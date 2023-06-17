Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 21
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For what to use a pattern which isn't completely created? I assumed that it is necessary to use only those patterns which are completely created:
The bar #0 has only opened, the pattern "An evening star" is completely created.
Yes, you are right.
But if the pattern is forming so it is same as trading on open bar.
Because it may be too late to open sellposition sometime in already formed pattern especially if we are talking about D1 timeframe.
I mean: the traders can trade M5 using forming pattern on D1.
This is not my idea for forming pattern. This is usual idea used during the many years in pattern trading.
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Ok, we can use patterns which are completely created because it is just few bars only for now.
Yes, you are right.
But if the pattern is forming so it is same as trading on open bar.
Because it may be too late to open sellposition sometime in already formed pattern especially if we are talking about D1 timeframe.
I mean: the traders can trade M5 using forming pattern on D1.
This is not my idea for forming pattern. This is usual idea used during the many years in pattern trading.
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Ok, we can use patterns which are completely created because it is just few bars only for now.
If to use bar #0, then there can be many false signals.
For example: bar #2 - bull, then a gap up, bar #1 - bull, then GEP DOWN. At this time the bar #0 can change the state many times: at first he will be bull, then he will be bear...
If to use bar #0, then there can be many false signals.
For example: bar #2 - bull, then a gap up, bar #1 - bull, then GEP DOWN. At this time the bar #0 can change the state many times: at first he will be bull, then he will be bear...
Yes, let's make it without #0.
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I just wanted to say that it may be some situations when it will be too late to trade in case of complete pattern for example:
Well ... we are having in Evening Star pattern just few bars only so it will not be too lagging in case of formed pattern only.
Ok, let's make it without #0.
EveningStarPanel.mq5 version "1.002"
and
PanelDialog.mqh version "1.001".
Dynamic creation of CLabel objects and automatic calculation of panel height (play with the settings: change the number of symbols).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!)
Vladimir Karputov, 2017.06.03 20:22
Start testing "EveningStarPanel".
The indicator consists of two files:
Panel "PanelDialog" should be in one folder with the indicator "EveningStarPanel":
It works but seems no pattern found:
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Forum is renaming the attachment during to downloading to [name]_1 for example ... so I renamed it back to the original name inside my computer.
Same - no pattern found
Does it work?
or it is difficult to catch the pattern for the last few bars ...
may be - we can accept the scan for more bars?
It works but seems no pattern found:
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Forum is renaming the attachment during to downloading to [name]_1 for example ... so I renamed it back to the original name inside my computer.
Yes, the forum renames files. I was already tired to fight. I even created the ticket to the servicedesk.
The panel looks for nothing yet - I gradually fill functionality. I make changes and at once I show. Step by step
Yes, the forum renames files. I was already tired to fight. I even created the ticket to the servicedesk.
The panel looks for nothing yet - I gradually fill functionality. I make changes and at once I show. Step by step
Yes, I understand - this is just a preliminary version.
Now I'm developing the class of the control "PictureGroupBrb.mqh" - this object will signal (display) information in the form of radio buttons:
Methods: creating an object, adding buttons, assigning a state to a button.
By the way, here's the question: I create the object as standard
But the problem is created: the leftmost button has the index "0", then "1" and so on ascending .... And this numbering does not coincide with the name of the bars (# 5, # 4, # 3, # 2, # 1, # 0):
What is the best way to solve the problem?