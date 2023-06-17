Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 5

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Vladimir Karputov:

Yes, it works!

Crossing of two iMA 1.004:

I have applied two-level check of a perpesecheniye.


Great, I will test it right now
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Yes, it works!

Crossing of two iMA 1.004:

I have applied two-level check of a perpesecheniye.


Great job Vladimir, so far it's working fine, 

I will let you know if there is a need for another ' perpesecheniye ' level or modification of one of the ' perpesecheniye ' levels,

 
ITM7:


Great job Vladimir, so far it's working fine, 

I will let you know if there is a need for another ' perpesecheniye ' level or modification of one of the ' perpesecheniye ' levels,


Sorry. "perpesecheniye" => crossing.
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Yes, it works!

Crossing of two iMA 1.004:

I have applied two-level check of a perpesecheniye.

I slowly and carefully did some backtests again and noticed the following:

The action (of opening a position) is being doubled for a single signal, like when a buy/sell is detected, the 2 perpesecheniye level checks are both true and this causes 2 positions to be opened in the same direction but 1 of them is sometimes at the wrong timing. I attached the screenshots for explanation and the input parameters.

I noticed that some signals are being missed, I think a 3rd perpesecheniye level check has to be added to detect the missed signal.

If the 1st level is successful, it should jump/cancel the next 2 level crossing checks to cancel multiple action for 1 single signal


 
ITM7:

I slowly and carefully did some backtests again and noticed the following:

The action (of opening a position) is being doubled for a single signal, like when a buy/sell is detected, the 2 perpesecheniye level checks are both true and this causes 2 positions to be opened in the same direction but 1 of them is sometimes at the wrong timing. I attached the screenshots for explanation and the input parameters.

I noticed that some signals are being missed, I think a 3rd perpesecheniye level check has to be added to detect the missed signal.

If the 1st level is successful, it should jump/cancel the next 2 level crossing checks to cancel multiple action for 1 single signal



Crossing of two iMA 1.005


"Double_action_4_1_signal.png" and "Double_action_for_1_signal.png" - corrected


If we go to the second level of the intersection search, then we check the trade history in the interval between the bars # 2 and # 0.

If there was an entrance, then we simply leave the second level.

Files:
Crossing_of_two_iMA.mq5  34 kb
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Crossing of two iMA 1.005


"Double_action_4_1_signal.png" and "Double_action_for_1_signal.png" - corrected


If we go to the second level of the intersection search, then we check the trade history in the interval between the bars # 2 and # 0.

If there was an entrance, then we simply leave the second level.


Great, I will backtest it shortly
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Crossing of two iMA 1.005


"Double_action_4_1_signal.png" and "Double_action_for_1_signal.png" - corrected


If we go to the second level of the intersection search, then we check the trade history in the interval between the bars # 2 and # 0.

ITM7:

Great, I will backtest it shortly


Good day Vladimir, so far it's working fine now....:-)
 
Day levels High, Low, objects drawn by the horizontal line, are interested?
 
Vladimir Karputov:
Day levels High, Low, objects drawn by the horizontal line, are interested?


There will be several modes:

Mode "High and Low of the current day"

Pic. 1. Mode "High and Low of the current day"

Mode "High and Low for N-days"

Pic. 2. High and Low Custom levels Mode "High and Low for N-days"

It is possible to add some more mode.

 
Ali irwan:
I listen to it, becouse I now want to leran language programing MQL5.

How are you doing? Do you have a desire to write MQL5 code?
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