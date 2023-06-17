Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 6

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Vladimir Karputov:
Day levels High, Low, objects drawn by the horizontal line, are interested?


Good day....

I'm interested in that...can you kindly upload it on the thread

 
ITM7:


Good day....

I'm interested in that...can you kindly upload it on the thread


I'll upload the code soon.
 
ITM7:


Good day....

I'm interested in that...can you kindly upload it on the thread


High and Low Custom levels version 1.000.

Input parameters:

High and Low Custom levels 1.000

While the parameters "shift_high" and "shift_low" do not work. 

 

High and Low Custom levels version 1.002

Now the High and Low levels are shifted according to the preset settings "shift_high" abd "shift_low".

How it works: 

Lines move every 50 ticks

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   static int number=-9;
   number++;
   if(number%50==0)
     {
      //Comment(number);
      number=0;
     }
   else
     {
      //Comment(number);
      return(rates_total);
     }
//---
   double High[];

Arithmetic Operations

Remainder of division                   minutes = time % 60;


Added:

Parameter "count day" - if it is "0" or "1" - this means the current day.

 
Renko on MetaTrader 5. Interesting?
 

"Crossing of two iMA". I continue to add functionality. I am enable the setting  "filter Third Moving Average":

EA strategy is to open buy/sell position when 2 MAs cross at the birth of a new bar. A 3rd MA should be used for filtering the buy/sell position but the filter MA should be a true/false option specified when launching the EA. 

A buy/sell position (or pending order) should only be opened if the 3rd MA shows its a uptrend for buy, and downtrend for sell, e.g. for a Buy, 1st MA should cross 2nd MA from below at opening of new bar and the 3rd MA value should be less than the value of the 1st MA at the birth of new bar. 


If there is no filter MA, positions and orders should be placed whenever the two MAs cross at birth of new bar.  All parameters of all MAs should be user specified.

Crossing of two iMA version 1.006:

Files:
Crossing_of_two_iMA.mq5  35 kb
 
Vladimir Karputov:

"Crossing of two iMA". I continue to add functionality. I am enable the setting  "filter Third Moving Average":

EA strategy is to open buy/sell position when 2 MAs cross at the birth of a new bar. A 3rd MA should be used for filtering the buy/sell position but the filter MA should be a true/false option specified when launching the EA. 

A buy/sell position (or pending order) should only be opened if the 3rd MA shows its a uptrend for buy, and downtrend for sell, e.g. for a Buy, 1st MA should cross 2nd MA from below at opening of new bar and the 3rd MA value should be less than the value of the 1st MA at the birth of new bar. 


If there is no filter MA, positions and orders should be placed whenever the two MAs cross at birth of new bar.  All parameters of all MAs should be user specified.

Crossing of two iMA version 1.006:


Great...

I will check it out

 
Vladimir Karputov:

"Crossing of two iMA". I continue to add functionality. I am enable the setting  "filter Third Moving Average":

EA strategy is to open buy/sell position when 2 MAs cross at the birth of a new bar. A 3rd MA should be used for filtering the buy/sell position but the filter MA should be a true/false option specified when launching the EA. 

A buy/sell position (or pending order) should only be opened if the 3rd MA shows its a uptrend for buy, and downtrend for sell, e.g. for a Buy, 1st MA should cross 2nd MA from below at opening of new bar and the 3rd MA value should be less than the value of the 1st MA at the birth of new bar. 


If there is no filter MA, positions and orders should be placed whenever the two MAs cross at birth of new bar.  All parameters of all MAs should be user specified.

Crossing of two iMA version 1.006:


Just continue to add the other functionality, I will think of another way to filter false signals that might be easier to code than 3rd MA filter
 
Vladimir Karputov:
Renko on MetaTrader 5. Interesting?


Not quite the usual indicator "Renko":

Renko Level

and

Renko Level

 

Crossing of two iMA 1.007


The option of lot selection is included: manual lot or percentage of risk

Files:
Crossing_of_two_iMA.mq5  35 kb
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