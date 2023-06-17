Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 38

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Boris Borisov :

And where is the question?

 

Dear Mr.Vladimir Karputov,


in mt4 I found this indicator (SS_SupportResistance_v07.53)  that is special for support and resistance because this indicator, the version allow you setup different time frame and it only warn you when the
 price touches your setup support or resistance POSSIBLE ,TURNCOAT ,UNTESTED ,VERIFIED , WEAK

and this it's very usefull

did you have another similar component for MT5 ?


image

 
zemo :

Dear Mr. Vladimir Karputov ,


in mt4 I found this indicator (SS_SupportResistance_v07.53)  that is special for support and resistance because this  indicator, the version allow you setup different time frame and it only warn you when the
 price touches your setup support or resistance POSSIBLE ,TURNCOAT ,UNTESTED ,VERIFIED , WEAK

and this it's very usefull

did you have another similar component for MT5 ?




Please note: this branch is ONLY FOR MQL5 IDEAS.

If you work in the OLD TERMINAL - then go to the MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 branch or to the Freelance service.

 

Guys ive got a EA that sets a buy and a sell at a specific hour and minutes but I would love to add seconds please assist 

 

Mr Vladimir and others, I think this network of project is very excellent, my suggestion is: it would have been nice if MetaEditor had a chatting section on the platform to enable all those who have join the project to have an instant chat panel :-)

 
0792290003 Malivha:

Guys ive got a EA that sets a buy and a sell at a specific hour and minutes but I would love to add seconds please assist 


Is you EA in question a MT4 or MT5 ?

 
Chris Mukengeshayi:

Is you EA in question a MT4 or MT5 ?


Mt4 

 
0792290003 Malivha :

Mt4 


Sorry - only MQL5 is discussed in this thread. If you work in the OLD TERMINAL - then go to the MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 branch or to the Freelance service.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Please note: this branch is ONLY FOR MQL5 IDEAS.

If you work in the OLD TERMINAL - then go to the MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 branch or to the Freelance service.


Mr.Vladimir,


I asking for a component that works like that for MT5  (I used the last build 1730) 
I'm not on a old platform.. I only use MT5, but MISS in MT5 a component that show confirmed resistance/support so I asked you

 

Step Four

We register the indicator buffer.

It was:

//---- indicator buffers
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtSARBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtEPBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtAFBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
//--- set arrow symbol

Became:

//--- indicator buffers
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtSARBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtMABuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtEPBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtAFBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);

We assign in OnInit () the creation of the indicator of Moving Average.

It was:

//--- set global variables
   ExtLastRevPos=0;
   ExtDirectionLong=false;
//----
  }

Became: 

//--- set global variables
   ExtLastRevPos=0;
   ExtDirectionLong=false;
//--- create handle of the indicator iMA
   handle_iMA=iMA(Symbol(),Period(),14,0,MODE_LWMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created 
   if(handle_iMA==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code 
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iMA indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  Symbol(),
                  EnumToString(Period()),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- the indicator is stopped early 
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

Change the type of the OnInit () function:

It was:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {

Became:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {

We save version 1.003 and send it to the Storage.

Files:
SAR_index_based_on_MA.mq5  17 kb
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