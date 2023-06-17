Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 40

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Hi,


I want to hide some indicators in my EA during the BackTest.


But how do make this in mt5?  I didn't find any function like HideTestIndicators of mt4 ....


My EA has single ex5 file, I don't use external files 

 

I`m developing my own system based on volume and divergence but dont know how to make mt4 version this indicators work for mt5 or how to recode to mt5. Any help will be awesome. Here is thread about it if someone is interested

 
ghbdr :

I`m developing my own system based on volume and divergence but dont know how to make mt4 version this indicators work for mt5 or how to recode to mt5. Any help will be awesome. Here is thread about it if someone is interested


Have you tried writing in MQL5 yet? You studied the articles: MQL5: CREATE YOUR OWN INDICATOR?

Show me, please, your MQL5 code.

 

Hello. And you can make a trend advisor on three moving averages, and what kind of oscillator, which works better in the flat. The principle of the adviser's work: A purchase if the fast crossed the middle one to the top and both are above the slow one. That is, while the average and fast are above the slow-only purchase. And when the fast crossed the middle to the bottom and both stand below the slow-Only sale.

And when the slow is in the horizontal position of transactions do not commit (in lateral movement).



 
Shara1 :

Hello. And you can make a trend advisor on three moving averages, and what kind of oscillator, which works better in the flat. The principle of the adviser's work: A purchase if the fast crossed the middle one to the top and both are above the slow one. That is, while the average and fast are above the slow-only purchase. And when the fast crossed the middle to the bottom and both stand below the slow-Only sale.

And when the slow is in the horizontal position of transactions do not commit (in lateral movement).




Add an oscillator to your screenshots. And it remains not clear the algorithm: how to determine the "lateral trend".

 
Владимир Карпутов :

Add an oscillator to your screenshots. And it remains not clear the algorithm: how to determine the "lateral trend".


On the slope of the slow average can not be? If 20 degrees up, then we buy.

Maybe there is any indicator of the trend, on it. It's just that I have little experience in trading, I still only know this. They say Chaikin's oscillator is not bad, but I did not check it. On the screenshots you can see that in the outset the stochastic is like a saw, and on the trends it is long in overbought-oversold. I thought you had a lot of experience in this.

Thank you.

 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Traders Joking".
 
  • According  theindicator "BykovTrend" entry and exit;

  • Opens a position when the indicator "BykovTrend" completes at timeframe 4H Bar；

  • If the market is moving in a positive direction,add a new position to each new bar at timeframe 4H  openprice，each lot is fixed;

  • Closes position when indicator "BykovTrend" reverses at timeframe H1 bar;

  • If the total position is greater than 5 (set value), and the profit drawdown to less than 200 (set value), close all positions;

  • Set profit taking and stop loss.
 
Yong Zhang :
  • According  theindicator "BykovTrend" entry and exit;

  • Opens a position when the indicator "BykovTrend" completes at timeframe 4H Bar；

  • If the market is moving in a positive direction ,add a new position to each new bar at timeframe 4H  openprice，each lot is fixed;

  • Closes position when indicator "BykovTrend" reverses at timeframe H1 bar;

  • If the total position is greater than 5 (set value), and the profit drawdown to less than 200 (set value), close all positions;

  • Set profit taking and stop loss.

What is it? Do you trade for this description yourself? Are there trading results in the MetaTrader 5 terminal?

 
Vladimir Karputov:

What is it? Do you trade for this description yourself? Are there trading results in the MetaTrader 5 terminal?

Due to  trade of several currency pairs, the result is not accurate, and sometimes the night's trading is free, missed many opportunities

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