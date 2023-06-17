Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 55

New comment
 
Vladimir Karputov:

I understood your idea.

I will name the code like this: "Manual Close Alarm Two Lines".

Super

Thank you

 

hey Vlad 


my Idea : a simple EA to detect single and double candlestick Patterns


example for single : Spinning top,doji, hammer...etc

example for double : engulfing,tweezer.


I know how to code but I need your help to be able to identify separate candles , for example I want to be able to check the open,close,high , low of a certain candle in the past so that I can compare it to one of the models of the candlesticks mentioned above ,

hope that was clear , if you have any questions hit me ,

thank you

 
mosh1111 :

hey Vlad 


my Idea : a simple EA to detect single and double candlestick Patterns


example for single : Spinning top,doji, hammer...etc

example for double : engulfing,tweezer.


I know how to code but I need your help to be able to identify separate candles , for example I want to be able to check the open,close,high , low of a certain candle in the past so that I can compare it to one of the models of the candlesticks mentioned above ,

hope that was clear , if you have any questions hit me ,

thank you

1. My name is not Vlad, but Vladimir

2. Training with examples takes place in the subject of 

How to start with MQL5

How to start with MQL5
How to start with MQL5
  • 2018.12.24
  • www.mql5.com
This thread discusses MQL5 code examples. There will be examples of how to get data from indicators, how to program advisors...
 

Hello Mr Vladimir

i have idea for support and resistance + reading a strong trend but it will be based on Heiken Ashi candle.

I just need an arrow drawn in the chart to make me see it faster and clearer without double checking anything ; automated.


Rules :

1. Arrow must be drawn in the last candlestick before changing colour from Bullish to Bearish, or Bearish to Bullish

2. The First and Second candlestick after changing colour, must must be strong ; it means, if price changing from bearish to bullish, then the first and second candle of bullish heiken ashi must have same open and low price. If the open is 106.700 , then the low must be 106.700. But if the low is 106.699 then do not draw arrow.

Example of no wick and placing of arrow


Thank you Mr Vladimir . I hope you will help me on this.

 
Albert Leo:

Hello Mr Vladimir

i have idea for support and resistance + reading a strong trend but it will be based on Heiken Ashi candle.

I just need an arrow drawn in the chart to make me see it faster and clearer without double checking anything ; automated.


Rules :

1. Arrow must be drawn in the last candlestick before changing colour from Bullish to Bearish, or Bearish to Bullish

2. The First and Second candlestick after changing colour, must must be strong ; it means, if price changing from bearish to bullish, then the first and second candle of bullish heiken ashi must have same open and low price. If the open is 106.700 , then the low must be 106.700. But if the low is 106.699 then do not draw arrow.


Thank you Mr Vladimir . I hope you will help me on this.

Basically, after changing colour from bearish to bullish, then the first bullish heiken must not have lower low than the last bearish candlestick.

Same as after changing colour from bullish to bearish, then the first bearish heiken must not have higher high than last bullish candlestick.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



-----------------------------------------------------


 
Vladimir Karputov :

I understood your idea.

I will name the code like this: " Manual Close Alarm Two Lines ".

You can test: Manual Close Alarm Two Lines

Manual Close Alarm Two Lines
Manual Close Alarm Two Lines
  • www.mql5.com
Пользователь вручную открывает позицию. Предположим, что позиция открыта верно и на большом движении заработала хорошую прибыль. Теперь стоит задача защитить прибыль: пользователь проводит две линии (имена линий должны совпадать с параметрами...
 
Albert Leo :


Sorry, but my answer is no.

1. It is not clear.

2. Not interesting.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Sorry, but my answer is no.

1. It is not clear.

2. Not interesting.

i see. thank you then.

i thought we can help each other, because i backtest this manually from 2013 until 2020, the results are positive

 
Vladimir Karputov:

You can test: Manual Close Alarm Two Lines

Perfect, thank you very much

 
MT5.Boy :

Perfect, thank you very much

You are welcome :) . 

1...484950515253545556575859606162...69
New comment