now.
At least, many dashboard indicators are making 'all symbols in one line'.
Because if 'each symbol in separate line' so we will have too many lines in the settings ... (as I understand - people do not like the situation when they have many parameters in the settings/input).
I think - all symbols in one line is better for now.
...
Good. This will be an indicator (that is, no trade - only informational messages about the operation of the pattern "Evening Star").
Start testing "EveningStarPanel".
The indicator consists of two files:
Panel "PanelDialog" should be in one folder with the indicator "EveningStarPanel":
At this stage only check of input parameters - names of symbols is realized. The panel doesn't work yet.
EveningStarPanel: version 1.000
PanelDialog: version 1.000
Start testing "EveningStarPanel".
Indicator "EveningStarPanel" version 1.001 - input parameters
I think that I have considered all wishes: