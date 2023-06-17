Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 36

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Vladimir Karputov:

That's right, in MQL5  the var names are static. 

but why it can't be changed ? MQL is a interpreter language too. if this could be implemented, it would boost MQL. You can create more complex structurs.

 

I congratulate you on New 2018! 

I wish you more trade ideas! 

Let yours of a MQL5 code bring you joy!


 

Thank you.

Hello everyone I have create a public folder for work contribution, for converting important indicators & EAs from MT4 to MT5

Everyone who want to migrate from MT4 to MT5 are welcome to join the public project folder on their MT5

 
Chris Mukengeshayi :

Thank you.

Hello everyone I have create a public folder for work contribution, for converting important indicators & EAs from MT4 to MT5

Everyone who want to migrate from MT4 to MT5 are welcome to join the public project folder on their MT5


Excellent. Attach one MQL4 indicator in this thread. We'll talk about him.

 

So, how to connect to the project:

1. Reload the MetaEditor

2. Right click on the project "MT4_To_MT5_Indicat" (tab "Toolbox") and select "Join"

Right click on the project "MT4_To_MT5_Indicat" (tab "Toolbox") and select "Join"

3. Right click on the project "MT4_To_MT5_Indicat" (tab "Navigator") and select "Update from Storage"

Right click on the project "MT4_To_MT5_Indicat" (tab "Navigator") and select "Update from Storage"

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Excellent. Attach one MQL4 indicator in this thread. We'll talk about him.

Files:
Ma_Parabolic_st2_1.mq4  6 kb
 
Chris Mukengeshayi :

Let's see how this indicator works:

Ma_Parabolic_st2_1

Here SAR is calculated by the indicator MA. The signal to the SAR revolution is the intersection of SAR and MA

 
Vladimir Karputov :

Let's see how this indicator works:

Here SAR is calculated by the indicator MA. The signal to the SAR revolution is the intersection of SAR and MA


I'm going to do this: create a combination from [data folder]\MQL5\Indicators\Examples\ParabolicSAR.mq5 and the code from the iMA help.

...

 

Mr.Vladimir,

you have published very good EAs to mt5 with trailing stop and trailing step,

could you please, make a option in the trailing stop/step  like this

trailing stop: 100

trailing step:  50

trailing move to entrace: (yes/no)

if you select "yes" the trailing stop when reached will be move to operation entrace

if you select "no" the trailing stop when reached will be move from "bottom" (=from stoploss point)

 
zemo :

Mr.Vladimir,

you have published very good EAs to mt5 with trailing stop and trailing step,

could you please, make a option in the trailing stop/step  like this

trailing stop: 100

trailing step:  50

trailing move to entrace: (yes/no)

if you select "yes" the trailing stop when reached will be move to operation entrace

if you select "no" the trailing stop when reached will be move from "bottom" (=from stoploss point)


Please indicate the URL of the Expert Advisor.

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