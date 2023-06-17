Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 42
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What is the trading idea in this indicator? And why did not you read the topic: here trading ideas are discussed ONLY for MQL5.
I'm using that just for puting my sl according to this indicator.
I read the topic.
Trying to covert it to mql5 indi.
Hello, Vladimir, have you worked with more advanced math?
For example applying this equation for highs and lows (could be alternating depending on direction of trend), or for price and one of Alligator's lines?
I'll probably code it myself in a few weeks, but more advanced coders involved is always better.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lotka-Volterra_equations
Hi Vladimir,
Here is my idea:
Simple trading pivot based on ZigZag indicator:
Once we have the B and C ploted and A appear we put a pending buy Stop order above B (the pending order should consider a small difference between price B and buy stop manually configurable).
For the Sell Stop, we follow the same idea , once we have C above, B bellow and A appear above we put a Sell stop below B.
StopLoss: use a fix stoploss or use price B plus step as a stoploss (what i think should be more safe);
Takeprofit: use a fix takeprofit or use fibo target beig calculated considering the prices A and B.
Breakeven: if 0= do not use; or filled out by the user;
Trailing stop: if 0= do not use; or filled out by the user;
InputLot: for me could a fixed lot.
Would be good if we could use a start time and a end time to open orders. Would be good also if we have a close time (if used will closed all opened trades during the day at te specified time - this could help us to work with specific sessions).
Thank you in advanced.
Hello, Vladimir, have you worked with more advanced math?
For example applying this equation for highs and lows (could be alternating depending on direction of trend), or for price and one of Alligator's lines?
I'll probably code it myself in a few weeks, but more advanced coders involved is always better.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lotka-Volterra_equations
No, I have not done this yet. But I'll try to read.
Hi Vladimir,
Here is my idea:
Simple trading pivot based on ZigZag indicator:
Once we have the B and C ploted and A appear we put a pending buy Stop order above B (the pending order should consider a small difference between price B and buy stop manually configurable).
For the Sell Stop, we follow the same idea , once we have C above, B bellow and A appear above we put a Sell stop below B.
StopLoss: use a fix stoploss or use price B plus step as a stoploss (what i think should be more safe);
Takeprofit: use a fix takeprofit or use fibo target beig calculated considering the prices A and B.
Breakeven: if 0= do not use; or filled out by the user;
Trailing stop: if 0= do not use; or filled out by the user;
InputLot: for me could a fixed lot.
Would be good if we could use a start time and a end time to open orders. Would be good also if we have a close time (if used will closed all opened trades during the day at te specified time - this could help us to work with specific sessions).
Thank you in advanced.
I did something similar: Стратегия на базе индикатора "ZigZag" - "Last ZZ50"
And code: Last ZZ50
I did something similar: Стратегия на базе индикатора "ZigZag" - "Last ZZ50"
And code: Last ZZ50
Yeah, i have ckecked out it before but the ideia is a litle bit diffent to open the trades.
I have changed your code and now is almost perfect. I will include other small things mentioned above and i think that will be perfect.
Yeah, i have ckecked out it before but the ideia is a litle bit diffent to open the trades.
I have changed your code and now is almost perfect. I will include other small things mentioned above and i think that will be perfect.
Hi Honas,
could you share you modificated code?
From the 2 examples above, my expectations are that my friends understand my point and if there are questions we will discuss in the group how to place the STOP LOSS and TAKE PROFIT and how the LOT Settings used by all the pus we peel in my group share first to the point what is I have to pay attention, next time I will give you some JOURNAL OF ANALYSIS in EURUSD currency this technique can also be used in other currencies but here I focus on one currency, EURUSD at 60 Minute Time Frame (H1)
please make EA with the trading system for the OP, given an additional filter option for trading hours and the Stochastic filter.
For the lot size using Auto Money Management Risk Balance, if it breaks, then the OP with TP and SL will be in accordance with the rules, and if the loss in the first OP then the second OP will have a choice, then Lot
Hi Vladimir, I decided to post here an idea that I have to make a zero lag smoothed price. It should be quite simple to code...
Since the "rsi chart" indicator (attached) smooths the price with a real zero lag, I wonder if it is possible to recalculate the same indicator (rsi chart) on the rsi chart line (blue) many times (which should be settable, ie: calculate rsi chart on rsi chart 1,2,3 times), to obtain a more smoothed price but with a real zero lag.
Do you want to do this experiment?
what's the point of plotting an inbound (oscillator) line on price chart ?
neither RSI nor Stochastic are smoothed. (and smoothing them will introduce the first problem you intended to solve : lag)
I think you need to consider hull MA, if you want minimum lag.
just to remind : my real world experiences say, lag is not that bad, and zero lag isn't necessarily an attribute of a good/useful indicator.
***
my real world experiences say, lag is not that bad, and zero lag isn't necessarily an attribute of a good/useful indicator.
Golden words, comrades!