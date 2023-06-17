Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 54
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Hy Vlad,
I have idea:
rectangle Stop Loss
1.I open a trade by hand.
2.I draw two rectangle.
3.If the price touches the center of the first rectangle -> Moving Stop Loss to Break-Even
4.If you touch the top -> Moving Stop Loss to the center of the first rectangle
5.If the price touches the center of the second rectangle -> Moving Stop Loss to top of the first rectangle
6.If you touch the top -> Moving Stop Loss to the center of the second rectangle
A good idea. I will think about implementation.
Thanks for your comments. I agree that it is a better idea to alternate the TP and SL, without increasing the lots so much, otherwise the risk of lowering (or even losing) the balance will increase dramatically.
Regards,
Hy Vlad,
I have idea:
rectangle Stop Loss
1.I open a trade by hand.
2.I draw two rectangle.
3.If the price touches the center of the first rectangle -> Moving Stop Loss to Break-Even
4.If you touch the top -> Moving Stop Loss to the center of the first rectangle
5.If the price touches the center of the second rectangle -> Moving Stop Loss to top of the first rectangle
6.If you touch the top -> Moving Stop Loss to the center of the second rectangle
I propose to improve the system: draw THREE rectangles - this is the "Top", "Middle" and "Lower".
I propose to improve the system: draw THREE rectangles - this is the "Top", "Middle" and "Lower".
Good plan
The important thing is that drag levels to stop loss.
The important thing is that drag levels to stop loss .
I do not understand anything. What other "drag levels"?
I do not understand anything. What other "drag levels"?
I'm sorry for the bad English term
All right
"Top", "Middle" and "Lower".
As in the picture
(which is why I prefer to explain in pictures) :D
Please test: Manual Three rectangles
I noticed that,
for example:
(First rectangle Down)
When the price touches the 1/2 of the rectangle.it does not react there, but much higher at about 3/4.
Hy Vlad,
I have new idea:
Explanation in the pictures
Hy Vlad,
I have new idea:
Explanation in the pictures
I understood your idea.
I will name the code like this: "Manual Close Alarm Two Lines".