Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 27

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Last ZZ50 version "1.006"

From the new: one position can be opened on each current ray "AB" or "BC". That is, while the beam is current and the pending order has already worked on it, a new pending order on this current ray is not displayed.

"Current beam" -

  • Beam "BC" at which points "B" and "C" have not changed
  • Beam "AB" whose point "B" has not changed
Files:
Last_ZZ50.mq5  49 kb
 

Last ZZ50 version "1.007"

Now added a trailing:

  • ...
  • Trailing Stop (in pips)
  • Trailing Step (in pips)
  • ...
How it works: wait for the position to be in profit (excluding commission and swap) at least (Trailing Stop + Trailing Step) points and then include trailing for this position.
Files:
Last_ZZ50.mq5  52 kb
 
Vladimir Karputov :

Last ZZ50 version "1.007"

Now added a trailing:

  • ...
  • Trailing Stop (in pips)
  • Trailing Step (in pips)
  • ...
How it works: wait for the position to be in profit (excluding commission and swap) at least (Trailing Stop + Trailing Step) points and then include trailing for this position.


We will consider the branch 1.xxx finished - the code Last ZZ50 is placed.

All subsequent improvements will go already under the indices 2.xxx

 

HI 

I'm wondering how to code a kind of MACD divergence like the below picture shows.

This bearish MACD divergence is confirmed only when the first lower high is generated after a higher high and the macd value of each price between higher high and lower high must keep larger or equal 0 value.

Plz help.


 
iskyjoe2016:

HI 

I'm wondering how to code a kind of MACD divergence like the below picture shows.

This bearish MACD divergence is confirmed only when the first lower high is generated after a higher high and the macd value of each price between higher high and lower high must keep larger or equal 0 value.

Plz help.


Check the codebase.

EDIT: and please don't double post, I removed your other topic.

 

In the service "Freelance" a new section appeared: " Consultation "

In the service "Freelance" a new section appeared: " Consultation "

Freelance service at MQL5.com: Consultation
Freelance service at MQL5.com: Consultation
  • www.mql5.com
Orders for the development of automated trading programs
 
Alain Verleyen:

Check the codebase.

EDIT: and please don't double post, I removed your other topic.

Thanks
 
Alain Verleyen:

Check the codebase.

EDIT: and please don't double post, I removed your other topic.

Hi Alain

I have checked those code base you posted but I still can't find or understand any idea for my question about divergence... 

Sorry can you explain more for me?

bearish MACD divergence is confirmed only when the first lower high is generated after a higher high,  and the macd value of each price between higher high and lower high must keep larger or equal 0 value.


 
iskyjoe2016:

Hi Alain

I have checked those code base you posted but I still can't find or understand any idea for my question about divergence... 

Sorry can you explain more for me?

bearish MACD divergence is confirmed only when the first lower high is generated after a higher high,  and the macd value of each price between higher high and lower high must keep larger or equal 0 value.


The link I provided is an indicator coding these MACD divergences (bearish, bullish, "normal" and "hidden"). You have to understand the code and modify it to your needs if necessary.

If you don't understand the code I can't help sorry.

 

Hello Vladimir;


Your trailing profit works well. Thanks.

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