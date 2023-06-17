Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 20
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Hi
We have this indicator/EA and its only sending sound notifications.
We would someone to add an email notification.
It's a simple, one line of code job.
Can someone help and do this.
File attached
Thx
Hi
We have this indicator/EA and its only sending sound notifications.
We would someone to add an email notification.
It's a simple, one line of code job.
Can someone help and do this.
File attached
Thx
Sorry, but this topic is only for MQL5! The old terminal is discussed in the MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 section. Also you can apply to the Freelance service.
Sorry, but this topic is only for MQL5! The old terminal is discussed in the MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 section. Also you can apply to the Freelance service.
Sorry, i missed that
Sorry, i missed that
If you go to MetaTrader 5 and you have ideas - we will happily take in this thread!
EveningStarPanel (panel):
future look: for each symbol there takes place search on two periods (H1 and D1) for the last 5 bars:
There will be some wishes?
EveningStarPanel (panel):
future look: for each symbol there takes place search on two periods (H1 and D1) for the last 5 bars:
There will be some wishes?
As I understand (this post) - this pattern is about 3 bars.
It is 3 bars (one of them is open bar) - for forming pattern (means: the pattern was not formed yet).
And it is 4 bars (one of them is open bar) - for formed pattern (means: the pattern was formed).
Forming pattern is similar to "trading on open bar" - means: the pattern is continuing writing/rewiting.
Formed pattern is similar to "trading on close bar" - means: the pattern was formed (no re-writing pattern)
-------------
So, it may be the following:
Show_forming_pattern = true/false
As I understand (this post) - this pattern is about 3 bars.
It is 3 bars (one of them is open bar) - for forming pattern (means: the pattern was not formed yet).
And it is 4 bars (one of them is open bar) - for formed pattern (means: the pattern was formed).
Forming pattern is similar to "trading on open bar" - means: the pattern is continuing writing/rewiting.
Formed pattern is similar to "trading on close bar" - means: the pattern was formed (no re-writing pattern)
-------------
So, it may be the following:
Show_forming_pattern = true/false
In that case, I think it's better to insert the bar number (# 5, # 4, # 3, # 2 and # 1):
In that case, I think it's better to insert the bar number (# 5, # 4, # 3, # 2 and # 1):
#0 too
Means: 0 bar is open bar/current bar.
------------
This pattern is about 1-2-3 bars (formed pattern).
If it is 0-1-2 bars so it is forming pattern.
------------
Means -
Formed pattern is the following:
Forming pattern is the following (forming = re-writing):
#0 too
Means: 0 bar is open bar/current bar.
------------
This pattern is about 1-2-3 bars (formed pattern).
If it is 0-1-2 bars so it is forming pattern.
------------
Means -
Formed pattern is the following:
Forming pattern is the following (forming = re-writing):
For what to use a pattern which isn't completely created? I assumed that it is necessary to use only those patterns which are completely created:
The bar #0 has only opened, the pattern "An evening star" is completely created.