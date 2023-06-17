Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 2

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Vladimir Karputov:
OK. There will be three separate indicator Moving Average 🙂

Great, thanks a lot....
 
ITM7:

Great, thanks a lot....


Check input parameters:

Crossing of two iMA 1.000

Files:
Crossing_of_two_iMA.mq5  9 kb
 
Vladimir Karputov:


Check input parameters:



Great, exactly like that, the input paramters for the MAs are perfect

 

Position size:

  • manual assignment, 
  • percentage of risk from margin, 
  • percentage of risk from balance?

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Position size:

  • manual assignment, 
  • percentage of risk from margin, 
  • percentage of risk from balance?


If Money Management is false, position size is manual

Lot size is defined by user (manual) 

If Money Management is true,

(MM is activated), user should specify percentage of risk from balance (the CURRENT account BALANCE (not equity)) willing to lose on a single trade,

lot size should then be determined from percentage of risk per 1 position and the given stop loss.

The result lot size should be rounded to 2 decimal places if possible, like if lot size is 0.456, lot = 0.47, (if second decimal place is not possible, lot size should be simply 0.4)

 

Crossing of two iMA 1.001:

Crossing of two iMA 1.001

I think I have not forgotten anything.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Crossing of two iMA 1.001:

I think I have not forgotten anything.


Great, just a few touches,

the risk should be a percentage of the Balance, not free margin (also not equity), 

the margin cut off level that should stop the EA from trading

the slippage

I guess the time limit option and specific trading times are specified internally, if not, The EA should have this option: Use time limit true/false (true for default). For each day it should start trading e.g. from 5:00 to 18:00 when true. On Fridays it should stop trading at 18:00 and close all orders and positions at 22:00

the Trailing stop should be optional, if option for using trailing stop is true, it will consist of the following:

Type 1, moves the stop loss without delay as price moves.
Type 2, waits for price to move the amount of the trail Stop before moving stop loss

Type 3 uses up to 3 levels for trailing stop, when price reaches:
                Level 1 pip gains, Move stop to 1st level  
                Level 2 pip gains, Move stop to 2nd level
                Level 3 pip gains, Trail like type 1 by fixed amount other than 1
Example: Initial TRstop is 15 pips,
if price reaches level 1 pip gain (25 pips), move TRstop to 1st level ( move to breakeven, 15 pips TRstop ),
if price reaches level 2 pip gains (40 pips) move TRstop to 2nd level (break even +25 pips),
if price reaches level 3 pip gains (50 pips)  move TRstop like Type 1 by a fixed amount (3 pips)

 
Risk - fixed

Slippage - added

TrailingStop = 0 -> non trailing, TrailingStop > 0 - use trailing.

And then did not understand. I think THREE levels are a very bad idea:

ITM7:

Type 1, moves the stop loss without delay as price moves.
Type 2, waits for price to move the amount of the trail Stop before moving stop loss

Type 3 uses up to 3 levels for trailing stop, when price reaches:
                Level 1 pip gains, Move stop to 1st level  
                Level 2 pip gains, Move stop to 2nd level
                Level 3 pip gains, Trail like type 1 by fixed amount other than 1
Example: Initial TRstop is 15 pips,
if price reaches level 1 pip gain (25 pips), move TRstop to 1st level (Initial 15 pips TRstop + 25 pips),
if price reaches level 2 pip gains (40 pips) move TRstop to 2nd level (level 1 TRstop +25 pips),
if price reaches level 3 pip gains (50 pips)  move TRstop like Type 1 by a fixed amount (3 pips)



 
Vladimir Karputov:
Risk - fixed

Slippage - added

TrailingStop = 0 -> non trailing, TrailingStop > 0 - use trailing.

And then did not understand. I think THREE levels are a very bad idea:




Thanks, just use 1 level for trailing stop then, I still have a lot of experience to gain, I will take the advice 
 
ITM7:

Thanks, just use 1 level for trailing stop then, I still have a lot of experience to gain, I will take the advice 


If satisfied, start with the trading conditions - look for the intersection ... (for starters will mark these places with the help of OBJ_ARROW icons)

Wingdings

Characters of Wingdings used with the OBJ_ARROW object:

wingdings


Crossing of two iMA version   "1.002":

Files:
Crossing_of_two_iMA.mq5  12 kb
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