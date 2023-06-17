Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 53
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi Vlad,
I just happen to have an idea for an EA, I am using this strategy daily, manually. On any selected instrument, I open 2 trades, one buy and one sell.
First, to open the trades we could use MACD, EMA crossing, Heiken Ashi , etc. When the condition to open trades has been met, one buy trade will be opened with a lot of, say, 0.3, and one sell trade will be opened with a lot of, say, 0.2. If the buy trade goes ITM, both trades are closed when the average TP is 1 USD (and of course it will happen because both trades have uneven lots). If the buy trade goes OTM, both trades are closed at the defined average SL (-1 USD). For the next iteration, two new trades will be opened (buy and sell); this time the buy trade will have a 0.3 lot, and the sell trade will have a 0.1 lot. This time, if the buy trade goes ITM, both trades will be closed at the defined average TP, and if the buy trade goes OTM, both trades will be closed at the defined average SL. These iterations will continue using uneven lots with buy/sell trades simultaneously, until the average TP is reached. After that, we start a new cycle, reducing the lots to the initial amounts. Please see the attached table, to see how the lots are sequentially increased, until the average TP is reached.
If you are interested on is this idea, please let me know, to get in touch with you and give you more details.
Regards,
Please do not use slang words and abbreviations. I did not understand anything from your set of letters.
Please do not use slang words and abbreviations. I did not understand anything from your set of letters.
I don't think any slang is used (?).
ITM : (In the money) so in profit.
OTM: (Out the money) so in loss.
Please do not use slang words and abbreviations. I did not understand anything from your set of letters.
I did not use any slang at all. Here is the idea description again, without any abbreviations:
First, to open the trades we could use MACD, EMA Crossing, Heiken Ashi , etc. When the condition to open trades has been met, one buy trade will be opened with a lot of, say, 0.3, and one sell trade will be opened with a lot of, say, 0.2. If the buy trade goes in the right direction, both trades are closed when the defined average profit is 1 USD (and of course it will happen because both trades have uneven lots). If the buy trade goes in the wrong direction, both trades are closed at the defined average loss (-1 USD). For the next iteration, two new trades will be opened (buy and sell); this time the "buy" trade will have a 0.3 lot, and the "sell" trade will have a 0.1 lot. This time, if the buy trade goes in the right direction, both trades will be closed at the defined average profit, and if the buy trade goes in the wrong direction, both trades will be closed at the defined average loss. These iterations will continue using uneven lots with buy/sell trades simultaneously, until the defined average profit is reached. After that, we start a new cycle, reducing the lots to the initial amounts.
Please provide comments,
If you think it is a feasible idea let me know, to give a full description of the strategy.
I did not quite understand the logic of increasing the volume (for example, We are always at a loss) - buy 0.3 and sell 0.2, buy 0.3 and sell 0.1, and then suddenly buy 1.0 and sell 1.5. Why?
I did not quite understand the logic of increasing the volume (for example, We are always at a loss) - buy 0.3 and sell 0.2, buy 0.3 and sell 0.1, and then suddenly buy 1.0 and sell 1.5. Why?
The idea of having uneven lots for both trades (Buy & Sell) is to have a profit when the trend is in the right direction. You will increase the lots ONLY if the last pair of trades have been lost (because the trend went against you). By increasing the lots, you assure that this time you will have a profit, and also recover from the previous trades with a loss. NOTE: you only have to increase the lots if the previous trades resulted in a loss. If the pair of trades win at the first try, there is no need to increase the lots. I have been doing this strategy manually, and I have never lost. The only risk is that you need to increase the lots until having a profit, affecting the balance and equity drawdown partially.
This is not gambling, because the initial trade will be opened according to the signal of the selected indicator(s). The initial trade could be buy or sell, but there is to be a disparity between the lots sizes on both trades, buy and sell.
I appreciate any comment, for good or ill, BUT consider this: I have been manually using this strategy, successfully, almost daily.
The idea of having uneven lots for both trades (Buy & Sell) is to have a profit when the trend is in the right direction. You will increase the lots ONLY if the last pair of trades have been lost (because the trend went against you). By increasing the lots, you assure that this time you will have a profit, and also recover from the previous trades with a loss. NOTE: you only have to increase the lots if the previous trades resulted in a loss. If the pair of trades win at the first try, there is no need to increase the lots. I have been doing this strategy manually, and I have never lost. The only risk is that you need to increase the lots until having a profit, affecting the balance and equity drawdown partially.
This is not gambling, because the initial trade will be opened according to the signal of the selected indicator(s). The initial trade could be buy or sell, but there is to be a disparity between the lots sizes on both trades, buy and sell.
I appreciate any comment, for good or ill, BUT consider this: I have been manually using this strategy, successfully, almost daily.
Thanks Daniel, its a good point. It does not make too much sense to be increasing the lots so dramatically when in loss, thus increasing even more the risk of affecting the drawdown so much. I will rethink the strategy, but will continue using the lots imbalance with both buy/sell trades at the same time.
Thanks Daniel, its a good point. It does not make too much sense to be increasing the lots so dramatically when in loss, thus increasing even more the risk of affecting the drawdown so much. I will rethink the strategy, but will continue using the lots imbalance with both buy/sell trades at the same time.
Hy Vlad,
I have idea:
rectangle Stop Loss
1.I open a trade by hand.
2.I draw two rectangle.
3.If the price touches the center of the first rectangle -> Moving Stop Loss to Break-Even
4.If you touch the top -> Moving Stop Loss to the center of the first rectangle
5.If the price touches the center of the second rectangle -> Moving Stop Loss to top of the first rectangle
6.If you touch the top -> Moving Stop Loss to the center of the second rectangle