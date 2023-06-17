Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 12

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Vladimir Karputov:

No,  I do not help those who work at the old terminal. Only MQL5!

Okay sir i will use MQL5 now :)
 
Wow i think Nortrom has a good idea. Can i copy the code if done? 
 

Bollinger Bands N positions version 1.001:

Now restriction for quantity of positions works.


I haven't decided yet how to close positions...

 
Fafar.forex:
Hi Mr. Vladimir,

I have two idea to make an EA on Bollinger bands with specific parameters and limit the open positions at the same time for this EA, 

It only use Bollinger bands, with parameters period 26, deviation 4.5, and shift 0,
I want it to search for the price which touches upper band and where touches lower band. 
Buy for lower band touch and sell for upper band touch. 

But it should work on every tick and max open positions should be 5 , 

Tnx :)

Why limit the number of positions? If you are worried that there is not enough margin, then I suggest another solution: Before opening a position, we check the adequacy of the funds.
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Why limit the number of positions? If you are worried that there is not enough margin, then I suggest another solution: Before opening a position, we check the adequacy of the funds.

Bollinger Bands N positions version 1.002 (final version):

  • We work on a new bar
  • There are no restrictions on the number of positions
  • If we get BUY signal - then we close all positions of SELL
  • If we get the signal SELL - then close all BUY positions
  • Before each opening, we check the equity with a double lot

 
Hi sir Vladimir Karputov do you accept my strategy? Im MQL5 user now. 
 
Nortrom :
Hi sir  Vladimir Karputov  do you accept my strategy? Im MQL5 user now. 

No. I'm not interested. Excuse me.
 
Okay fine. :) Thaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaanks
 

What do you say on such a strategy of "Trading on Fractals":

Trading on Fractals

?


 

To avoid too close deals, take the parameter "Minimum distance":

Minimum distance

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