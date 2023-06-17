Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 58

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Oliver Munafumpa :
the only parameter is 14 periods of lookback

Thanks for the clarification. Now I can add stop loss and take profit.

Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
is an instruction given to a broker to buy or sell a financial instrument. There are two main types of orders: Market and Pending. In addition, there are special Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. is the commercial exchange (buying or selling) of a financial security. Buying is executed at the demand price (Ask), and Sell is performed at the...
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Thanks for the clarification. Now I can add stop loss and take profit.

Great! Looking forward to the next version
 
Oliver Munafumpa:
Great! Looking forward to the next version

Code iMA crossover august.mq5 (version 1.005). Now SL and TP by ATR indicator (taking into account the coefficients)

Files:
iMA_crossover_august.mq5  65 kb
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Code iMA crossover august.mq5 (version 1.005). Now SL and TP by ATR indicator (taking into account the coefficients)

Thank you! Now testing it out. I'll share feedback shortly
 
Good afternoon! Please, is there anyone to teach me how this works? So far I am waiting for someone who is interested in helping me with the procedures. I've had my $ 100 down for almost 2 weeks and I'm waiting for a call so I can start with my investment. Thanks.
 
Celia Luisa Pereira :
Good afternoon! Please, is there anyone to teach me how this works? So far I am waiting for someone who is interested in helping me with the procedures. I've had my $ 100 down for almost 2 weeks and I'm waiting for a call so I can start with my investment. Thanks.

Sorry, YOU are wrong with the topic.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Code iMA crossover august.mq5 (version 1.005). Now SL and TP by ATR indicator (taking into account the coefficients)

There must be something wrong with the integration between the risk management and the trade execution. No trades are opening at all in the backtest.


This is a screenshot of the settings of the EA am using to execute trades:



 
Oliver Munafumpa :

There must be something wrong with the integration between the risk management and the trade execution. No trades are opening at all in the backtest.


This is a screenshot of the settings of the EA am using to execute trades:



If something is wrong, learn to read the log file. See what the terminal tells you. Read errors.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

If something is wrong, learn to read the log file. See what the terminal tells you. Read errors.

My bad, the issue was with the set default lot size that was not allowable on the index i used to test. Everything is working well except the auto lot calculation. The EA is not increasing or decreasing the lot size after every trade based off the balance and calculated SL
 
Oliver Munafumpa :
My bad, the issue was with the set default lot size that was not allowable on the index i used to test. Everything is working well except the auto lot calculation. The EA is not increasing or decreasing the lot size after every trade based off the balance and calculated SL

I know. You can modify this advisor yourself.

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