Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 55
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I understood your idea.
I will name the code like this: "Manual Close Alarm Two Lines".
Super
Thank you
hey Vlad
my Idea : a simple EA to detect single and double candlestick Patterns
example for single : Spinning top,doji, hammer...etc
example for double : engulfing,tweezer.
I know how to code but I need your help to be able to identify separate candles , for example I want to be able to check the open,close,high , low of a certain candle in the past so that I can compare it to one of the models of the candlesticks mentioned above ,
hope that was clear , if you have any questions hit me ,
thank you
hey Vlad
my Idea : a simple EA to detect single and double candlestick Patterns
example for single : Spinning top,doji, hammer...etc
example for double : engulfing,tweezer.
I know how to code but I need your help to be able to identify separate candles , for example I want to be able to check the open,close,high , low of a certain candle in the past so that I can compare it to one of the models of the candlesticks mentioned above ,
hope that was clear , if you have any questions hit me ,
thank you
1. My name is not Vlad, but Vladimir
2. Training with examples takes place in the subject of
How to start with MQL5
Hello Mr Vladimir
i have idea for support and resistance + reading a strong trend but it will be based on Heiken Ashi candle.
I just need an arrow drawn in the chart to make me see it faster and clearer without double checking anything ; automated.
Rules :
1. Arrow must be drawn in the last candlestick before changing colour from Bullish to Bearish, or Bearish to Bullish
2. The First and Second candlestick after changing colour, must must be strong ; it means, if price changing from bearish to bullish, then the first and second candle of bullish heiken ashi must have same open and low price. If the open is 106.700 , then the low must be 106.700. But if the low is 106.699 then do not draw arrow.
Thank you Mr Vladimir . I hope you will help me on this.
Hello Mr Vladimir
i have idea for support and resistance + reading a strong trend but it will be based on Heiken Ashi candle.
I just need an arrow drawn in the chart to make me see it faster and clearer without double checking anything ; automated.
Rules :
1. Arrow must be drawn in the last candlestick before changing colour from Bullish to Bearish, or Bearish to Bullish
2. The First and Second candlestick after changing colour, must must be strong ; it means, if price changing from bearish to bullish, then the first and second candle of bullish heiken ashi must have same open and low price. If the open is 106.700 , then the low must be 106.700. But if the low is 106.699 then do not draw arrow.
Thank you Mr Vladimir . I hope you will help me on this.
Basically, after changing colour from bearish to bullish, then the first bullish heiken must not have lower low than the last bearish candlestick.
Same as after changing colour from bullish to bearish, then the first bearish heiken must not have higher high than last bullish candlestick.
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I understood your idea.
I will name the code like this: " Manual Close Alarm Two Lines ".
You can test: Manual Close Alarm Two Lines
Sorry, but my answer is no.
1. It is not clear.
2. Not interesting.
Sorry, but my answer is no.
1. It is not clear.
2. Not interesting.
i see. thank you then.
i thought we can help each other, because i backtest this manually from 2013 until 2020, the results are positive
You can test: Manual Close Alarm Two Lines
Perfect, thank you very much
Perfect, thank you very much
You are welcome :) .