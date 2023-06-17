Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 26
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Hi Vladimir;
I need to have trail stop/take profit for MT5. I use MT5 for Turkish stocks not for pairs. File is attached. As you can see price step is 25 point. For example, 133200 133225 133250 133275 133300 ... Your TP/SL code for pairs. Could you tune like that?
Thanks.
Hi Vladimir;
I need to have trail stop/take profit for MT5. I use MT5 for Turkish stocks not for pairs. File is attached. As you can see price step is 25 point. For example, 133200 133225 133250 133275 133300 ... Your TP/SL code for pairs. Could you tune like that?
Thanks.
Last ZZ50 version "1.005"
Work on the strategy "Last ZZ50" continues ...
Do you have a suggestion for improvement? Do you think you need to add additional modes?
Maybe, a fractal which shows N day up and N day down looks good.
I do not understand your idea. The code High and Low Custom levels already has a mode: " levels Mode "High and Low for N-days."
I do not understand your idea. The code High and Low Custom levels already has a mode: " levels Mode "High and Low for N-days."
I supposed that Fractal winding Obj_arrow 217 218
That is you suggest to use a graphic object of OBJ_ARROW instead of the horizontal lines "High" and "Low"?
That is you suggest to use a graphic object of OBJ_ARROW instead of the horizontal lines "High" and "Low"?
Yes. Because, indicator is a deriative of fractal. It is important to classify
Yes. Because, indicator is a deriative of fractal. It is important to classify
No, the indicator does not search for "fractal" - the indicator is looking for the Maximum and Minimum in a certain time interval (per day).