Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 26

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Hi Vladimir;

I need to have trail stop/take profit for MT5. I use MT5 for Turkish stocks not for pairs. File is attached. As you can see price step is 25 point. For example, 133200 133225 133250 133275 133300 ...  Your TP/SL code for pairs. Could you tune like that?

Thanks.

Files:
screenshot_prce_step.gif  67 kb
 
ekren Clausewitz:

Hi Vladimir;

I need to have trail stop/take profit for MT5. I use MT5 for Turkish stocks not for pairs. File is attached. As you can see price step is 25 point. For example, 133200 133225 133250 133275 133300 ...  Your TP/SL code for pairs. Could you tune like that?

Thanks.


I'm not studying in this topic. Here we discuss trading ideas and their implementation. Excuse me.
 

Last ZZ50 version   "1.005"

Work on the strategy "Last ZZ50" continues ...

Last ZZ50 version "1.005"

Files:
Last_ZZ50.mq5  45 kb
 
Vladimir Karputov:

I'm not studying in this topic. Here we discuss trading ideas and their implementation. Excuse me.
Thanks, for reply.
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Do you have a suggestion for improvement? Do you think you need to add additional modes?

Maybe, a fractal which shows N day up and N day down looks good.
 
ekren Clausewitz :
Maybe, a fractal which shows N day up and N day down looks good.

I do not understand your idea. The code High and Low Custom levels already has a mode: " levels Mode "High and Low for N-days."

 
Vladimir Karputov:

I do not understand your idea. The code High and Low Custom levels already has a mode: " levels Mode "High and Low for N-days."

I supposed that Fractal winding Obj_arrow 217 218
 
ekren Clausewitz:
I supposed that Fractal winding Obj_arrow 217 218

That is you suggest to use a graphic object of OBJ_ARROW instead of the horizontal lines "High" and "Low"?

 
Vladimir Karputov:

That is you suggest to use a graphic object of OBJ_ARROW instead of the horizontal lines "High" and "Low"?

Yes. Because, indicator is a deriative of fractal. It is important to classify

 
ekren Clausewitz :

Yes. Because, indicator is a deriative of fractal. It is important to classify


No, the indicator does not search for "fractal" - the indicator is looking for the Maximum and Minimum in a certain time interval (per day).

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