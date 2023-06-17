Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 32
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Dear Vladimir, since you're doing the hard part I would be honored if you choose it but I'll give you options :)
If you feel funny: Super Smash (we're smashing the losses to make profit).
If you feel serious: Hedging77 (the 77 is because there may be many EAs named Hedging)
If you feel creative: Surgical (because this hedging is careful, not like a grid or a Martingale grid that eventually explode)
If you feel super positive that we'll be rich: Galactic Explosion... I took it from the Saint Seiya anime, a character attacked with the "Galactic Explosion"
...
I chose the name of the adviser: "GalacticExplosion".
I created a public project "GalacticExplosion":
To participate in the project, upgrade your terminal to the build of 1711.
Dear Vladimir,
Excellent! Thank you so much!
In your posts, I did not see the idea. I saw only a link to a third-party site and a link to a third-party product. This is not an idea - it's a desire to copy a third-party product. Sorry, there is no such place here.
So you deleted it without any inquiry or communication? The idea is an EA that places entry orders based on pre-defined price levels and removes those orders if the price levels are invalidated. Simply because the idea has a working model that can be imitated doesn't mean that it's not an idea. In your initial posts, you referred to well-thought-out ideas being preferred. Well, it doesn't get any better thought out than something that's been implemented in a real-world scenario on a different platform.
FXCM created that tool in conjunction with the staff and students (which I am) of the Online Trading Academy, which FXCM served quite heavily in the United States until regulations changed and they closed their U.S. operations. There's a very specific trading strategy that we use and were taught in which that tool is very useful. Many of us find ourselves now using MT4 and MT5 in lieu of FXCM's own Trading Station. There is no implementation of this on MT4 or 5.
Your post did not say it had to be a totally original idea with no real-world examples.
So you deleted it without any inquiry or communication? The idea is an EA that places entry orders based on pre-defined price levels and removes those orders if the price levels are invalidated. Simply because the idea has a working model that can be imitated doesn't mean that it's not an idea. In your initial posts, you referred to well-thought-out ideas being preferred. Well, it doesn't get any better thought out than something that's been implemented in a real-world scenario on a different platform.
FXCM created that tool in conjunction with the staff and students (which I am) of the Online Trading Academy, which FXCM served quite heavily in the United States until regulations changed and they closed their U.S. operations. There's a very specific trading strategy that we use and were taught in which that tool is very useful. Many of us find ourselves now using MT4 and MT5 in lieu of FXCM's own Trading Station. There is no implementation of this on MT4 or 5.
Your post did not say it had to be a totally original idea with no real-world examples.
Dear Vladimir,
I just can't believe this marvellous thread!!! I didn't want to share my idea in public but since you created this amazing thread here it is.
Hedging EA.
1. It needs: GMT difference parameter (If your broker is GMT+3 you enter 3. If your broker is GMT you enter 0).
2. Forbidden time start parameter. The EA will only open and close new trades on new bar. but you will Skip the new bar during the time starting on this parameter. BUT TRADES CAN BE CLOSED DURING THIS PERIOD, JUST NOT OPEN.
3. Forbidden time end parameter. The EA will only open new traes after this time.
4. Fix lot parameter. The EA will open the first trade and hedging trades with this lot. No Martingale, all trades with same lot.
5. When to open the first trade: The entry is not important because the importance here is in the hedging mechanism. So first trade will be too simple: BUY if 200 EMA is below the new bar open. SELL if 200 EMA is above the new bar open. We only open trade if we are not in the forbidden time.
...
Paragraphs 1-5 are fulfilled. Details in the project:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!)
Vladimir Karputov, 2017.12.18 21:31
I chose the name of the adviser: "GalacticExplosion".
I created a public project "GalacticExplosion":
To participate in the project, upgrade your terminal to the build of 1711.
Paragraphs 1-5 are fulfilled. Details in the project:
Dear Vladimir,
Thank you, this is amazing, thank you so much! Have a blessed week.
To Dear Father Xmas.
I wonder if you could make an EA for this system. Basically I see there are many fancy systems with very complicated idea but not applicable in general market. I wonder maybe a simplicistic system base on moving average, RSI and MACD would made the life of a trader more simple and would be more easy to understand and to valuate so would be used by more trader and hence tend to be more profiteable.... i like the idea the rolling of the mass, not a lone wolf fighting again the system.
---------------- start of idea ---------------
It basic idea is based on moving average crossing say slow parameter is 34 and fast parameter is 14.
when crossing up the signal should not be sent out immediately but should be checked if following extra conditions also confirmed:
a/ the supertrend indicator, of standard period = 14, is up (still steam in momentum)
b/ the RSI is in the range 30 to 70 and horizontal or up running
c/ the ADX should not be smaller than 25 (sign of a ranging market)
d/ MACD signal line cross over the base line
e/ most important the signal should wait for the followings:
a/ if rate at the candle X, (where MA crossing occured) equal or .1% higher than the previous day, and
b/ the next candle is higher than candle X, the signal is confirm, placing a long order
when the MA line crossing down the signale is born, sign for closing the previous long order, but not before following conditions are met
a/ the supertrend indicator is horizontal or down
b/ the RSI was in the range 70 (already over-boughtn and wait for correction) and down running
c/ MACD signal line ran down hill or cross down the base line or signal line below base line
d/ most important the signal should wait for the two conditions:
a/ if rate at the candle X, (where MA crossing down occured) equal or .1% lower than the previous day, and
b/ the next candle is lower than the candle X, only then the signal is confirm, placing a closing to the last long order
When to use this system:
a/ not in ranging market
b/ Also important that the interesting candidat should open above MA(52) for a long order or for a short order only when its open below MA(52)
c/ the volume should shows here is a liquid market, also the average value of volume should be higher then normal trading volume
what to optimization:
the parameter for the MA lines, the supertrend the RSI MACD should be elements for optimization for a balance of profit/loss; or at least the perios of the slow and fast MA line should be optimized on the market before use the system.
-------- end of idea ------------
I could not find some thing similare, and would like to know what an experienced man like you think of it. Does it worth it to make it to an EA?
PS:
As thank you here is a litle milk jug for your dears and a cookie for you, I saldy remember the gesture my beloved daughter years ago always used to do each 24 December night before going to bed...
...
Excuse me. My answer is no.
Dear Vladimir,
I just can't believe this marvellous thread!!! I didn't want to share my idea in public but since you created this amazing thread here it is.
Hedging EA.
1. It needs: GMT difference parameter (If your broker is GMT+3 you enter 3. If your broker is GMT you enter 0).
2. Forbidden time start parameter. The EA will only open and close new trades on new bar. but you will Skip the new bar during the time starting on this parameter. BUT TRADES CAN BE CLOSED DURING THIS PERIOD, JUST NOT OPEN.
3. Forbidden time end parameter. The EA will only open new traes after this time.
4. Fix lot parameter. The EA will open the first trade and hedging trades with this lot. No Martingale, all trades with same lot.
5. When to open the first trade: The entry is not important because the importance here is in the hedging mechanism. So first trade will be too simple: BUY if 200 EMA is below the new bar open. SELL if 200 EMA is above the new bar open. We only open trade if we are not in the forbidden time.
6. After opening the trade, close with any profit in dollars that is above $0, on the next new bar open. Must consider swaps in this profit (if there is -$1 loss due to swap, the EA will close the trade if it has made at least $1.01 profit. $1.01-$1 = $0.01).
7. If at open of next new bar the trade is not in profit, remain open until we close all trades together in overall profit.
8. If we have an open trade that is not in profit, we will open a new trade at the open of every new bar during the next bars or until we have overall profit, whatever happens before, EXCEPT THAT WE WILL SKIP BARS during the time specified in start and end parameter. During that time we don't open trades. This is not grid trading. We will just open the trades until we have a profit at any new bar, and then close it. If distance between bar opens is only the spread (0 pips + spread) we will still open the trades.
***
GalacticExplosion.mq5
version "1.006"
Limitations: the calculation of profits is simplified so far - the profit on the trading account is taken into account (that is, profit, swap and commission for our magic are not taken into account yet). Opens no more than 8 positions.
Paragraphs 1-8 are fulfilled. Details in the project:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!)
Vladimir Karputov, 2017.12.18 21:31
I chose the name of the adviser: "GalacticExplosion".
I created a public project "GalacticExplosion":
To participate in the project, upgrade your terminal to the build of 1711.