Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 12
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No, I do not help those who work at the old terminal. Only MQL5!
Okay sir i will use MQL5 now :)
Bollinger Bands N positions version 1.001:
Now restriction for quantity of positions works.
I haven't decided yet how to close positions...
Hi Mr. Vladimir,
Why limit the number of positions? If you are worried that there is not enough margin, then I suggest another solution: Before opening a position, we check the adequacy of the funds.
Why limit the number of positions? If you are worried that there is not enough margin, then I suggest another solution: Before opening a position, we check the adequacy of the funds.
Bollinger Bands N positions version 1.002 (final version):
Hi sir Vladimir Karputov do you accept my strategy? Im MQL5 user now.
No. I'm not interested. Excuse me.
What do you say on such a strategy of "Trading on Fractals":
?
To avoid too close deals, take the parameter "Minimum distance":