Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 56

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Hello, I have tried several indicators that you have published and I would like to make you some suggestion to create an expert advisor.


1- Rsi arrow out of zone iMa trend (https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/29363)

Buy when arrow (blue) appears and candle close.

Sell when arrow (red) appears and the candle close, you can add the option of close at opposite


(IMAGE ATTACHED BELOW)



2- Fractal corridor  https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/28992

Buy only when the candle close above the red line

Sell only when the candle below the blue line

You can add te option to close at the opposite


(IMAGE ATTACHED BELOW)

3- Line through two fractals (https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/29210)

This is more complicated to convert to EA

Buy when the price cross above the blue line and sell when it cross below the red line


(IMAGE ATTACHED BELOW)

Thank you very much for the attention, greetings.

RSI Arrow Out of Zone iMA Trend
RSI Arrow Out of Zone iMA Trend
  • www.mql5.com
Модификация индикатора RSI Arrow Out of Zone. Добавлен фильтр - трендовый индикатор iMA (Moving Average, MA). Также теперь можно задать код символа (из шрифта Wingdings) для стрелок и смещение стрелок. Индикатор 'RSI Arrow Out of Zone iMA Trend ' отрисовывает два индикаторных буфера при помощи стиля рисования DRAW_ARROW. Буфер ' Oversold '...
Files:
EURUSDH1rsi.png  116 kb
EURUSDH1.png  119 kb
EURUSDM5.png  90 kb
 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "How to start with MQL5".
 
SlayR :
ParSAR and price-averaging EA 
Hi! I have a profitable grid strategy and would like the help to turn it into an EA. I will share the strategy below. 
Basic Features 
#Fixed lot #AutoMM (x lots per y balance) #Magic Number #Comment #Max. order per grid #Grid Spacing/range 
Main Features 
#Buy/sell entry on current  Parabolic SAR signal . #Each opened order has an individual take-profit. #Each opened order has a stop-loss (to ensure only partial loss when trade goes off grid) #Each Grid has a stop-loss #Close all orders (profit/loss) on equity increase = +x pips  
It operates similar to grid hero. Image below.  Thanks.

I don’t see anything in your picture (the text cannot be read). Please post a new picture - with a large size and readable text.

 
SlayR :
Thank you for your attention. Fixed.
Image is Grid Hero EA by Dave.

Excuse me. The text is not readable. Please do not write more in my topic.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Excuse me. The text is not readable. Please do not write more in my topic.

I guess you can't read. Just say you can't do it. Whatever!
 
SlayR:
I guess you can't read. Just say you can't do it. Whatever!
You stole this picture from the Market.  This is not your picture - that is why you cannot increase the size of the picture.  For stealing ideas next time you will be banned.
 

Hey People, 


Wanted help in creating EA for MT5. A very simple strategy on candle high low break out is what I need. System should trigger two orders at the same time. buy above selected candle's high and sell below selected candle's low with 0.20 buffer both the sides. I should be able to customize the timeframe (5, 15, 30, 1hr, 2 hr) etc. and Should be able to select the candle number. I want this to be executed in equity market for India. Please reach out me and I will share further details. This is highly profitable strategy. Someone who would create will start earning crazy is what I can assure. Thanks!

 
Priyank Acharya :

Hey People, 


Wanted help in creating EA for MT5. A very simple strategy on candle high low break out is what I need. System should trigger two orders at the same time. buy above selected candle's high and sell below selected candle's low with 0.20 buffer both the sides. I should be able to customize the timeframe (5, 15, 30, 1hr, 2 hr) etc. and Should be able to select the candle number. I want this to be executed in equity market for India. Please reach out me and I will share further details. This is highly profitable strategy. Someone who would create will start earning crazy is what I can assure. Thanks!

Read the first post on this topic.

Contact Freelance service. I am not interested.

 
ffsss :

Hey, do you code EA for free  (if you th are interested) or am i getting it wrong because the post is old and you dont do it anymore? i would like to modify a EA an i wonder if i could get some help.

This thread covers more trading ideas. If they seem interesting to me, I help.

If you have questions about programming - then there is a thread How to start with MQL5.

And pay attention: ONLY MQL5!

How to start with MQL5
How to start with MQL5
  • 2018.12.24
  • www.mql5.com
This thread discusses MQL5 code examples. There will be examples of how to get data from indicators, how to program advisors...
 

Hi, Karputov

Is it possible to make a candle timer indicator that issues an audio alert at five seconds before candle close?


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