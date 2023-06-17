Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 52
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It is a complicated idea.The idea is to have more responsive(faster) but smoother bands for trading.Or maybe use it as adaptive filter in moving average calculations,similar to vhf adaptive T3 etc...
But nevermind I think it is better to take it Freelance section.I will do that in the near future.
Vladimir asked you a simple question. How to trade with it?
But maybe you do not have an idea.
Albert Einstein: "If you can't explain it simply, you don't understand it well enough."
Vladimir asked you a simple question. How to trade with it?
But maybe you do not have an idea.
Albert Einstein: "If you can't explain it simply, you don't understand it well enough."
Maybe you did not read my message properly.I said : The idea is to have more responsive(faster) but smoother bands for trading.''
I explain more :you can create bollinger band type trading strategies with it.The new indicator(The bollinger band type ) might be less susceptible to noise.
I hope this explains it all.
Maybe you did not read my message properly.I said : The idea is to have more responsive(faster) but smoother bands for trading.''
I explain more :you can create bollinger band type trading strategies with it.The new indicator(The bollinger band type ) might be less susceptible to noise.
I hope this explains it all.
This is not a trading idea. I do not see a trading idea.
When there is a trading idea, people do this: they talk about their system, they show the results of trade, they ask their idea to be embodied in the form of mQL5 code.
***
Before opening buy/sell positions, The EA, calculates a linear regression channel of the last 3 signals given by the MA crossovers (the last 2 crossovers, + the current one (actual one)). If the signal from MA cross is buy, and the price crosses the upper line of the regression channel , it buys x lots. the same if the signal is sell, and the price crosses the bottom line of regression channel, it starts sell postion.
***
I did not understand what was highlighted.
This is not MQL5 code. Please read the topic title: this is a topic about MQL5.
In MQL5, the handle of the indicator NEEDS to be received ONCE (as a rule, this is done in OnInit ()). MQL5 language basics (with examples) are discussed in the topic
How to start with MQL5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!)
Vladimir Karputov, 2020.03.17 13:23
This is not MQL5 code. Please read the topic title: this is a topic about MQL5.
In MQL5, the handle of the indicator NEEDS to be received ONCE (as a rule, this is done in OnInit ()). MQL5 language basics (with examples) are discussed in the topic
How to start with MQL5
in my second message the code is for mql5 right? so how can i add the linear regression conditions?
No and no again! Read carefully:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!)
Vladimir Karputov, 2020.03.17 13:23
This is not MQL5 code. Please read the topic title: this is a topic about MQL5.
In MQL5, the handle of the indicator NEEDS to be received ONCE (as a rule, this is done in OnInit ()). MQL5 language basics (with examples) are discussed in the topic
How to start with MQL5
sorry but i dont understand what u want to tell me. i mean should the linear regression indicator be on the oninit part?
i mean how is this not mql5? i dont get it
Note - how to correctly create an indicator in MQL5:
Creating an iMA indicator handle, getting indicator values
Hy Vlad,
Can you do something like that? (indicator)
What I put in as a template and the also works in strategy tester .
for example:
Sorry, this is a topic about trading strategies.
Hi Vlad,
I just happen to have an idea for an EA, I am using this strategy daily, manually. On any selected instrument, I open 2 trades, one buy and one sell.
First, to open the trades we could use MACD, EMA crossing, Heiken Ashi, etc. When the condition to open trades has been met, one buy trade will be opened with a lot of, say, 0.3, and one sell trade will be opened with a lot of, say, 0.2. If the buy trade goes ITM, both trades are closed when the average TP is 1 USD (and of course it will happen because both trades have uneven lots). If the buy trade goes OTM, both trades are closed at the defined average SL (-1 USD). For the next iteration, two new trades will be opened (buy and sell); this time the buy trade will have a 0.3 lot, and the sell trade will have a 0.1 lot. This time, if the buy trade goes ITM, both trades will be closed at the defined average TP, and if the buy trade goes OTM, both trades will be closed at the defined average SL. These iterations will continue using uneven lots with buy/sell trades simultaneously, until the average TP is reached. After that, we start a new cycle, reducing the lots to the initial amounts. Please see the attached table, to see how the lots are sequentially increased, until the average TP is reached.
If you are interested on is this idea, please let me know, to get in touch with you and give you more details.
Regards,