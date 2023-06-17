Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 66
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Hi,
amazing, that you do so much for the community. Thank you.
My idea:
A script, which analyzes history of a pair to find out what would have been optimal entry points for optimal number of trades (thus optimal duration), optimal time frame (or tick), optimal sl, tp, trail,...
So it should have a few nested loops to try the parameters with brute force.
Then one can give a percent score to each indicator or ea of this optimum values.
Is there a similar project or script existent?
If I hear no more from you I know, you have written it, then you made a holy grail ea and you are mr. billon. :-)
regards
Al
Is my idea not interesting or not clear what is meant?
BUMP
Is my idea not interesting or not clear what is meant?
Not interesting
If it was confusing for sure:
I mean a script what calculates the profit for entry points with different length:
It should calculate what interval for entries gives optimum profit (with calculation of spread and commission).
So one can see what profit can be made theoretical.
ZigZag indicators can't be tested, so this questions can only be calculated wit a script.
And maybe there is a better criterion as zigzag.
Not interesting
Dear Vlamdimir Sir,
I have an idea using *** for an EA, here some pics :
1a. Setting trailing down
1b. Buy SL doesn't trail up, if use martingale, it opens sellstop @ buy SL
2a. Setting for trailing Up & Down. First OP could be market order (i prefered)
2b. Buy SL trails up
2c. when uptrend volty > buy open price, sellstop delete & opens a new one with same lot
this is good in one direction trailing, up or down. When uses both, the ea need to add partial closure. This is mt4 ea
i use highest when volty uptrend for Short SL, sometimes volty sigDntrend Value.
For 1st order on every cycle, it can be use market order, stop order or limit order.
First off all thanks for your work for all of us.
Now my request
I need Fractal Indicator that will send alerts for fractals just outside bolinger bands. i have 1 that works for all fractals. So just to add this option just fractal outside bolinger?
--- Also maybe little harder task is to write indicator that will alert only for fractals that are below price which is below some Moving average lines. Line 1 Line 2 Line 3. Also oposit just fractals that are above price which is above some moving average lines. Optional all or just those outside bolinger lines. It can draw all fractals but alert just for those that met condition i was talking about.This is for MT5. If possible for MT4 also. Maybe someone finds it ok for that platform.
---Price is below Line 1 which is below Line 2 which is below line 3. Alert for fractals that are below price.
---Price is above Line 1 which is above Line 2 which is above Line 3. Alert for fractals that are above price.
--- Push,sound, email notification optional.
--- i have some example but forks for all fractals. I can send it if makes easier to work. Thanks
---Sorry for writing. English is not my native.
First off all thanks for your work for all of us.
Now my request
I need Fractal Indicator that will send alerts for fractals just outside bolinger bands. i have 1 that works for all fractals. So just to add this option just fractal outside bolinger?
--- Also maybe little harder task is to write indicator that will alert only for fractals that are below price which is below some Moving average lines. Line 1 Line 2 Line 3. Also oposit just fractals that are above price which is above some moving average lines. Optional all or just those outside bolinger lines. It can draw all fractals but alert just for those that met condition i was talking about.This is for MT5. If possible for MT4 also. Maybe someone finds it ok for that platform.
---Price is below Line 1 which is below Line 2 which is below line 3. Alert for fractals that are below price.
---Price is above Line 1 which is above Line 2 which is above Line 3. Alert for fractals that are above price.
--- Push,sound, email notification optional.
--- i have some example but forks for all fractals. I can send it if makes easier to work. Thanks
---Sorry for writing. English is not my native.
iFractals iBands Alert
Thanks. You are truly master blaster. If only possible to draw fractal little far from candle wick. It would be easier for placing pending orers. If no this is fine. Customizable, easy to operate. Fast answer. Thanks. If you come to Belgrade give me a call to drive you from airport. Also beer on my account. Cant find smile option on this forum but ....очень хорошо
Thanks. You are truly master blaster. If only possible to draw fractal little far from candle wick. It would be easier for placing pending orers. If no this is fine. C ustomizable, easy to operate. Fast answer. Thanks. If you come to Belgrade give me a call to drive you from airport. Also beer on my account. Cant find smile option on this forum but .... очень хорошо
This code is Published: 2022.01.05 10:34 :)