Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 18
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This is McDonald's shares
This is GBP/JPY (MetaQuotes-Demo):
So, we see that it is reversal from the bullish (uptrend) to the bearish (downtrend) market condition.
D1 timeframe.
I am not sure how it works on lower timeframes ... seems we need more filters for that for example.
Scalping ... why not :)
(indicator with default settings except Gap = false)
It was just one candlestick pattern: Evening Star.
We need many pattern indicators - for buy, for sell, for ranging condition, for the market reversal - because there are many candlestick patterns.
It was just one pattern indicator only.
New name of Indicator: "EveningStar.mq5".
Download: EveningStar
The good thing with this indicator is the following: indicator can predict the big movement of the price (breakout/breakdown) with non-lagging way.
This is the example with Nike shares: we see that price dropped from 129 to 52, and this indicator predicted it 5 weeks before this breakdown to be happened.
For now, when I was reading the Forbes article about Nike which should be on the 51 target soon (this article), and I see that this indicator provided this bearish continuation decision long time before the article was written.
Seems, this indicator is very good for stock market.
Soon will publish an adviser who trades on the "Evening Star" pattern: EveningStar.
It was just one candlestick pattern: Evening Star.
We need many pattern indicators - for buy, for sell, for ranging condition, for the market reversal - because there are many candlestick patterns.
It was just one pattern indicator only.
What interests first of all (it is possible even the reference on http://www.investopedia.com/)?
What interests first of all (it is possible even the reference on http://www.investopedia.com/)?
I do not know yet.
I is just an idea to create something similar with dashboard (and improve it by adding one pattern and the other one and next one ...).
For example:
- AUD / JPY sale signal confirmed - "Evening Star" pattern formed
- EUR / USD unconfirmed sell signal - formation of the evening star template
- The signal for the purchase of crude oil Brent - .... pattern
- and so on.
And it can be a good forecasting tool - on the diagram with push, email alert, etc.
Just an idea.