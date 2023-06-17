Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 24
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I suggest to consider such strategy:
I am not sure that I understand ...
Means (correct me if I am wrong):
right?
If yes so it is counter trend strategy (similar with scalping but more "legal" for the brokers; "legal" for brokers - means: we can take quick profit with more than 10 pips).
Example: we are having one close bullish candle with 15 pips of body, next candle was closed and it was bearish with 25 pips of body so we are openning buy trade on the openning of the 3rd candle, right?
I am not sure that I understand ...
Means (correct me if I am wrong):
right?
If yes so it is counter trend strategy (similar with scalping but more "legal" for the brokers; "legal" for brokers - means: we can take quick profit with more than 10 pips).
Example: we are having one close bullish candle with 15 pips of body, next candle was closed and it was bearish with 25 pips of body so we are openning buy trade on the openning of the 3rd candle, right?
No. Not so.
The main idea: to buy below and below and to sell above and above.
No. Not so.
The main idea: to buy below and below and to sell above and above.
There is a preliminary version
Multi_arbitration version 1.000
Restriction of "ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS" is considered.
Test EURUSD,H4. Start balanse $10000:
ds
There is a preliminary version
Multi_arbitration version 1.000
Restriction of "ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS" is considered.
Test EURUSD,H4. Start balanse $10000:
Good performance.
Good performance.
But there is only one bad feature: in case of a long trend (for example down), the EA opens and opens BUY positions.As a result, we have a huge drawdown in equity.
Multi_arbitration version 1.001
But there is only one bad feature: in case of a long trend (for example down), the EA opens and opens BUY positions.As a result, we have a huge drawdown in equity.
To protect against long trends, I enter multisymbol trading: the symbol on which the Expert Advisor is installed is the Master Symbol, and the Slaved Symbol is taken from the "ExtArrSymbols" array:
Test results:
Result:
ds
New strategy (1.1xx):
For "BUY": the next position "BUY" can be opened below the lowest "BUY"
For "SELL": the next position "SELL" can be opened above the highest "SELL"
Code published! Multi_arbitration_1_1xx
Strategy based on the indicator "ZigZag" - "Last ZZ50".
...
Strategy based on the indicator "ZigZag" - "Last ZZ50".
...
So far it is necessary to resolve one issue: how to choose the most optimal variant of search of values of points of "A", "B" of and "C".
Last ZZ50.mq5 version "1.003"
Looks for tops of "A", "B" and "C". Draws vertical lines through these tops.