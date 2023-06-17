Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 37
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Dear Mr.Vladimir, tks for the reply.
for example this EA (made by you).
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/18440
the function "trailing"
void Trailing()
the suggest change to it
input bool InpTrailingtoEntrance = false; // Trailing to Entrace (or to bottom)
calling it..
if you want to move from bottom/stoploss
Trailing(false)
if you want to move to entrace operation
Trailing(true)
void Trailing(bool Move_to_entrace=true))
Dear Mr.Vladimir, tks for the reply.
for example this EA (made by you).
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/18440
the function "trailing"
void Trailing()
the suggest change to it
input bool InpTrailingtoEntrance = false ; // Trailing to Entrace (or to bottom)
calling it..
if you want to move from bottom/stoploss
Trailing(false)
if you want to move to entrace operation
Trailing(true)
void Trailing( bool Move_to_entrace=true) )
Please note: each published code is discussed in its own branch.
Vladimir this is another topic about "mt4 to mt5".... ;-)
the component is "SS_SupportResistance_v07.53.mq4"
I'm looking for mt5 version ...
and the expert sample with the indicator
tks
Vladimir this is another topic about "mt4 to mt5".... ;-)
the component is "SS_SupportResistance_v07.53.mq4"
I'm looking for mt5 version ...
and the expert sample with the indicator
tks
No. In this thread, the old code is strongly discouraged. If you are sitting on an old terminal - it's YOUR problem.
Post # 353 - an exception. Created exclusively for the popularization of the new function of the MetaEditor editor - public projects.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!)
Vladimir Karputov , 2018.01.05 13:04
So, how to connect to the project:
I'll call this indicator like this: SAR based on MA.
I'll call this indicator like this: SAR based on MA.
It's hard, something to keep in touch with @Chris Mukengeshayi
I will do this: I will publish here in steps how to write a SAR indicator based on the MA indicator.
The indicator "SAR index based on MA.mq5"
Step one: save the standard "ParabolicSAR.mq5" under the new name "SAR index based on MA.mq5"
Please note: we save to the folder [data folder]\MQL5\Indicators\
Step 2:
First of all, since I will make changes to the code, I will change the "cap".
This "cap" was:
now the "cap" is this:
The color in the source code is set in the old units. Let's correct this.
It was:
So it became:
Also I hate writing of this kind:
else ExtSarMaximum=InpSARMaximum;
I prefer to write like this:
else ExtSarStep=InpSARStep;
And further on the code - I everywhere removed records in one line.
It remains to change the version to 1.001 and save it to the Vault.
Step three.
We begin integrating the iMA code into our indicator.
We start with the "caps": add the indicator buffer Moving Average, add one graphic series (DRAW_LINE).
It was:
Became:
We save version 1.002 and send it to the Storage.
?