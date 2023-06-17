Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 48

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MT5.Boy :

I'm so Sorry
I don't need histogram. History data did not important
So, I can't see what I want.
I would like The right corner of the screen with numbers and percent


I think the dashboard is bad. This approach does not fit the concept of "indicator".

 

Ok I understand.

That's good for me if You would change it
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/24933


Size of candles 3 _text_
Size of candles 3 _text_
  • www.mql5.com
Общий смысл: Индикатор отражает размер бара. Размер свечи считается по формуле: "уменьшаемое" минус "вычитаемое". "Уменьшаемое" и "вычитаемое" могут быть одним их четырёх значений (open, high, low or close). добавлен параметр "Visible" - он отвечает рисовать или нет размеры бара (текст над барами...
 
MT5.Boy :



Like this?



 
Vladimir Karputov:

Like this?



Yes, I thought of that. :)


especially if percent will write down

 
 MT5.Boy :

Yes, I thought of that. :)


especially if percent will write down

Done! Сompared

 

Vladimir the best

big thanks
 

Hello, really simple idea:

Use Bollinger band with period 20 and 2 stdev

Use WMA period 5 and 50 (this can vary further) to confirm trend

Buy when WMA is increasing and price crosses lower band of BB

Close position when price crosses upper band of BB.


Reverse of the above for taking a short position.


Important: The open and close positions must occur on ticks and not specifically on openings of the next candle.  I have written a program that does the latter already.  Not sure how to do the same with the execution happening on ticks.

 
dclark24:

Hello, really simple idea:

Use Bollinger band with period 20 and 2 stdev

Use WMA period 5 and 50 (this can vary further) to confirm trend

Buy when WMA is increasing and price crosses lower band of BB

Close position when price crosses upper band of BB.


Reverse of the above for taking a short position.


Important: The open and close positions must occur on ticks and not specifically on openings of the next candle.  I have written a program that does the latter already.  Not sure how to do the same with the execution happening on ticks.

One addition: the program should work for trading futures.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Terms and Conditions:

  1. You describe (you provide) the idea.
  2. I place an open MQL5 code in this branch.
  3. I place this code in a CodeBase.  
  4. I specify the author of the idea and the author of a MQL5 code in a code.
  5. The coding services are provided "as is" and you use them at your own risk.


List of ideas on which the work is now:



Hello I have a simple idea and I think it can be very effective

Use the bollinger band 20 period, 2 stdev to define entry and exit.

Also use 2 WMA(s) say 5 and 50 period.

When the price crosses the lower band and the WMAs are increasing then buy.  Close the buy when the price crosses the upper band

When the price crosses the upper band and the WMA's are decreasing then sell.  Close when the price crosses the lower band

Important!  I have a code that does this on candle close and openings.  This would be more effective if it happened on ticks which is closer to the actual event happening.    Also, I am trading with S&P futures.

 
I read the all.  The only potential is GalacticExplosion. but it need to improve. I convert  to mq4 test on MT4 next week.
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