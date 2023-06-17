Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 41
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Due to trade of several currency pairs, the result is not accurate, and sometimes the night's trading is free, missed many opportunities
What is "BykovTrend"?
What is "BykovTrend"?
https://www.mql5.com/zh/code/497
I think that I can test this idea.
Add:
Here are the settings for the expert:
https://www.mql5.com/zh/code/497
Sorry - I will not check the Expert Advisor on the basis of this indicator: this indicator has signals on the history do not coincide with the signals online
Sorry - I will not check the Expert Advisor on the basis of this indicator: this indicator has signals on the history do not coincide with the signals online
I trade at the completion of the new bar, at the openprice of the next bar,So there is no recalculation problem
I trade at the completion of the new bar, at the openprice of the next bar,So there is no recalculation problem
I did a simple experiment (for the indicator "BykovTrend") - I ran the strategy tester in the mode "Every tick based on real ticks":
Means until 2017.06.08 the indicator worked on the basis of history:
and now I will run the test not from 2017.06.08, but from 2017.05.31 - so I will compare work on the history and work online on the site from 2017.05.31 to 2017.06.08 (this is the plot from the figure above):
How can you work with an indicator that lies?
I did a simple experiment (for the indicator "BykovTrend") - I ran the strategy tester in the mode "Every tick based on real ticks":
Means until 2017.06.08 the indicator worked on the basis of history:
and now I will run the test not from 2017.06.08, but from 2017.05.31 - so I will compare work on the history and work online on the site from 2017.05.31 to 2017.06.08 (this is the plot from the figure above):
How can you work with an indicator that lies?
I do not understand what you mean，Could you say a little bit more?
I do not understand what you mean，Could you say a little bit more?
I already wrote above: the indicator on the history and online shows EXTREMELY DIFFERENT DATA. I showed the method of verification.
If you want to discuss the indicator - please write your questions to the AUTHOR of the code in the discussion. I will not work with such an indicator.
Thank you so much and you can share with others.
hey man, thank you for your service, just an basic indicator to convert it mq5
Thank you so much and you can share with others.
What is the trading idea in this indicator? And why did not you read the topic: here trading ideas are discussed ONLY for MQL5.