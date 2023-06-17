Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 54

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MT5.Boy :

Hy Vlad,

I have idea:
rectangle Stop Loss


1.I open a trade by hand.
2.I draw two rectangle.
3.If the price touches the center of the first rectangle -> Moving Stop Loss to Break-Even
4.If you touch the top -> Moving Stop Loss to the center of the first rectangle
5.If the price touches the center of the second rectangle -> Moving Stop Loss to top of the first rectangle
6.If you touch the top -> Moving Stop Loss to the center of the second rectangle


A good idea. I will think about implementation.

 
Daniel:

I think you can reach the same result if you play with the initial lot size witouth paying 2 times the spread or commission.
You can aswell start with a size of 0,4 if it goes well you can increase the size to 0,6 or reset if its losa. Most likely you will end at the same result. 

Like ur doing your win is at beginning 30% (0,3-0,2) and loss 60%(0,2-0,3), on win after -> 60% and loss 30%. 
The same like your inital size would have been 0,6 then for first you use 0,2, on win 0,4. Just you cant loose 60% at first. Overall if you have 50% winrate your win and loss is equal to 50% win and loss (30% win + 60%win / 60% loss +30 % loss) - second spread. Its something like martingale wich you can aswell reach witouth open a second trade in both directions(in difference you dont double but you weighted increase and decrease).

Your method(money managment) seems to be risky in my opinion. Your single wins are less profitable and you can risk your whole win and more with a single loss trade after a win series. Im not a fan of martingale at all :). 
Better way it would be to increase profitfactor by playing around with tp and sl. If your able to increase your tp to 10% or decrease sl to 10% you already have a stable 10% gain, while martingale most likely keeps you at your actual balance.

Thanks for your comments. I agree that it is a better idea to alternate the TP and SL, without increasing the lots so much, otherwise the risk of lowering (or even losing) the balance will increase dramatically.

Regards,

 
MT5.Boy :

Hy Vlad,

I have idea:
rectangle Stop Loss


1.I open a trade by hand.
2.I draw two rectangle.
3.If the price touches the center of the first rectangle -> Moving Stop Loss to Break-Even
4.If you touch the top -> Moving Stop Loss to the center of the first rectangle
5.If the price touches the center of the second rectangle -> Moving Stop Loss to top of the first rectangle
6.If you touch the top -> Moving Stop Loss to the center of the second rectangle


I propose to improve the system: draw THREE rectangles - this is the "Top", "Middle" and "Lower".

 
Vladimir Karputov:

I propose to improve the system: draw THREE rectangles - this is the "Top", "Middle" and "Lower".

Good plan

The important thing is that drag levels to stop loss.

 
MT5.Boy :


The important thing is that drag levels to stop loss .

I do not understand anything. What other "drag levels"?

 
Vladimir Karputov:

I do not understand anything. What other "drag levels"?

I'm sorry for the bad English term

All right

"Top", "Middle" and "Lower".

As in the picture

(which is why I prefer to explain in pictures) :D

 
MT5.Boy :


Please test: Manual Three rectangles


Manual Three rectangles

Manual Three rectangles
Manual Three rectangles
  • www.mql5.com
Пользователь открывает позицию вручную, затем рисует три прямоугольника (их имена должны совпадать с именами во входных параметрах: "Rectangle Up", "Rectangle Middle" и "Rectangle Down"). Правило рисования прямоугольников - открытая позиция примерно посередине одного прямоугольника. И ещё два прямоугольника сверху и снизу. Пример ниже: уровень...
 
Super...Big thanks

I noticed that,
for example:

(First rectangle Down)
When the price touches the 1/2 of the rectangle.it does not react there, but much higher at about 3/4.
 

Hy Vlad,

I have  new idea:

Explanation in the pictures


 
MT5.Boy :

Hy Vlad,

I have  new idea:

Explanation in the pictures


I understood your idea.

I will name the code like this: "Manual Close Alarm Two Lines".

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