Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 6
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Good day....
I'm interested in that...can you kindly upload it on the thread
Good day....
I'm interested in that...can you kindly upload it on the thread
I'll upload the code soon.
Good day....
I'm interested in that...can you kindly upload it on the thread
High and Low Custom levels version 1.000.
Input parameters:
While the parameters "shift_high" and "shift_low" do not work.
High and Low Custom levels version 1.002
Now the High and Low levels are shifted according to the preset settings "shift_high" abd "shift_low".
How it works:
Lines move every 50 ticks
Arithmetic Operations
Remainder of division minutes = time % 60;
Added:
Parameter "count day" - if it is "0" or "1" - this means the current day.
"Crossing of two iMA". I continue to add functionality. I am enable the setting "filter Third Moving Average":
EA strategy is to open buy/sell position when 2 MAs cross at the birth of a new bar. A 3rd MA should be used for filtering the buy/sell position but the filter MA should be a true/false option specified when launching the EA.
A buy/sell position (or pending order) should only be opened if the 3rd MA shows its a uptrend for buy, and downtrend for sell, e.g. for a Buy, 1st MA should cross 2nd MA from below at opening of new bar and the 3rd MA value should be less than the value of the 1st MA at the birth of new bar.
If there is no filter MA, positions and orders should be placed whenever the two MAs cross at birth of new bar. All parameters of all MAs should be user specified.
Crossing of two iMA version 1.006:
"Crossing of two iMA". I continue to add functionality. I am enable the setting "filter Third Moving Average":
EA strategy is to open buy/sell position when 2 MAs cross at the birth of a new bar. A 3rd MA should be used for filtering the buy/sell position but the filter MA should be a true/false option specified when launching the EA.
A buy/sell position (or pending order) should only be opened if the 3rd MA shows its a uptrend for buy, and downtrend for sell, e.g. for a Buy, 1st MA should cross 2nd MA from below at opening of new bar and the 3rd MA value should be less than the value of the 1st MA at the birth of new bar.
If there is no filter MA, positions and orders should be placed whenever the two MAs cross at birth of new bar. All parameters of all MAs should be user specified.
Crossing of two iMA version 1.006:
Great...
I will check it out
"Crossing of two iMA". I continue to add functionality. I am enable the setting "filter Third Moving Average":
EA strategy is to open buy/sell position when 2 MAs cross at the birth of a new bar. A 3rd MA should be used for filtering the buy/sell position but the filter MA should be a true/false option specified when launching the EA.
A buy/sell position (or pending order) should only be opened if the 3rd MA shows its a uptrend for buy, and downtrend for sell, e.g. for a Buy, 1st MA should cross 2nd MA from below at opening of new bar and the 3rd MA value should be less than the value of the 1st MA at the birth of new bar.
If there is no filter MA, positions and orders should be placed whenever the two MAs cross at birth of new bar. All parameters of all MAs should be user specified.
Crossing of two iMA version 1.006:
Just continue to add the other functionality, I will think of another way to filter false signals that might be easier to code than 3rd MA filter
Renko on MetaTrader 5. Interesting?
Not quite the usual indicator "Renko":
and
Crossing of two iMA 1.007
The option of lot selection is included: manual lot or percentage of risk