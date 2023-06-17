Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 5
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Yes, it works!
Crossing of two iMA 1.004:
I have applied two-level check of a perpesecheniye.
Great, I will test it right now
Yes, it works!
Crossing of two iMA 1.004:
I have applied two-level check of a perpesecheniye.
Great job Vladimir, so far it's working fine,
I will let you know if there is a need for another ' perpesecheniye ' level or modification of one of the ' perpesecheniye ' levels,
Great job Vladimir, so far it's working fine,
I will let you know if there is a need for another ' perpesecheniye ' level or modification of one of the ' perpesecheniye ' levels,
Sorry. "perpesecheniye" => crossing.
Yes, it works!
Crossing of two iMA 1.004:
I have applied two-level check of a perpesecheniye.
I slowly and carefully did some backtests again and noticed the following:
The action (of opening a position) is being doubled for a single signal, like when a buy/sell is detected, the 2 perpesecheniye level checks are both true and this causes 2 positions to be opened in the same direction but 1 of them is sometimes at the wrong timing. I attached the screenshots for explanation and the input parameters.
If the 1st level is successful, it should jump/cancel the next 2 level crossing checks to cancel multiple action for 1 single signal
I slowly and carefully did some backtests again and noticed the following:
The action (of opening a position) is being doubled for a single signal, like when a buy/sell is detected, the 2 perpesecheniye level checks are both true and this causes 2 positions to be opened in the same direction but 1 of them is sometimes at the wrong timing. I attached the screenshots for explanation and the input parameters.
If the 1st level is successful, it should jump/cancel the next 2 level crossing checks to cancel multiple action for 1 single signal
Crossing of two iMA 1.005
"Double_action_4_1_signal.png" and "Double_action_for_1_signal.png" - corrected
If we go to the second level of the intersection search, then we check the trade history in the interval between the bars # 2 and # 0.
If there was an entrance, then we simply leave the second level.
Crossing of two iMA 1.005
"Double_action_4_1_signal.png" and "Double_action_for_1_signal.png" - corrected
If we go to the second level of the intersection search, then we check the trade history in the interval between the bars # 2 and # 0.
If there was an entrance, then we simply leave the second level.
Great, I will backtest it shortly
Crossing of two iMA 1.005
"Double_action_4_1_signal.png" and "Double_action_for_1_signal.png" - corrected
If we go to the second level of the intersection search, then we check the trade history in the interval between the bars # 2 and # 0.
Great, I will backtest it shortly
Good day Vladimir, so far it's working fine now....:-)
There will be several modes:
Pic. 1. Mode "High and Low of the current day"
Pic. 2. High and Low Custom levels Mode "High and Low for N-days"
It is possible to add some more mode.
I listen to it, becouse I now want to leran language programing MQL5.
How are you doing? Do you have a desire to write MQL5 code?