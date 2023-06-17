Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 24

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Vladimir Karputov:

I suggest to consider such strategy: 

  • we work only at opening of a candle
  • if the profit of positions of "BUY" is less than profit of positions of "SELL" - means we open a position of "BUY"
  • if the profit of positions of "SELL" is less than profit of positions of "BUY" - means we open a position of "SELL"
...


I am not sure that I understand ...

Means (correct me if I am wrong):

  • there are 2 previous/close candles;
  • if previous/close buy candle (candle #1 or candle #2) is less by body of the other previous/close sell candle (candle #1 or candle #2) - open buy on the openning of the 3rd candle
  • opposite for sell

right?

If yes so it is counter trend strategy (similar with scalping but more "legal" for the brokers; "legal" for brokers - means: we can take quick profit with more than 10 pips).

Example: we are having one close bullish candle with 15 pips of body, next candle was closed and it was bearish  with 25 pips of body so we are openning buy trade on the openning of the 3rd candle, right?


 

 
Sergey Golubev:

I am not sure that I understand ...

Means (correct me if I am wrong):

  • there are 2 previous/close candles;
  • if previous/close buy candle (candle #1 or candle #2) is less by body of the other previous/close sell candle (candle #1 or candle #2) - open buy on the openning of the 3rd candle
  • opposite for sell

right?

If yes so it is counter trend strategy (similar with scalping but more "legal" for the brokers; "legal" for brokers - means: we can take quick profit with more than 10 pips).

Example: we are having one close bullish candle with 15 pips of body, next candle was closed and it was bearish  with 25 pips of body so we are openning buy trade on the openning of the 3rd candle, right?


 


No. Not so.

The main idea: to buy below and below and to sell above and above.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

No. Not so.

The main idea: to buy below and below and to sell above and above.


There is a preliminary version

Multi_arbitration version 1.000

Restriction of "ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS" is considered.


Test EURUSD,H4. Start balanse $10000:

Multi_arbitration version 1.000 EURUSD,H4

ds

Files:
Multi_arbitration.mq5  20 kb
 
Vladimir Karputov:

There is a preliminary version

Multi_arbitration version 1.000

Restriction of "ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS" is considered.


Test EURUSD,H4. Start balanse $10000:



Good performance.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Good performance.


But there is only one bad feature: in case of a long trend (for example down), the EA opens and opens BUY positions.As a result, we have a huge drawdown in equity.

 

Multi_arbitration version 1.001

Vladimir Karputov:

But there is only one bad feature: in case of a long trend (for example down), the EA opens and opens BUY positions.As a result, we have a huge drawdown in equity.


To protect against long trends, I enter multisymbol trading: the symbol on which the Expert Advisor is installed is the Master Symbol, and the Slaved Symbol is taken from the "ExtArrSymbols" array:

string         ExtArrSymbols[20]=
  {
   "EURUSD","GBPUSD","USDCHF","USDJPY","USDCAD",
   "AUDUSD","AUDNZD","AUDCAD","AUDCHF","AUDJPY",
   "CHFJPY","EURGBP","EURAUD","EURCHF","EURJPY",
   "EURNZD","EURCAD","GBPCHF","GBPJPY","CADCHF"
  };

Test results:

Multi_arbitration version 1.001

Result:

Multi_arbitration version 1.001 result

ds

Files:
Multi_arbitration.mq5  28 kb
 

New strategy (1.1xx):

For "BUY": the next position "BUY" can be opened below the lowest "BUY"

For "SELL": the next position "SELL" can be opened above the highest "SELL"

Multi_arbitration version 1.1xx


Code published! Multi_arbitration_1_1xx

 

Strategy based on the indicator "ZigZag" - "Last ZZ50".

Strategy based on the indicator "ZigZag" - "Last ZZ50"

...

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Strategy based on the indicator "ZigZag" - "Last ZZ50".

Strategy based on the indicator "ZigZag" - "Last ZZ50"

...


So far it is necessary to resolve one issue: how to choose the most optimal variant of search of values of points of "A", "B" of and "C".

 

Last ZZ50.mq5 version   "1.003"

Looks for tops of "A", "B" and "C". Draws vertical lines through these tops.

Last ZZ50 version "1.003"

Files:
Last_ZZ50.mq5  23 kb
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