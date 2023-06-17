Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 67
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*** How about that other combination ***
Please clarify your question.
Sorry for late answer. Don't know how to turn on notification for new comment. I put this thread in my favorites and ...
indicator that will alert only for fractals that are below price which is below some Moving average lines. Line 1 Line 2 Line 3. Also oposit just fractals that are above price which is above some moving average lines. Optional all or just those outside bolinger lines. It can draw all fractals but alert just for those that met condition i was talking about.This is for MT5. If possible for MT4 also. Maybe someone finds it ok for that platform.
---Price is below Line 1 which is below Line 2 which is below line 3. Alert for fractals that are below price.
---Price is above Line 1 which is above Line 2 which is above Line 3. Alert for fractals that are above price.
--- Push,sound, email notification optional.
Sorry, I don't understand anything. You are probably better off not writing in this thread. You may be able to get help from the Freelance service.
If it was confusing for sure:
I mean a script what calculates the profit for entry points with different length:
It should calculate what interval for entries gives optimum profit (with calculation of spread and commission).
So one can see what profit can be made theoretical.
ZigZag indicators can't be tested, so this questions can only be calculated wit a script.
And maybe there is a better criterion as zigzag.
This is the output of this "non interesting":
This is the output of this "non interesting":
Your idea was not interesting because it is not new, what you did is called curve fitting, it won't work in forward testing.
I'm sorry, that this is interesting for me and not for you.
In opening thread, I asked for a perfect history analyzing script, so it has to fit and is not for forward testing.
And yes, I know, I should pay much money for freelancers.
Thank you for reply.
I'm sorry, that this is interesting for me and not for you.
In opening thread, I asked for a perfect history analyzing script, so it has to fit and is not for forward testing.
And yes, I know, I should pay much money for freelancers.
would work on a real scenario. With curve fitting even a basic moving average EA would work.
I never said you should pay freelancers, just that you would be fooling yourself with curve fitted EA beliving it
would work on a real scenario. With curve fitting even a basic moving average EA would work.
i need an EA to limit orders in a certain price range. for example i do not want to my other EAs open buy orders uppers than X price. is there any additional EA to do that?
Have you read the first post of this thread?