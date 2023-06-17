Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 59
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I know. You can modify this advisor yourself.
:( that was the most critical part i needed help with. But thank you so much for the ground work, I'll find a way to finish the last part. Cheers Vladimir!
iMA crossover august:
Dear Vladimir,
I have this simple idea with Bollinger Band
1. When price is up min 30 pips away from Middle Band AND touching Upper Band --> Sell short with SL at 1.5 ATR (10 periods back)
2. When price down back AND touching Middle Band --> Buy to close with Trailing Stop 10 pips to TP
vice versa
1. When price is down min 30 pips from Middle Band AND touching Lower Band --> Buy with SL at 1.5 ATR (10 periods back)
2. When price is up back AND touching Middle Band --> Sell with Trailing Stop 10 pips to TP
Actually I wanted to insert the chart image but I can't find the insert image icon anywhere. So I just put it on attachment
Thanks
***
I will look more closely at the drawing and description later ...
Please i want zig zag indicator with mt5 audible alert
Try searching CodeBase or Market, or order a job on Freelance.
Dear Vladimir,
I have this simple idea with Bollinger Band
1. When price is up min 30 pips away from Middle Band AND touching Upper Band --> Sell short with SL at 1.5 ATR (10 periods back)
2. When price down back AND touching Middle Band --> Buy to close with Trailing Stop 10 pips to TP
vice versa
1. When price is down min 30 pips from Middle Band AND touching Lower Band --> Buy with SL at 1.5 ATR (10 periods back)
2. When price is up back AND touching Middle Band --> Sell with Trailing Stop 10 pips to TP
Actually I wanted to insert the chart image but I can't find the insert image icon anywhere. So I just put it on attachment
Thanks
I changed the strategy a little - code iBands Open Close Rules :
I changed the strategy a little - code iBands Open Close Rules :
hey there is it possible that someone can make a expert advisor that uses the AO & AC. buy or sell signals when the AC & AO turns the same color with a cut off timer/take profit in candles or mintues . thank you
Highlighted text - it is not clear what. Can you tell in other words and tell in more detail?
Which option to choose: (the picture shows the first case - two bars for the first time were colored in one color, the second case - several signals in a row)