Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 15

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Hey everyone,

thank you Vladimir for giving us the opportunity to have your knowledge and skills shared on this forum.


I was trying to modify https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18294 but I don't have anywhere near the expertise, nor the experience to navigate through it.

I'd need a simple EA that take SL, TP, lots as inputs and also the direction of the first trade.

Just one trade. I don't know what my boss has in mind for this one.


If you could take 10 mins out to do this.


Thank you very much anyway

E.

cheduecoglioni
cheduecoglioni
  • votes: 11
  • 2017.05.12
  • Vladimir Karputov
  • www.mql5.com
Мы ждем, когда TP или SL сработают, и после этого открываем позицию в противоположном направлении. Проверка на достаточность средств перед отсылкой торгового приказа. OnTradeTransaction.
 
Vladimir Karputov:


Here's how it will work:


Published! (Vertical line)

Thanks, i needs that it draws a vertical line EVERY DAY, not only one time
 
84alb:

Thanks, i needs that it draws a vertical line EVERY DAY, not only one time

Do not understand.
The indicator draws a line every day.
 
84alb :

Thanks, i needs that it draws a vertical line EVERY DAY, not only one time

Can you clarify your idea? Even better, if you insert screenshots.
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Crossing of two iMA .

Intersection of two (iMA, Moving Average), as the filter - the third indicator (iMA, Moving Average).

Calculation of the volume of the position ( Lot ): either manually or the risk as a percentage of the balance.

Method of trading: Stop-, Market- or Limit-orders. Also put up Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop.

Input parameters:

  • "Parameters of the first Moving Average";
    • Period of the first Moving Average
    • Shift of the first Moving Average
    • Method of the first Moving Average
  • "Parameters of the second Moving Average";
    • Period of the second Moving Average
    • Shift of the second Moving Average
    • Method of the second Moving Average
  • "Parameters of the Third Moving Average";
    • Third indicator Moving Average - filter
    • Period of the third Moving Average
    • Shift of the third Moving Average
    • Method of the third Moving Average
  • "Parameters of Money Management";
    • True -> lot is manual, false -> percentage of risk from balance
    • Lots (use only if lot size is manual)
  • "Parameters of trading";
    • Risk in percent for a deal from balance
    • (In pips) <0 -> Stop orders, = 0 -> Market,> 0 -> Limit orders
    • Stop Loss (in pips)
    • Take Profit (in pips)
    • Trailing Stop ("0" -> not trailing)
    • Trailing Step (use if Trailing Stop> 0)
    • Magic number
    • Slippage


Great work Vladimir, 

I've been away for some time, I'll test it out soon and i'll be glad to share the trading results once done

Thank you once again for your time

 
ITM7 :


Great work Vladimir, 

I've been away for some time, I'll test it out soon and i'll be glad to share the trading results once done

Thank you once again for your time


Thanks for the feedback! I will wait for the results of the trade.
 

A series of pattern studies. The first experimental - "Bullish and Bearish Engulfing".

Bullish and Bearish Engulfing

...

 
Vladimir Karputov:

A series of pattern studies. The first experimental - "Bullish and Bearish Engulfing".

...


"Bullish and Bearish Engulfing" is initially defined on the daily charts:

A bullish engulfing pattern is a chart pattern that forms when a small black candlestick is followed by a large white candlestick that completely eclipses or "engulfs" the previous day's candlestick. The shadows or tails of the small candlestick are short, which enables the body of the large candlestick to cover the entire candlestick from the previous day.

 But for automation, we introduce the concept of "Distance":

Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Distance

as well as the "Shift":

Bullish and Bearish Engulfing shift

...

Bullish Engulfing Pattern
Bullish Engulfing Pattern
  • Investopedia Staff
  • www.investopedia.com
A bullish engulfing pattern is a chart pattern that forms when a small black candlestick is followed by a large white candlestick that completely eclipses or "engulfs" the previous day's candlestick. The shadows or tails of the small candlestick are short, which enables the body of the large candlestick to cover the entire candlestick from the...
[Deleted]  
Vladimir Karputov:

Terms and Conditions:

  1. You describe (you provide) the idea.
  2. I place an open MQL5 code in this branch.
  3. I place this code in a CodeBase.  
  4. I specify the author of the idea and the author of a MQL5 code in a code.
  5. The coding services are provided "as is" and you use them at your own risk.


Do not forget to do:




got some photos??
 
Brian Lillard :
got some photos??

Sorry, did not understand your question. Who sent the photos? Who should have received the photos?
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