Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
DoubleMA Crossover EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 11083
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author of the idea — John Smith, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
Trades only the following symbols:
- "AUDCAD"
- "AUDJPY"
- "AUDNZD"
- "AUDUSD"
- "CHFJPY"
- "EURAUD"
- "EURCAD"
- "EURCHF"
- "EURGBP"
- "EURJPY"
- "EURUSD"
- "GBPCHF"
- "GBPJPY"
- "GBPUSD"
- "NZDUSD"
- "USDCAD"
- "USDCHF"
- "USDJPY"
Trailing of open positions. Signals of two indicators (Moving Average, MA). Indicator parameters, such as "averaging period", "horizontal shift", "smoothing type" and "type of price" are available as inputs. Therefore, you can test the strategy using a wide range of parameters. The EA trades during a certain period a certain period of the day. It works on every tick, but uses the indicator values on the bar with the "Signal Candle" index.
Symbol EURUSD, M5, period from 2016.01.01 to 2017.02.28, initial balance 3000:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17752
Trade direction is chosen based on a random number generator. Stop Loss and Take Profit are set based on the random number generator. Lot calculation based on the risk value as a percentage of free margin. The code contains protection against the "not enough money" error.StrangeIndicator
The smoothed StrangeIndicator oscillator with the color indication of overbought/oversold level breakouts and of the histogram direction.
Trend indicator.ColorXCCI_Histogram_HTF
The ColorXCCI_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.