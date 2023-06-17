Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 38
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And where is the question?
Dear Mr.Vladimir Karputov,
in mt4 I found this indicator (SS_SupportResistance_v07.53) that is special for support and resistance because this indicator, the version allow you setup different time frame and it only warn you when the
price touches your setup support or resistance POSSIBLE ,TURNCOAT ,UNTESTED ,VERIFIED , WEAK
and this it's very usefull
did you have another similar component for MT5 ?
Dear Mr. Vladimir Karputov ,
in mt4 I found this indicator (SS_SupportResistance_v07.53) that is special for support and resistance because this indicator, the version allow you setup different time frame and it only warn you when the
price touches your setup support or resistance POSSIBLE ,TURNCOAT ,UNTESTED ,VERIFIED , WEAK
and this it's very usefull
did you have another similar component for MT5 ?
Please note: this branch is ONLY FOR MQL5 IDEAS.
If you work in the OLD TERMINAL - then go to the MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 branch or to the Freelance service.
Guys ive got a EA that sets a buy and a sell at a specific hour and minutes but I would love to add seconds please assist
Mr Vladimir and others, I think this network of project is very excellent, my suggestion is: it would have been nice if MetaEditor had a chatting section on the platform to enable all those who have join the project to have an instant chat panel :-)
Guys ive got a EA that sets a buy and a sell at a specific hour and minutes but I would love to add seconds please assist
Is you EA in question a MT4 or MT5 ?
Is you EA in question a MT4 or MT5 ?
Mt4
Mt4
Sorry - only MQL5 is discussed in this thread. If you work in the OLD TERMINAL - then go to the MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 branch or to the Freelance service.
Please note: this branch is ONLY FOR MQL5 IDEAS.
If you work in the OLD TERMINAL - then go to the MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 branch or to the Freelance service.
Mr.Vladimir,
I asking for a component that works like that for MT5 (I used the last build 1730)
I'm not on a old platform.. I only use MT5, but MISS in MT5 a component that show confirmed resistance/support so I asked you
Step Four
We register the indicator buffer.
It was:
Became:
We assign in OnInit () the creation of the indicator of Moving Average.
It was:
Became:
Change the type of the OnInit () function:
It was:
Became:
We save version 1.003 and send it to the Storage.