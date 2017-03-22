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DoubleMA Crossover EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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11083
Rating:
(30)
Published:
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Author of the idea — John Smithauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn

Trades only the following symbols:

  • "AUDCAD"
  • "AUDJPY"
  • "AUDNZD"
  • "AUDUSD"
  • "CHFJPY"
  • "EURAUD"
  • "EURCAD"
  • "EURCHF"
  • "EURGBP"
  • "EURJPY"
  • "EURUSD"
  • "GBPCHF"
  • "GBPJPY"
  • "GBPUSD"
  • "NZDUSD"
  • "USDCAD"
  • "USDCHF"
  • "USDJPY"

Trailing of open positions. Signals of two indicators (Moving Average, MA). Indicator parameters, such as "averaging period", "horizontal shift", "smoothing type" and "type of price" are available as inputs. Therefore, you can test the strategy using a wide range of parameters. The EA trades during a certain period a certain period of the day.‌ It works on every tick, but uses the indicator values on the bar with the "Signal Candle" index.

Symbol EURUSD, M5, period from 2016.01.01 to 2017.02.28, initial balance 3000:

 DoubleMA Crossover EA

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17752

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