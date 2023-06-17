Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 56
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Hello, I have tried several indicators that you have published and I would like to make you some suggestion to create an expert advisor.
1- Rsi arrow out of zone iMa trend (https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/29363)
Buy when arrow (blue) appears and candle close.
Sell when arrow (red) appears and the candle close, you can add the option of close at opposite
(IMAGE ATTACHED BELOW)
2- Fractal corridor https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/28992
Buy only when the candle close above the red line
Sell only when the candle below the blue line
You can add te option to close at the opposite
(IMAGE ATTACHED BELOW)
3- Line through two fractals (https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/29210)
This is more complicated to convert to EA
Buy when the price cross above the blue line and sell when it cross below the red line
(IMAGE ATTACHED BELOW)
Thank you very much for the attention, greetings.
I don’t see anything in your picture (the text cannot be read). Please post a new picture - with a large size and readable text.
Thank you for your attention. Fixed.
Excuse me. The text is not readable. Please do not write more in my topic.
Excuse me. The text is not readable. Please do not write more in my topic.
I guess you can't read. Just say you can't do it. Whatever!
Hey People,
Wanted help in creating EA for MT5. A very simple strategy on candle high low break out is what I need. System should trigger two orders at the same time. buy above selected candle's high and sell below selected candle's low with 0.20 buffer both the sides. I should be able to customize the timeframe (5, 15, 30, 1hr, 2 hr) etc. and Should be able to select the candle number. I want this to be executed in equity market for India. Please reach out me and I will share further details. This is highly profitable strategy. Someone who would create will start earning crazy is what I can assure. Thanks!
Hey People,
Wanted help in creating EA for MT5. A very simple strategy on candle high low break out is what I need. System should trigger two orders at the same time. buy above selected candle's high and sell below selected candle's low with 0.20 buffer both the sides. I should be able to customize the timeframe (5, 15, 30, 1hr, 2 hr) etc. and Should be able to select the candle number. I want this to be executed in equity market for India. Please reach out me and I will share further details. This is highly profitable strategy. Someone who would create will start earning crazy is what I can assure. Thanks!
Read the first post on this topic.
Contact Freelance service. I am not interested.
Hey, do you code EA for free (if you th are interested) or am i getting it wrong because the post is old and you dont do it anymore? i would like to modify a EA an i wonder if i could get some help.
This thread covers more trading ideas. If they seem interesting to me, I help.
If you have questions about programming - then there is a thread How to start with MQL5.
And pay attention: ONLY MQL5!
Hi, Karputov
Is it possible to make a candle timer indicator that issues an audio alert at five seconds before candle close?