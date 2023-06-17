Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 15
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Hey everyone,
thank you Vladimir for giving us the opportunity to have your knowledge and skills shared on this forum.
I was trying to modify https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18294 but I don't have anywhere near the expertise, nor the experience to navigate through it.
I'd need a simple EA that take SL, TP, lots as inputs and also the direction of the first trade.
Just one trade. I don't know what my boss has in mind for this one.
If you could take 10 mins out to do this.
Thank you very much anyway
E.
Here's how it will work:
Published! (Vertical line)
Thanks, i needs that it draws a vertical line EVERY DAY, not only one time
Thanks, i needs that it draws a vertical line EVERY DAY, not only one time
Thanks, i needs that it draws a vertical line EVERY DAY, not only one time
Can you clarify your idea? Even better, if you insert screenshots.
Crossing of two iMA .
Intersection of two (iMA, Moving Average), as the filter - the third indicator (iMA, Moving Average).
Calculation of the volume of the position ( Lot ): either manually or the risk as a percentage of the balance.
Method of trading: Stop-, Market- or Limit-orders. Also put up Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop.
Input parameters:
Great work Vladimir,
I've been away for some time, I'll test it out soon and i'll be glad to share the trading results once done
Thank you once again for your time
Great work Vladimir,
I've been away for some time, I'll test it out soon and i'll be glad to share the trading results once done
Thank you once again for your time
Thanks for the feedback! I will wait for the results of the trade.
A series of pattern studies. The first experimental - "Bullish and Bearish Engulfing".
...
A series of pattern studies. The first experimental - "Bullish and Bearish Engulfing".
...
"Bullish and Bearish Engulfing" is initially defined on the daily charts:
A bullish engulfing pattern is a chart pattern that forms when a small black candlestick is followed by a large white candlestick that completely eclipses or "engulfs" the previous day's candlestick. The shadows or tails of the small candlestick are short, which enables the body of the large candlestick to cover the entire candlestick from the previous day.
But for automation, we introduce the concept of "Distance":
as well as the "Shift":
...
Terms and Conditions:
Do not forget to do:
got some photos??
Sorry, did not understand your question. Who sent the photos? Who should have received the photos?