Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 53

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Tecalco :

Hi Vlad,

I just happen to have an idea for an EA, I am using this strategy daily, manually. On any selected instrument, I open 2 trades, one buy and one sell.

First, to open the trades we could use MACD, EMA crossing, Heiken Ashi , etc. When the condition to open trades has been met, one buy trade will be opened with a lot of, say, 0.3, and one sell trade will be opened with a lot of, say, 0.2. If the buy trade goes ITM, both trades are closed when the average TP is 1 USD (and of course it will happen because both trades have uneven lots). If the buy trade goes OTM, both trades are closed at the defined average SL (-1 USD). For the next iteration, two new trades will be opened (buy and sell); this time the buy trade will have a 0.3 lot, and the sell trade will have a 0.1 lot. This time, if the buy trade goes ITM, both trades will be closed at the defined average TP, and if the buy trade goes OTM, both trades will be closed at the defined average SL. These iterations will continue using uneven lots with buy/sell trades simultaneously, until the average TP is reached. After that, we start a new cycle, reducing the lots to the initial amounts. Please see the attached table, to see how the lots are sequentially increased, until the average TP is reached.


If you are interested on is this idea, please let me know, to get in touch with you and give you more details.

Regards,

Please do not use slang words and abbreviations. I did not understand anything from your set of letters.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Please do not use slang words and abbreviations. I did not understand anything from your set of letters.

I don't think any slang is used (?).

ITM : (In the money) so in profit.

OTM: (Out the money) so in loss.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Please do not use slang words and abbreviations. I did not understand anything from your set of letters.

I did not use any slang at all. Here is the idea description again, without any abbreviations:

First, to open the trades we could use MACD, EMA Crossing, Heiken Ashi , etc. When the condition to open trades has been met, one buy trade will be opened with a lot of, say, 0.3, and one sell trade will be opened with a lot of, say, 0.2. If the buy trade goes in the right direction, both trades are closed when the defined average profit is 1 USD (and of course it will happen because both trades have uneven lots). If the buy trade goes in the wrong direction, both trades are closed at the defined average loss (-1 USD). For the next iteration, two new trades will be opened (buy and sell); this time the "buy" trade will have a 0.3 lot, and the "sell" trade will have a 0.1 lot. This time, if the buy trade goes in the right direction, both trades will be closed at the defined average profit, and if the buy trade goes in the wrong direction, both trades will be closed at the defined average loss. These iterations will continue using uneven lots with buy/sell trades simultaneously, until the defined average profit is reached. After that, we start a new cycle, reducing the lots to the initial amounts.

Hedge Sidechanging Lots

Please provide comments,

If you think it is a feasible idea let me know, to give a full description of the strategy.

Heiken-Ashi
Heiken-Ashi
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Tecalco :


I did not quite understand the logic of increasing the volume (for example, We are always at a loss) - buy 0.3 and sell 0.2, buy 0.3 and sell 0.1, and then suddenly buy 1.0 and sell 1.5. Why?

 
Vladimir Karputov:

I did not quite understand the logic of increasing the volume (for example, We are always at a loss) - buy 0.3 and sell 0.2, buy 0.3 and sell 0.1, and then suddenly buy 1.0 and sell 1.5. Why?

The idea of having uneven lots for both trades (Buy & Sell) is to have a profit when the trend is in the right direction. You will increase the lots ONLY if the last pair of trades have been lost (because the trend went against you). By increasing the lots, you assure that this time you will have a profit, and also recover from the previous trades with a loss. NOTE: you only have to increase the lots if the previous trades resulted in a loss. If the pair of trades win at the first try, there is no need to increase the lots. I have been doing this strategy manually, and I have never lost. The only risk is that you need to increase the lots until having a profit, affecting the balance and equity drawdown partially.

This is not gambling, because the initial trade will be opened according to the signal of the selected indicator(s). The initial trade could be buy or sell, but there is to be a disparity between the lots sizes on both trades, buy and sell.

I appreciate any comment, for good or ill, BUT consider this: I have been manually using this strategy, successfully, almost daily.

 
Tecalco:

The idea of having uneven lots for both trades (Buy & Sell) is to have a profit when the trend is in the right direction. You will increase the lots ONLY if the last pair of trades have been lost (because the trend went against you). By increasing the lots, you assure that this time you will have a profit, and also recover from the previous trades with a loss. NOTE: you only have to increase the lots if the previous trades resulted in a loss. If the pair of trades win at the first try, there is no need to increase the lots. I have been doing this strategy manually, and I have never lost. The only risk is that you need to increase the lots until having a profit, affecting the balance and equity drawdown partially.

This is not gambling, because the initial trade will be opened according to the signal of the selected indicator(s). The initial trade could be buy or sell, but there is to be a disparity between the lots sizes on both trades, buy and sell.

I appreciate any comment, for good or ill, BUT consider this: I have been manually using this strategy, successfully, almost daily.


I think you can reach the same result if you play with the initial lot size witouth paying 2 times the spread or commission.
You can aswell start with a size of 0,4 if it goes well you can increase the size to 0,6 or reset if its losa. Most likely you will end at the same result. 

Like ur doing your win is at beginning 30% (0,3-0,2) and loss 60%(0,2-0,3), on win after -> 60% and loss 30%. 
The same like your inital size would have been 0,6 then for first you use 0,2, on win 0,4. Just you cant loose 60% at first. Overall if you have 50% winrate your win and loss is equal to 50% win and loss (30% win + 60%win / 60% loss +30 % loss) - second spread. Its something like martingale wich you can aswell reach witouth open a second trade in both directions(in difference you dont double but you weighted increase and decrease).

Your method(money managment) seems to be risky in my opinion. Your single wins are less profitable and you can risk your whole win and more with a single loss trade after a win series. Im not a fan of martingale at all :). 
Better way it would be to increase profitfactor by playing around with tp and sl. If your able to increase your tp to 10% or decrease sl to 10% you already have a stable 10% gain, while martingale most likely keeps you at your actual balance.
 
Daniel:

I think you can reach the same result if you play with the initial lot size witouth paying 2 times the spread or commission.
You can aswell start with a size of 0,4 if it goes well you can increase the size to 0,6 or reset if its losa. Most likely you will end at the same result. 

Like ur doing your win is at beginning 30% (0,3-0,2) and loss 60%(0,2-0,3), on win after -> 60% and loss 30%. 
The same like your inital size would have been 0,6 then for first you use 0,2, on win 0,4. Just you cant loose 60% at first. Overall if you have 50% winrate your win and loss is equal to 50% win and loss (30% win + 60%win / 60% loss +30 % loss) - second spread. Its something like martingale wich you can aswell reach witouth open a second trade in both directions(in difference you dont double but you weighted increase and decrease).

Your method(money managment) seems to be risky in my opinion. Your single wins are less profitable and you can risk your whole win and more with a single loss trade after a win series. Im not a fan of martingale at all :). 
Better way it would be to increase profitfactor by playing around with tp and sl. If your able to increase your tp to 10% or decrease sl to 10% you already have a stable 10% gain, while martingale most likely keeps you at your actual balance.

Thanks Daniel, its a good point. It does not make too much sense to be increasing the lots so dramatically when in loss, thus increasing even more the risk of affecting the drawdown so much. I will rethink the strategy, but will continue using the lots imbalance with both buy/sell trades at the same time.

 
Tecalco:

Thanks Daniel, its a good point. It does not make too much sense to be increasing the lots so dramatically when in loss, thus increasing even more the risk of affecting the drawdown so much. I will rethink the strategy, but will continue using the lots imbalance with both buy/sell trades at the same time.

Oh sorry i misunderstood your technic a bit.
According your example table you only have looses.
On the first example if we say you potential win is 0,3€ with lot of 0,3. 
Sell win, sell win, buy win, buy win, sell win, sell win:
#1: -0,1€ (0,2-0,3)
#2: -0,2€ (0,1-0,3)
#3: -0,5€ (1,5-1)
#4: -1€ (1,5-0,5)
#5: -2,5€ (7,5-5)
#6: -5,5€ (7,5-2)

But if the patterns arent equal.
Sell win, buy win, sell win, buy win, sell win, buy win:
#1: -0,1€ (0,2-0,3)
#2: +0,2€ (0,3-0,1)
#3:  -0,1€ (0,2-0,3)
#4: +0,2€ (0,3-0,1)
#5: -0,1€ (0,2-0,3)
#6: +0,2€ (0,3-0,1)

Buy win, sell win, buy win, sell win, buy win, sell win

#1: +0,1€ (0,3-0,2)
#2: -0,1€ ...
#3:  +0,2€
#4:  -0,1€
#5: + 0,2€
#6: -0,1€

Buy win, buy win, sell win sell win, buy win, buy win
#1: +0,1€ (0,3-0,2)
#2: +0,1€ (0,3-0,2)
#3: -0,1€ (0,2-0,3)
#4: -0,2€ (0,1-0,3)
#5: +0,5€ (1,5-1)
#6: +0,1€ (0,3-0,2)

Sell, sell, buy, sell sell
#1: -0,1€ 
#2: -0,2€
#3: -0,5€
#4: +1€
#5: -0,1€


Buy, buy, sell, buy buy
#1: +0,1€
#2: +0,1€
#3: -0,1€
#4: +0,2€
#5: +0,1€

Sell, sell, sell, sell, sell
#1: -0,1€
#2: -0,2€
#3: +0,5€
#4: -0,1€
#5: -0,2€

Im correct?
Not as bad your technic ;), just in case the patterns are equl to the first you can loose everything. Even tough the chance is low, it might be risky if the balance isnt high enough or the pattern would stop at all until margin call (maybe you should stop after x runs of this kind of pattern).

In my opinion this would work aswell good as scalper, but instead using 2 positions change sl anf tp. (Double spread is not as good in low timeframe)
 
  1. The idea is to make an expert using Hilo indicator
I'm looking for a hilo robot for Daytrade that:

When the candle close above the Hilo and the previous candle has broken up, Buy with Trailing stop at 150 points, from100 points  of gain, always leave 150 stop the distance.

When the candle close below the Hilo and the previous candle has broken up , Sell with a trailing stop at  150 points, from 100 points  of gain, always leave 150 stop the distance.

With option to change:

- Hilo period;

- Time framing;

- How many contracts you want to buy/sell;

- Trailing points;

- Take point;

- How many points after the break activates the order;

- Time to operate, both to start and to stop opening operations, but managing to keep operations already open, and set the time to end daytrade operations;

- Option to make parcial;

- Option to cancel the operation if the triggering candle breaks both the bottom and the top of the same candle;

- Robot can make just (X) order at a time;


Hope someone can make it 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻


Thanks!



 

Hy Vlad,

I have idea:
rectangle Stop Loss


1.I open a trade by hand.
2.I draw two rectangle.
3.If the price touches the center of the first rectangle -> Moving Stop Loss to Break-Even
4.If you touch the top -> Moving Stop Loss to the center of the first rectangle
5.If the price touches the center of the second rectangle -> Moving Stop Loss to top of the first rectangle
6.If you touch the top -> Moving Stop Loss to the center of the second rectangle

for example

1...464748495051525354555657585960...69
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