Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 43
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Golden words, comrades!
The less lag, the more signals and the more false signals.
The more lag, the less signals, the stronger signals but and the later signals.
This is the math.
To be in balance is the solution.
Hello Mr. Vladimir
We meet again
I have some ideas with simple rules :
Timeframe H1
1. - Open Buy if previous candle's Close is higher than 2nd candle's High , put SL and TP respectively or then put Pending Order (Sell Stop) at 2nd candle's Low as
hedging martingle with doubled/adjusted Lots size, and close all order at profit same as TP
- Pending order will be deleted after first operation hits TP
2. - Open Sell if previous candle's Close is higher than 2nd candle's Low , put SL and TP respectively or then put Pending Order (BuyStop) at 2nd candle's High as
hedging martingle with doubled/adjusted Lots size, and close all order at profit same as TP
- Pending order will be deleted after first operation hits TP
Thank you very much
Hello Mr. Vladimir
We meet again
I have some ideas with simple rules :
Timeframe H1
1. - Open Buy if previous candle's Close is higher than 2nd candle's High , put SL and TP respectively or then put Pending Order (Sell Stop) at 2nd candle's Low as
hedging martingle with doubled/adjusted Lots size, and close all order at profit same as TP
- Pending order will be deleted after first operation hits TP
2. - Open Sell if previous candle's Close is higher than 2nd candle's Low , put SL and TP respectively or then put Pending Order (BuyStop) at 2nd candle's High as
hedging martingle with doubled/adjusted Lots size, and close all order at profit same as TP
- Pending order will be deleted after first operation hits TP
Thank you very much
My brain broke . Draw a picture or correct the error.
Look at these two pictures.
Do you think: is there any rational grain in the OHLC analysis?
Look at these two pictures.
Do you think: is there any rational grain in the OHLC analysis?
My correction
I have some ideas with simple rules :
Timeframe H1
1. - Open Buy if previous candle's Close is higher than 2nd candle's High , put SL and TP respectively or then put Pending Order (Sell Stop) at 2nd candle's Low as
hedging martingle with doubled/adjusted Lots size, and close all order at profit same as TP
- Pending order will be deleted after first operation hits TP
2. - Open Sell if previous candle's Close is lower than 2nd candle's Low , put SL and TP respectively or then put Pending Order (BuyStop) at 2nd candle's High as
hedging martingle with doubled/adjusted Lots size, and close all order at profit same as TP
- Pending order will be deleted after first operation hits TP
Explanation by your picture :
Buy's rules
and sell's rules is the opposite of that
I have an idea to create an mt5 EA which will be able to open orders when there is a Stochastic divergence only when RSI has reached certain level and price is under (sell) or above(buy) EMA.
TP should be set to close the position when price and MA crosses together, at the and of the profit trend
SL should be set at the highest high or lowest low of the candle when position has been open( or little bit more )
I hope some old Stochastic Div indicators can be used to make it, and only RSI and MA options need to be add together with SL and TP, thanks
I try to convert clusterbox indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/code/14125 from MT4 to MT5, but get too many erros. Did somebody already convert it ?
It is very interesting, it would be great if some code guru convert it, thanks !
Clusterbox Histogram https://www.mql5.com/en/code/14180 is very cool too, better than a traditional volume profile.
I try to convert clusterbox indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/code/14125 from MT4 to MT5, but get too many erros. Did somebody already convert it ?
***
Contact the author of the code. Perhaps he will help.
My correction
I have some ideas with simple rules :
Timeframe H1
1. - Open Buy if previous candle's Close is higher than 2nd candle's High , put SL and TP respectively or then put Pending Order (Sell Stop) at 2nd candle's Low as
hedging martingle with doubled/adjusted Lots size, and close all order at profit same as TP
- Pending order will be deleted after first operation hits TP
2. - Open Sell if previous candle's Close is lower than 2nd candle's Low , put SL and TP respectively or then put Pending Order (BuyStop) at 2nd candle's High as
hedging martingle with doubled/adjusted Lots size, and close all order at profit same as TP
- Pending order will be deleted after first operation hits TP
Explanation by your picture :
Buy's rules
and sell's rules is the opposite of that
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
When MT5(script) bar crosses Horizontal trendline->close position
MT5.Boy, 2019.02.24 15:45
Hi all
I'm looking for MT5 script or EA (possibly MT4)
I would like that when candle a bar crosses the horizontal trendline i.e. when the close price are on the opposite sides of the line then close position.
Does anyone know similar solutions?
Please share with me.
So far, just I found it. "alert EA" and "alert indicator".
Unfortunately, these cannot be closed
Thanks in advance