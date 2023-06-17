Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 41

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Yong Zhang :

Due to  trade of several currency pairs, the result is not accurate, and sometimes the night's trading is free, missed many opportunities

What is "BykovTrend"?

 
Vladimir Karputov:

What is "BykovTrend"?

https://www.mql5.com/zh/code/497

 
Yong Zhang :
  • According  theindicator " BykovTrend " entry and exit;

  • Opens a position when the indicator "BykovTrend" completes at timeframe 4H Bar；

  • If the market is moving in a positive direction ,add a new position to each new bar at timeframe 4H  openprice，each lot is fixed;

  • Closes position when indicator "BykovTrend" reverses at timeframe H1 bar;

  • If the total position is greater than 5 (set value), and the profit drawdown to less than 200 (set value), close all positions;

  • Set profit taking and stop loss.

I think that I can test this idea.


Add:

Here are the settings for the expert:


 
Yong Zhang:

https://www.mql5.com/zh/code/497

Sorry - I will not check the Expert Advisor on the basis of this indicator: this indicator has signals on the history do not coincide with the signals online

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Sorry - I will not check the Expert Advisor on the basis of this indicator: this indicator has signals on the history do not coincide with the signals online

I trade at the completion of the new bar, at the openprice of the next bar,So there is no recalculation problem

 
Yong Zhang :

I trade at the completion of the new bar, at the openprice of the next bar,So there is no recalculation problem

I did a simple experiment (for the indicator "BykovTrend") - I ran the strategy tester in the mode "Every tick based on real ticks":


Means until 2017.06.08 the indicator worked on the basis of history:


and now I will run the test not from 2017.06.08, but from 2017.05.31 - so I will compare work on the history and work online on the site from 2017.05.31 to 2017.06.08 (this is the plot from the figure above):


How can you work with an indicator that lies?

 
Vladimir Karputov:

I did a simple experiment (for the indicator "BykovTrend") - I ran the strategy tester in the mode "Every tick based on real ticks":


Means until 2017.06.08 the indicator worked on the basis of history:


and now I will run the test not from 2017.06.08, but from 2017.05.31 - so I will compare work on the history and work online on the site from 2017.05.31 to 2017.06.08 (this is the plot from the figure above):


How can you work with an indicator that lies?

I do not understand what you mean，Could you say a little bit more?

 
Yong Zhang :

I do not understand what you mean，Could you say a little bit more?

I already wrote above: the indicator on the history and online shows EXTREMELY DIFFERENT DATA. I showed the method of verification.

If you want to discuss the indicator - please write your questions to the AUTHOR of the code in the discussion. I will not work with such an indicator.

 
hey man, thank you for your service, just an basic indicator to convert it mq5

Thank you so much and you can share with others.
Files:
ATR_EDsT.mq4  6 kb
 
4xhumble :
hey man, thank you for your service, just an basic indicator to convert it mq5

Thank you so much and you can share with others.

What is the trading idea in this indicator? And why did not you read the topic: here trading ideas are discussed ONLY for MQL5.

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