Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 36
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That's right, in MQL5 the var names are static.
but why it can't be changed ? MQL is a interpreter language too. if this could be implemented, it would boost MQL. You can create more complex structurs.
I congratulate you on New 2018!
I wish you more trade ideas!
Let yours of a MQL5 code bring you joy!
Thank you.
Hello everyone I have create a public folder for work contribution, for converting important indicators & EAs from MT4 to MT5
Everyone who want to migrate from MT4 to MT5 are welcome to join the public project folder on their MT5
Thank you.
Hello everyone I have create a public folder for work contribution, for converting important indicators & EAs from MT4 to MT5
Everyone who want to migrate from MT4 to MT5 are welcome to join the public project folder on their MT5
Excellent. Attach one MQL4 indicator in this thread. We'll talk about him.
So, how to connect to the project:
Excellent. Attach one MQL4 indicator in this thread. We'll talk about him.
Let's see how this indicator works:
Here SAR is calculated by the indicator MA. The signal to the SAR revolution is the intersection of SAR and MA
Let's see how this indicator works:
Here SAR is calculated by the indicator MA. The signal to the SAR revolution is the intersection of SAR and MA
I'm going to do this: create a combination from [data folder]\MQL5\Indicators\Examples\ParabolicSAR.mq5 and the code from the iMA help.
...
Mr.Vladimir,
you have published very good EAs to mt5 with trailing stop and trailing step,
could you please, make a option in the trailing stop/step like this
trailing stop: 100
trailing step: 50
trailing move to entrace: (yes/no)
if you select "yes" the trailing stop when reached will be move to operation entrace
if you select "no" the trailing stop when reached will be move from "bottom" (=from stoploss point)
Mr.Vladimir,
you have published very good EAs to mt5 with trailing stop and trailing step,
could you please, make a option in the trailing stop/step like this
trailing stop: 100
trailing step: 50
trailing move to entrace: (yes/no)
if you select "yes" the trailing stop when reached will be move to operation entrace
if you select "no" the trailing stop when reached will be move from "bottom" (=from stoploss point)
Please indicate the URL of the Expert Advisor.