Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 31
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yes, i think promise result... i use Mt5 Binary account :
this i use manual strategy, profite today
yes, i think promise result... i use Mt5 Binary account :
this i use manual strategy, profite today
I do not even know ... I've never tested on binary options. I probably will not write this code.
Dear Vladimir,
I just can't believe this marvellous thread!!! I didn't want to share my idea in public but since you created this amazing thread here it is.
Hedging EA.
1. It needs: GMT difference parameter (If your broker is GMT+3 you enter 3. If your broker is GMT you enter 0).
2. Forbidden time start parameter. The EA will only open and close new trades on new bar. but you will Skip the new bar during the time starting on this parameter. BUT TRADES CAN BE CLOSED DURING THIS PERIOD, JUST NOT OPEN.
3. Forbidden time end parameter. The EA will only open new traes after this time.
4. Fix lot parameter. The EA will open the first trade and hedging trades with this lot. No Martingale, all trades with same lot.
5. When to open the first trade: The entry is not important because the importance here is in the hedging mechanism. So first trade will be too simple: BUY if 200 EMA is below the new bar open. SELL if 200 EMA is above the new bar open. We only open trade if we are not in the forbidden time.
6. After opening the trade, close with any profit in dollars that is above $0, on the next new bar open. Must consider swaps in this profit (if there is -$1 loss due to swap, the EA will close the trade if it has made at least $1.01 profit. $1.01-$1 = $0.01).
7. If at open of next new bar the trade is not in profit, remain open until we close all trades together in overall profit.
8. If we have an open trade that is not in profit, we will open a new trade at the open of every new bar during the next bars or until we have overall profit, whatever happens before, EXCEPT THAT WE WILL SKIP BARS during the time specified in start and end parameter. During that time we don't open trades. This is not grid trading. We will just open the trades until we have a profit at any new bar, and then close it. If distance between bar opens is only the spread (0 pips + spread) we will still open the trades.
9. If we have 8 open trades or more we will open new trades in the exact same way as the first 8 trades, but now we will open them only if there's a distance of at least 10 pips (100 points) of drawdown between this new bar and the closest previous trade. This is not grid trading, we will open trades at whatever distance the new bar opens, as long as it's minimum 10 pips with respect to any previous trade AND that we're not in the forbidden time.
10. IF the distance of current bar open is 500 to 999 pips from price of the first trade we opened, we will now open in the same way as in #9, but now we will SKIP 3 candles between trades, plus the minimum 10 pips distance, plus we don't open in the forbidden time.
11. IF the distance of current bar open is 1000 to 2000 pips from price of the first trade we opened, we will now open in the same way as in #9, but now we will SKIP 6 candles between trades, plus the minimum 10 pips distance, plus we don't open in the forbidden time.
We will continue with step #11 until the infinite, opening new trades until we close all trades on new bar in overall profit.
when we close a trade in profit in new bar and we have a signal at this moment, we will open a new trade at the same time. Also, if we closed more than 1 trade and we have a valid signal, we also open a new trade.
In case of doubt contact me :) Or reply here.
Please run this code ( "TimeXXXX" ) and insert screenshot in post:
I do not even know ... I've never tested on binary options. I probably will not write this code.
oh, thank U vlad
Please run this code ( "TimeXXXX" ) and insert screenshot in post:
Dear Vladimir,
Thank you so much, here are the answers:
Answer: Perfect, using server time is ok. I only suggest that if you like this EA in the future, you use a GMT +3 broker like Roboforex and many others.
Answer to these 2 questions: Both parameters are input parameters of time of the day. Sorry, I'm not sure if it's datetime, but in both parameters the person will enter an hour with minutes like this:
Forbidden start time: User will enter 00:00
Forbidden time end: User will enter 08:00
After the user enters this, the EA will not open trades from 00:00 to 08:00 every day. Yes, the EA only will open trades on new bar, but it will not open during new bars that open during 00:00 to 08:00
I attach the image of the TimeXXXX EA in backtest, I don't know why but it didn't open any trade.
Final clarification: Something that I didn't mention the first time, I thought it was obvious! Sorry if it wasn't! All hedging trades opened after the first trade, are in the same direction ad the first one until closed in profit or zero loss.
Have a blessed weekend.
Dear Vladimir,
Thank you so much, here are the answers:
Answer: Perfect, using server time is ok. I only suggest that if you like this EA in the future, you use a GMT +3 broker like Roboforex and many others.
Answer to these 2 questions: Both parameters are input parameters of time of the day. Sorry, I'm not sure if it's datetime, but in both parameters the person will enter an hour with minutes like this:
Forbidden start time: User will enter 00:00
Forbidden time end: User will enter 08:00
After the user enters this, the EA will not open trades from 00:00 to 08:00 every day. Yes, the EA only will open trades on new bar, but it will not open during new bars that open during 00:00 to 08:00
I attach the image of the TimeXXXX EA in backtest , I don't know why but it didn't open any trade.
Final clarification: Something that I didn't mention the first time, I thought it was obvious! Sorry if it wasn't! All hedging trades opened after the first trade, are in the same direction ad the first one until closed in profit or zero loss.
Have a blessed weekend.
TimeXXXX is an indicator. Attach it to any chart. This indicator will display the information on the chart.
TimeXXXX is an indicator. Attach it to any chart. This indicator will display the information on the chart.
Thank you very much Vladimir, here is the image of the indicator on chart. As I mentioned, if you use server time that's perfect :) this image if from Broker Roboforex, it's GMT +2 now and when DST happens in summer it's GMT+3. I also attach an amplified image of the indicator. I attached it to 4H timeframe.
Have a blessed weekend!
Thank you very much Vladimir, here is the image of the indicator on chart. As I mentioned, if you use server time that's perfect :) this image if from Broker Roboforex, it's GMT +2 now and when DST happens in summer it's GMT+3. I also attach an amplified image of the indicator. I attached it to 4H timeframe.
Have a blessed weekend!
You need to come up with a name for the expert. Suggest ...
Hello!
I keep posting an EA request and it keeps being deleted?? Any ideas about why it's being deleted when it's a legitimate request?
Hello!
I keep posting an EA request and it keeps being deleted?? Any ideas about why it's being deleted when it's a legitimate request?
In your posts, I did not see the idea. I saw only a link to a third-party site and a link to a third-party product. This is not an idea - it's a desire to copy a third-party product. Sorry, there is no such place here.