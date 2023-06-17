Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 59

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Vladimir Karputov:

I know. You can modify this advisor yourself.

:( that was the most critical part i needed help with. But thank you so much for the ground work, I'll find a way to finish the last part. Cheers Vladimir!
 
Oliver Munafumpa:
:( that was the most critical part i needed help with. But thank you so much for the ground work, I'll find a way to finish the last part. Cheers Vladimir!


iMA crossover august:
 

Dear Vladimir,

I have this simple idea with Bollinger Band

BB idea

1. When price is up min 30 pips away from Middle Band AND touching Upper Band --> Sell short with SL at 1.5 ATR (10 periods back)

2. When price down back AND touching Middle Band --> Buy to close with Trailing Stop 10 pips to TP


vice versa


1. When price is down min 30 pips from Middle Band AND touching Lower Band --> Buy with SL at 1.5 ATR (10 periods back)

2. When price is up back AND touching Middle Band --> Sell with Trailing Stop 10 pips to TP


Actually I wanted to insert the chart image but I can't find the insert image icon anywhere. So I just put it on attachment 

Thanks

Bollinger Bands ®
Bollinger Bands ®
  • www.mql5.com
The Bollinger Bands ® Indicator (BB) is similar to Envelopes. The only difference is that the bands of Envelopes are plotted a fixed distance (%) away from the moving average, while the Bollinger Bands are plotted a certain number of standard deviations away from it.
Files:
20201221_224655.jpg  511 kb
 
Please i want zig zag indicator with mt5 audible alert
 
Petroking :

***

I will look more closely at the drawing and description later ...

 
mnaaaaaa1985 :
Please i want zig zag indicator with mt5 audible alert

Try searching CodeBase or Market, or order a job on Freelance.

 
Petroking :

Dear Vladimir,

I have this simple idea with Bollinger Band


1. When price is up min 30 pips away from Middle Band AND  touching Upper Band --> Sell short with SL at 1.5 ATR (10 periods back)

2. When price down back AND touching Middle Band --> Buy to close with Trailing Stop 10 pips to TP


vice versa


1. When price is down min 30 pips from Middle Band AND touching Lower Band --> Buy with SL at 1.5 ATR (10 periods back)

2. When price is up back AND touching Middle Band --> Sell with Trailing Stop 10 pips to TP


Actually I wanted to insert the chart image but I can't find the insert image icon anywhere. So I just put it on attachment 

Thanks

I changed the strategy a little - code iBands Open Close Rules :

 
Vladimir Karputov:

I changed the strategy a little - code iBands Open Close Rules :

I tried to make this take profit but it didn't work. ;)
 
hey there is it possible that someone can make a expert advisor that uses the AO & AC. buy or sell signals when the AC & AO turns the same color with a cut off timer/take profit in candles or mintues. thank you
 
deleon hosten :
hey there is it possible that someone can make a expert advisor that uses the AO & AC. buy or sell signals when the AC & AO turns the same color with a cut off timer/take profit in candles or mintues . thank you

Highlighted text - it is not clear what. Can you tell in other words and tell in more detail?


Which option to choose: (the picture shows the first case - two bars for the first time were colored in one color, the second case - several signals in a row)

iAC and iAO

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