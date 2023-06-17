Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 48
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I'm so Sorry
I don't need histogram. History data did not important
So, I can't see what I want.
I would like The right corner of the screen with numbers and percent
I think the dashboard is bad. This approach does not fit the concept of "indicator".
Ok I understand.
That's good for me if You would change it
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/24933
Like this?
Like this?
Yes, I thought of that. :)
especially if percent will write down
Yes, I thought of that. :)
especially if percent will write down
Done! Сompared
Vladimir the bestbig thanks
Hello, really simple idea:
Use Bollinger band with period 20 and 2 stdev
Use WMA period 5 and 50 (this can vary further) to confirm trend
Buy when WMA is increasing and price crosses lower band of BB
Close position when price crosses upper band of BB.
Reverse of the above for taking a short position.
Important: The open and close positions must occur on ticks and not specifically on openings of the next candle. I have written a program that does the latter already. Not sure how to do the same with the execution happening on ticks.
Hello, really simple idea:
Use Bollinger band with period 20 and 2 stdev
Use WMA period 5 and 50 (this can vary further) to confirm trend
Buy when WMA is increasing and price crosses lower band of BB
Close position when price crosses upper band of BB.
Reverse of the above for taking a short position.
Important: The open and close positions must occur on ticks and not specifically on openings of the next candle. I have written a program that does the latter already. Not sure how to do the same with the execution happening on ticks.
One addition: the program should work for trading futures.
Terms and Conditions:
List of ideas on which the work is now:
Hello I have a simple idea and I think it can be very effective
Use the bollinger band 20 period, 2 stdev to define entry and exit.
Also use 2 WMA(s) say 5 and 50 period.
When the price crosses the lower band and the WMAs are increasing then buy. Close the buy when the price crosses the upper band
When the price crosses the upper band and the WMA's are decreasing then sell. Close when the price crosses the lower band
Important! I have a code that does this on candle close and openings. This would be more effective if it happened on ticks which is closer to the actual event happening. Also, I am trading with S&P futures.