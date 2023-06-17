Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 22
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By the way, here's the question: I create the object as standard
But the problem is created: the leftmost button has the index "0", then "1" and so on ascending .... And this numbering does not coincide with the name of the bars (# 5, # 4, # 3, # 2, # 1, # 0):
What is the best way to solve the problem?
I dont know ...
I suggested this numberation (0 as an open bar, 1 - close / previous bar, 2nd bar, etc.) simply because it's the same for MT4 (because it's understandable for users who use MT4). So, if they see this numbering, they can say - "this is the same as for MT4, and we like it." ...
And the 5th bar is not 0 bars
:)
I dont know ...
We can use other bar names ...
Different names of the bars:
#0 = open bar = open = zero-bar = zero
#1 = first bar = first = 1st = one = previous = prev
#2 = second bar = second = 2nd = two
#3 = third bar = third = 3rd = three
#4 = fourth bar = fourth = 4th = four
#5 = fifth bar = fifth = 5th = five
Light show:
Start testing "EveningStarPanel".
The indicator consists of three files:
Panel "PanelDialog" should be in one folder with the indicator "EveningStarPanel":
An included file "PictureGroupBrb" should be in one folder "\Include\Controls\PictureGroupBrb.mqh":
At this stage only check of input parameters - names of symbols is realized. The panel doesn't work yet.
EveningStarPanel: version 1.003
PanelDialog: version 1.003
PictureGroupBrb: version 1.003
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Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!)
Vladimir Karputov, 2017.06.08 12:26
By the way, here's the question: I create the object as standard
But the problem is created: the leftmost button has the index "0", then "1" and so on ascending .... And this numbering does not coincide with the name of the bars (# 5, # 4, # 3, # 2, # 1, # 0):
What is the best way to solve the problem?
The question of numbering is solved.
By default, the index is calculated by the formula:
Resulting index = Total number of elements - 1 - index
Therefore I can't give a panel to testing.
By the way, you can check OnTimer () in the indicator like this:
Next, in MetaEditor run Debugging on History Data.You will see that the counter does not work in the chart window (the upper left corner).
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Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!)
Vladimir Karputov, 2017.06.08 15:07
Light show:
Start testing "EveningStarPanel".
The indicator consists of three files:
Panel "PanelDialog" should be in one folder with the indicator "EveningStarPanel":
An included file "PictureGroupBrb" should be in one folder "\Include\Controls\PictureGroupBrb.mqh":
An included file "PatternEveningStarBrb" should be in one folder "\Include\Expert\PatternBrb\PatternEveningStarBrb.mqh":
At this stage only check of input parameters - names of symbols is realized. The panel doesn't work yet.
EveningStarPanel: version 1.004
PanelDialog: version 1.007
PictureGroupBrb: version 1.004
PatternEveningStarBrb.mqh: version 1.000
Temporarily, a workaround is made for the error associated with calling OnTimer () in the indicators when debugging on historical data:
EveningStarPanel.mq5::OnCalculate
and EveningStarPanel.mq5::OnTimer
df
Therefore I can't give a panel to testing.
By the way, you can check OnTimer () in the indicator like this:
Next, in MetaEditor run Debugging on History Data.You will see that the counter does not work in the chart window (the upper left corner).
But there was such an idea: with the help of Scientific Charts to display the number of found patterns "Evening Star". Something like that:
Instructions how to install "EveningStarPanel" from the archive.
But there was such an idea: with the help of Scientific Charts to display the number of found patterns "Evening Star". Something like that:
EveningStarStatistics version 1.000
The indicator shows the number of "Evening Star" patterns in the specified date range.
Here is the work of the indicator "EveningStar":
Скриншоты торговой платформы MetaTrader
RTS-9.17, D1, 2017.06.14
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
Evening Star
And the work of the indicator EveningStarStatistics:
Скриншоты торговой платформы MetaTrader
RTS-9.17, D1, 2017.06.14
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
Evening Star Statistics
As you can see in the given date range (current date minus one year) five patterns are found.