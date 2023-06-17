Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 42

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Vladimir Karputov:

What is the trading idea in this indicator? And why did not you read the topic: here trading ideas are discussed ONLY for MQL5.

This is just an ATR indi that it shows us how much average pips that market moves in 14 candle.

I'm using that just for puting my sl according to this indicator.
I read the topic.
Trying to covert it to mql5 indi.
 

Hello, Vladimir, have you worked with more advanced math?

For example applying this equation for highs and lows (could be alternating depending on direction of trend), or for price and one of Alligator's lines?

I'll probably code it myself in a few weeks, but more advanced coders involved is always better.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lotka-Volterra_equations

Lotka–Volterra equations - Wikipedia
Lotka–Volterra equations - Wikipedia
  • en.wikipedia.org
The Lotka–Volterra equations, also known as the predator–prey equations, are a pair of first-order nonlinear differential equations, frequently used to describe the dynamics of biological systems in which two species interact, one as a predator and the other as prey. The populations change through time according to the pair of equations: is...
 

Hi Vladimir,

Here is my idea:

Simple trading pivot based on ZigZag indicator:

Once we have the B and C ploted and A appear we put a pending buy Stop order above B (the pending order should consider a small difference between price B and buy stop manually configurable). 

For the Sell Stop, we follow the same idea , once we have C above, B bellow and A appear above we put a Sell stop below B.

StopLoss: use a fix stoploss or use price B plus step as a stoploss (what i think should be more safe);

Takeprofit: use a fix takeprofit or use fibo target beig calculated considering the prices A and B.

Breakeven: if 0= do not use; or filled out by the user;

Trailing stop: if 0= do not use; or filled out by the user;

InputLot: for me could a fixed lot. 

Would be good if we could use a start time and a end time to open orders. Would be good also if we have a close time (if used will closed all opened trades during the day at te specified time - this could help us to work with specific sessions).

zigzag

Thank you in advanced.

Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5
Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
is an instruction given to a broker to buy or sell a financial instrument. There are two main types of orders: Market and Pending. In addition, there are special Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. is the commercial exchange (buying or selling) of a financial security. Buying is executed at the demand price (Ask), and Sell is performed at the...
 
kypa :

Hello, Vladimir, have you worked with more advanced math?

For example applying this equation for highs and lows (could be alternating depending on direction of trend), or for price and one of Alligator's lines?

I'll probably code it myself in a few weeks, but more advanced coders involved is always better.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lotka-Volterra_equations

No, I have not done this yet. But I'll try to read.

 
Jonas Neves :

Hi Vladimir,

Here is my idea:

Simple trading pivot based on ZigZag indicator:

Once we have the B and C ploted and A appear we put a pending buy Stop order above B (the pending order should consider a small difference between price B and buy stop manually configurable). 

For the Sell Stop, we follow the same idea , once we have C above, B bellow and A appear above we put a Sell stop below B.

StopLoss: use a fix stoploss or use price B plus step as a stoploss (what i think should be more safe);

Takeprofit: use a fix takeprofit or use fibo target beig calculated considering the prices A and B.

Breakeven: if 0= do not use; or filled out by the user;

Trailing stop: if 0= do not use; or filled out by the user;

InputLot: for me could a fixed lot. 

Would be good if we could use a start time and a end time to open orders. Would be good also if we have a close time (if used will closed all opened trades during the day at te specified time - this could help us to work with specific sessions).

Thank you in advanced.

I did something similar: Стратегия на базе индикатора "ZigZag" - "Last ZZ50"

And code: Last ZZ50

 
Vladimir Karputov:

I did something similar: Стратегия на базе индикатора "ZigZag" - "Last ZZ50"

And code: Last ZZ50

Yeah, i have ckecked out it before but the ideia is a litle bit diffent to open the trades.

I have changed your code and now is almost perfect. I will include other small things mentioned above and i think that will be perfect.

 
Jonas Neves:

Yeah, i have ckecked out it before but the ideia is a litle bit diffent to open the trades.

I have changed your code and now is almost perfect. I will include other small things mentioned above and i think that will be perfect.

Hi Honas,


could you share you modificated code?

 
Basic Understanding of Price Action (Sama Tak Serupa)
For a basic understanding of Candelstics that must be considered before analyzing and this is mandatory as rules that will be used to determine the entry position later both BUY and SELL, there are 2 pairs that must be considered, namely:
1. The highest price of 3 candlesticks that have been formed becomes the "HIGH" point
2. The lowest price of 3 candlesticks that have been formed becomes the "LOW" point
3. Candlestick NO 2 Body MIN 10 Pips (H1) and must be bigger than one Candle 1 and Candle 3 as the main syart
From the main conditions above I will exemplify, in these 3 Candlesticks there are 2 pairs that must be considered and without this there will be no analysis with the following candlestick pairs:
1.BULLISH, BEARISH, BULLISH (Must be noted)
2.BEARISH, BULLISH, BEARISH (Obligatory) Examples of candlestick formations below:
From the example above, please pay attention and study, open MT4, respectively, continue to check the candlestick history that has been formed and look, well! the question continues how to analyze it to determine when we BUY and SELL? we continue to the next page, which is "UNDERSTANDING THE ENTRY OF POSITION PRICE ACTION Sama Tak Serupa"
UNDERSTANDING ENTRY POSITION
Price Action  (Sama Tak Serupa)
In understanding this entry, we must keep in mind from the previous page's understanding of "Basic Understanding of Price Action STS" where the LINE LARGE HIGH and LINE GARIS LOW are placed at what time to buy and sell directly I give examples and must remember the conditions which must be considered as follows:
SIGNAL ENTRY BUY
1.Body Candle 2 (Middle) MIN 10 Pips (H1) and must be greater than one of Candle 1 and Candle 3 as the main requirement.
2.BUY if there is a Candel First, Close (Break) above the High Price of 3 Candles that have been Formed
Immediately I gave the following example, please learn and note the picture below:
From the example above, please note BUY if the close price in High (Break) and other conditions must be considered.
HIGH
LOW
SIGNAL ENTRY SELL
1.Body Candle 2 (Middle) MIN 10 Pips (H1) and must be greater than one of Candle 1 and Candle 3 as the main conditions
2.SELL if the First Candle is Close Below the Low Price (Break) of the 3 Candles that have been Formed
Immediately I gave the following example, please learn and note the picture below:
From the example above, please pay attention to SELL if the close price is below Low (Break) and other conditions must be considered.

From the 2 examples above, my expectations are that my friends understand my point and if there are questions we will discuss in the group how to place the STOP LOSS and TAKE PROFIT and how the LOT Settings used by all the pus we peel in my group share first to the point what is I have to pay attention, next time I will give you some JOURNAL OF ANALYSIS in EURUSD currency this technique can also be used in other currencies but here I focus on one currency, EURUSD at 60 Minute Time Frame (H1)


please make EA with the trading system for the OP, given an additional filter option for trading hours and the Stochastic filter.


For the lot size using Auto Money Management Risk Balance, if it breaks, then the OP with TP and SL will be in accordance with the rules, and if the loss in the first OP then the second OP will have a choice, then Lot


Files:
sts.png  30 kb
bbb.png  61 kb
sts_sell.png  29 kb
 
Jox90:

Hi Vladimir, I decided to post here an idea that I have to make a zero lag smoothed price. It should be quite simple to code...

Since the "rsi chart" indicator (attached) smooths the price with a real zero lag, I wonder if it is possible to recalculate the same indicator (rsi chart) on the rsi chart line (blue) many times (which should be settable, ie: calculate rsi chart on rsi chart 1,2,3 times), to obtain a more smoothed price but with a real zero lag.

Do you want to do this experiment?

what's the point of plotting an inbound (oscillator) line on price chart ?

neither RSI nor Stochastic are smoothed. (and smoothing them will introduce the first problem you intended to solve : lag)

I think you need to consider hull MA, if you want minimum lag.

just to remind : my real world experiences say, lag is not that bad, and zero lag isn't necessarily an attribute of a good/useful indicator.

 
Code2219 or probably 2319 :

***

my real world experiences say, lag is not that bad, and zero lag isn't necessarily an attribute of a good/useful indicator.

Golden words, comrades!

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