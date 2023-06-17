Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 58
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the only parameter is 14 periods of lookback
Thanks for the clarification. Now I can add stop loss and take profit.
Thanks for the clarification. Now I can add stop loss and take profit.
Great! Looking forward to the next version
Code iMA crossover august.mq5 (version 1.005). Now SL and TP by ATR indicator (taking into account the coefficients)
Code iMA crossover august.mq5 (version 1.005). Now SL and TP by ATR indicator (taking into account the coefficients)
Good afternoon! Please, is there anyone to teach me how this works? So far I am waiting for someone who is interested in helping me with the procedures. I've had my $ 100 down for almost 2 weeks and I'm waiting for a call so I can start with my investment. Thanks.
Sorry, YOU are wrong with the topic.
Code iMA crossover august.mq5 (version 1.005). Now SL and TP by ATR indicator (taking into account the coefficients)
There must be something wrong with the integration between the risk management and the trade execution. No trades are opening at all in the backtest.
This is a screenshot of the settings of the EA am using to execute trades:
There must be something wrong with the integration between the risk management and the trade execution. No trades are opening at all in the backtest.
This is a screenshot of the settings of the EA am using to execute trades:
If something is wrong, learn to read the log file. See what the terminal tells you. Read errors.
If something is wrong, learn to read the log file. See what the terminal tells you. Read errors.
My bad, the issue was with the set default lot size that was not allowable on the index i used to test. Everything is working well except the auto lot calculation. The EA is not increasing or decreasing the lot size after every trade based off the balance and calculated SL
I know. You can modify this advisor yourself.