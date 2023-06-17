Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 8
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Yes, in post #66 code includes the 60 sec check.
Perfect.
Yes it makes sense to remove it. The person that told me the strategy specifically mentioned it, but it doesn't seem necessary to the final results tbh.
Perfect.
Yes it makes sense to remove it. The person that told me the strategy specifically mentioned it, but it doesn't seem necessary to the final results tbh.
Ok, and at the same time I'll insert the input parameters for TakeProfit and StopLoss. Also show how to normalize prices.
Ok, and at the same time I'll insert the input parameters for TakeProfit and StopLoss. Also show how to normalize prices.
How does it work for the trader who's phisically launching the EA, does he/she have to input any parameter from MT5 or does it need to be changed inside the code?
Like TP, SL and quantity for the single trades
How does it work for the trader who's phisically launching the EA, does he/she have to input any parameter from MT5 or does it need to be changed inside the code?
Like TP, SL and quantity for the single trades
When you run the Expert Advisor, the user will see these parameters:
With 10 pip it in the system of "4-digit"
When you run the Expert Advisor, the user will see these parameters:
With 10 pip it in the system of "4-digit"
I see. Looks easy to me. Cause I'm not gonna be there with them when they'll try it.
Ok, and at the same time I'll insert the input parameters for TakeProfit and StopLoss. Also show how to normalize prices.
To normalize prices, I use the CSymbolInfo.NormalizePrice - this method takes into account the quantization of prices.
cheduecoglioni version "1.002"
Only here there is no protection from lack of money.
To normalize prices, I use the CSymbolInfo.NormalizePrice - this method takes into account the quantization of prices.
cheduecoglioni version "1.002"
Only here there is no protection from lack of money.
What does that implies? (no protection from lack of money)
What does that implies? (no protection from lack of money)
This means, when you send a trade request, and as a result you can not open a position, because there is not enough money on the trading account:
I'll put the defense on later ...
This means, when you send a trade request, and as a result you can not open a position, because there is not enough money on the trading account:
I'll put the defense on later ...
Thank you for your help so far Vladimir
Thank you for your help so far Vladimir
cheduecoglioni(barabashkakvn's edition) version "1.003"
Now with protection from lack of money when opening a position:
I think that's enough. And now I can place this file in the codebase.