Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 10
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Naturally, if there was a gep and the bar opened well below the "SL" level, then "SL" will be executed at the opening price of the bar - that is, there will be more losses.
would it be possible to protect trading using limit orders?
would it be possible to protect trading using limit orders?
How?
Types of Orders:
How?
Types of Orders:
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1683
I was reading this article this morning, I'm not sure I have enough skills or experience to code a solution. Maybe it can be useful for you that have much more experience and are able to more quickly and efficiently code EAs
If the adviser works at each tic - why to open five positions in a row? Maybe it is worth opening one position which will have a volume * 5?
It can work like what you say also , but as price changes on everytick so I want it to open some positions in the same condition but different prices. Anyway the most important thing is to limmit positions so that we dont get margin call
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Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!)
Fafar.forex, 2017.05.10 13:10Hi Mr. Vladimir,
It can work like what you say also , but as price changes on everytick so I want it to open some positions in the same condition but different prices. Anyway the most important thing is to limmit positions so that we dont get margin call
Good. Tomorrow we will begin ...
Hi Mr. Vladimir,
Or will we make StopLoss floating?
Or will we make StopLoss floating?
Hi , good day to you,
No, in that picture the indicator with standard parameters (period 20, deviation 2.0).
And here is the indicator with your parameters (period 26, deviation 4.5):
As you can see, with your parameters (period 26, deviation 4.5) there are no signals to trade
Bollinger Bands N positions version 1.000
In this version:
This version allows you to visually assess the parameters of the indicator. For standard parameters (period 20, deviation 2.0):
Is there a simple function to chek if the market is open right now?
For example:
This is very usefull when we are working with OnTimer() instead of OnTick() events. This also avoids problems in the holydays.
Thanks